100 Years Ago
December 27, 1921
Christmas at St. Joseph's Church: A congregation which taxed the capacity of that edifice was present at St. Joseph's church at the five o'clock mass Christmas morning to assist in the usual impressive services. The musical program was in keeping with that of other years and a very large number received holy communion at the mass.
A party of young people will enjoy a social time at the Rink tonight. You will miss one of the biggest social events of the holidays if you miss this dance.
Henry Griebel of route 2 presented his family with a fine Henry G. Johnson player piano for Christmas.
Among the Edison phonographs delivered for Christmas by Brandt & Weber was a fine laboratory model to Henry Schenk of Gordon's Ferry.
90 Years Ago
December 22, 1931
The Bellevue Lion's Club received its charter last Tuesday night and the club became a link in the great international chain of lions clubs. The new local club gots its charter, the Lions and the "lionesses" enjoyed a delicious dinner and we feel sure that it was an auspicious start for the Bellevue's Lions Club.
The average girl's idea of a husband is a combination of Buddy Rogers, Rudy Valee, John D. Rockefeller, and Job.
Maybe the one thing that is the matter with this generation is that too many parents' slippers are being worn out on the dance floor instead of on the place that would help the most.
80 Years Ago
December 24, 1941
Mrs. E.S. Dyas has received a message from her son Harold, who has made his home in Singapore for a number of years. Nothing was said about his whereabouts or about the war in the Far East. The cable gram was just a christmas greeting seemingly for his folks to read between the lines that he was all right.
The United States Civil Service Commission announces an open competitive examination for Classified Laborer, $4.80 a day, in the Ordnance Service, War Department, Savanna Ordnance Depot,, Proving Grounds.
70 Years Ago
December 20, 1951
Harold Dyas, living two miles east of LaMotte, will hold a big farm sale at his place near Otter Creek next Thursday. He has an extensive list of high class machinery, also hay and grain for sale. Another sale of interest will be that of Elmer Felderman and son Robert at the farm south of Bellevue on Jan. 3. Donald, who has been operating the farm, will leave soon for induction into the armed forces.
This has really been a white Christmas-snow to the right of us, snow to the left of us, underfoot and overhead. The snowfall almost broke previous records for total inches accumulating in 24 hours for December. A total of 8.3 inches fell on Christmas Eve. Christmas day was clear and the mercury dropped to 19 below zero at Lock 12.
60 years Ago
December 21, 1961
Undoubtedly, the Christmas tree, widely popular in Germany, was brought to this country by Hessian Soldiers in the American Revolution. They decorated their Trenton, N.J. winter headquarters with Christmas trees but the custom was slow in taking hold in this country. The practice was for many years considered "pagan."
You can make Christmas snow the way grandmother used to do. Place plenty of soap chips or flakes in a little water. Beat lightly with a wire mesh spoon, just enough to get a nice, thick floam. Smear on needles and stems, allow to dry and you have a beautiful winter woodland scene.
50 Years Ago
December 23, 1971
Police chief Eldon Wohlers and Patrolman Marvin Griebel, Jr. of Bellevue were among 54 law enforcement officers attending a four-day school of the Iowa Division of Narcotics and Drug Enforcement at Dubuque. They were taught the state drug laws and were shown drug paraphernalia which had been confiscated in raids. They also watched as a small quantity of marijuana was burned to familiarize them with its pungent odor.
The city of Bellevue will enter the ambulance business effective Jan. 1. Volunteers will man the city ambulance under plans formulated Monday night.
40 Years Ago
December 29, 1981
Bellevue Community School will purchase a passenger diesel bus, the first in the system, at a cost of $50,000.
With a kitchen stove 33 years old, Mrs. Laura Tebbe can use the new Amana Radarange microwave oven she won Friday in the final Bellevue Christmas promotion.
20 Years ago
December 21, 2001
The $42 million rehabilitation project on Bellevue's Lock/Dam 12 begins the next phase of Stage II work this week with dewatering of the lock chamber. Up to now sidewalk superintendents have seen riprapping, cement and electrical work on the dam and lock walls. This next phase will take a lot of the work below deck level and out of sight.
Julie Ann Johnson can thank Iowa's prison over\crowding, a smart defense and no previous criminal record for being able to spend this Christmas with her family. On Thursday, Hohnson successfully escaped any prison time on a first degree theft charge.
10 Years Ago
December 22, 2011
Sts. Peter & Paul of Springbrook's Social justice committee sponsored a family through Operation New View of Maquoketa for Christmas. They set up a giving tree of tags at Thanksgiving. The tags practically flew off the tree, with parishioners asking for more.
