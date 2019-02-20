100 Years Ago
Feb 13, 1919
The following letter from Private Arthur Henneger was received by Miss Mildred Hyler on Wednesday:
Dear Mildred: Well, I am getting so I can write a little more often now, so will write you a few lines and let you know I am still on top and holding my own, although there were many times I didn't think I could hold it. It gets on a fellow's nerves, especially when you are sitting in your little trench waiting for the Germans to come over any minute, but that time is past now.
90 Years Ago
February 12 1929
A new record for cold weather was established here Tuesday night when the mercury dropped to more than thirty degrees below zero-the thermometer at the municipal powerhouse on the riverbank on North Front street had it thirty-five degrees below zero.
Flying interests women, it is one of the things that they can do better than men. The most important thing men can't do at all, namely producing and taking care of children. And that is what should interest women especially. It is better to create an Abraham Lincoln than to be an Abraham Lincoln.
What radio means to the world, particularly to this country with its millions of radio sets, is not appreciated. Every public school should have a good radio and the teacher's duty should be to suspend classes and tune in for broadcasting worth while. If you have a little money to spare, buy a good radio set for the public school nearest you, especially if it happens to be a country school.
67 rabbits in one day were the results attained by G.W. Johnson in a drive which he recently made against rabbits. These rabbits hid in a brush pile where they could not be driven out until Mr. Johnson obtained a ferrit. The ferrit soon helped to get the rabbits on the run so they could be shot.
Probably one-half of the 2,752 deaths from cancer which occurred in Iowa in 1928 were unnecessary according to Dr. Henry Albert, State Health Commissioner.
All seven of the children of Jerry Miller, a railroad brakeman, were born with bowlegs or acquired them soon after. may, now 14, has outgrown this peculiarity.
Popular Couple Married Today: Miss Bertha Kilburg became the bride of Antone Schwager, Jr.
80 Years Ago
February 12, 1939
There will be a wedding dance at Riverview Ballroom, Bellevue, Iowa with music by the Mississippi Mountainers given by Viola Rubel and Ben Kilburg. Dancing from 8 to 12.
In 1939 it was actually more dangerous to stay at home than to go out on the streets on foot or in an automobile. The National Safety Council stated that for the first time in ten years the home was more deadly than traffic. Statistics show that while 32,000 people were killed in traffic accidents, 32,500 people were killed by accidents in their own homes.
Burr Simmons of Preston Tuesday claimed a $5 bounty for killing an adult gray wolf, the first wolf bounty of 1939.
A doctor says that some girls mistake liver trouble for love.
70 Years ago
February 17, 1949
To arouse interest in the organization of the Knights of Columbus, the Bellevue Council is sponsoring an essay contest. Ay person in this district under 18 years of age who is a practical Catholic may enter the contest. he must write an essay of 150-200 words on the subject, "Why My Father Should Be a Member of the Knights of Columbus."
Next Wednesday, February 23, Bellevue voters will go to the polls to cast their ballots for or against the $20,000 bond issue proposed by the Independent School District for the purpose of constructing a new auditorium-gymnasium. The proposition has the backing of the American Legion, businessmen and school boosters in general who realize that Bellevue has needed a new and larger gym for some time.
Jim Callaghan, Loras college student from Bellevue, may shortly sign with a major league baseball club, possibly the Yankees. Jim, who pitched for the Bellevue-Legion-Merchants and the VFW in the local Major A loop last summer, had scouts on his trail all season.
Joseph S, White (the "S" in our name is for Starr) posted an ad for "Coal of all kinds for your heating needs; Eastern Kentucky Lump, Southern Illinois 6x3. Briquets, Range Coal and Stoker coal.
Monday, February 21st, at the K.C. Hall Al Schneckloth and His Ramblers will provide music for the Wedding Anniversary Dance honoring Mr. and Mrs. Tony F. Till. Everybody Welcome.
The cheerleaders Virginia Valant, Minnie Knake, and Dorothy Blitgen planned a very interesting pep meeting for last Friday before the Sabula game. Ten girls, Betty Eggers, Norma Petersen, Vivian Schoop, Betty Sherwood, Dorothy Blitgen, Lorraine Mangler, Mary Lou Keil, Elaine Heckelsmiller, Joan Stuart and Mary Sulzner, dressed for an afternoon tea, including hats and gloves made two teams which played a most unusual game. Virginia Valant was the referee and Jean Ellen Eggers the coach. The cheering was led by Richard Dagitz, Glen Griebel and Gerald Koppes in "appropriate costumes."
The Joe Louis Punchers, all-star Negro traveling basketball team will be here to play against the Legion Dragons on Sunday, Feb. 27.
60 Years Ago
February 12, 1959
Friday Jan 30 the Bellevue Comets defeated Sabula 70 to 65. Grant Hachmann, a sophomore, swished the nets for a total of 29 points.
One junior boy seems to have trouble staying n his feet. Buzz Roberts is now hobbling around the corridors on a pair of crutches.
50 Years Ago
February 13, 1969
A special car for Wally Keil which was made possible from the public and private funds collected during the holidays arrived in Bellevue Monday. The car came in a freight car which was unloaded Tuesday.
In case you're not aware, we're right in the midst f National Beauty Salon Week. Our reason for mentioning this is that we like what we see in the newest hair stylings. The swing back to the "Natural Look" this spring Soft and natural is the trend, with priority to waves flowing from the side part.
We hope this means that our young beautifuls can now appear in public without their tresses hung in such outlandish concoctions. High fashion is wonderful if the occasion and place are all present. A lot of the kids know how to arrange their hair in styles that would be favorably received at a swank party or the season's most exclusive social occasion. Instead, these enterprising kids and their meticulously arranged tresses have no place to go except the high school basketball game or Bellevue-type wedding reception. The scene comes off ludicrous instead of luscious. The simple hairdos should be able to go more in keeping with the moment and place. I'm looking forward to it, anyway.
For Sale: Albums by the Rebs, $3.00 each with backs. Contact Jerry Till, Rich Norpel and Albert Kilburg.
40 years ago
February 15, 1979
Another five inches of snow fell on Bellevue Monday. Combined with the snow already on the ground the new accumulation totaled more than 24 inches.
Diane Seiler of Route 3 Bellevue, won $1001 at Mottet's Jack and Jill in the store's Double Bingo promotion game. Store owner Ed Mottet presented the check to the winner at the store Friday eveningg.
30 Years Ago
February 16, 1989
Napa claimed the second half Bellevue Mens League basketball championship Sunday. They were the overall league title winner with a 65-63 win over the Merchants. Scott Jess was the leading scorer with 20 points. Dennis Felderman added 13; Jim Kettman led Merchants with 29; Jeff Schroeder added 14 for the Merchants. A new record has been set by the BHS boys basketball team. They broke the old record of 14 consecutive wins set back in the 1968-1969 season. The boys broke the record at the Clinton Mater Dei gym January 31st in an overtime victory.
20 years Ago
February 12, 1999
Pete Bonifas scored his 1,000 points on a free throw and hit three more in the final 24 seconds helping the Mohawks beat the Western Dubuque Bobcats, 50-49.
At BHS: Nicki Mueller adds to 1000 point mark with 17 against Midland Eagles and 12 more against the Mohawks.
10 Years Ago
February 15, 2009
"A week later it remains a deeply humbling experience. Receiving the Iowa Newspaper Association's Master Editor-Publisher award is the high water mark for a career that has allowed me to never work a day in my life. I've stayed pretty busy for 34 years, but it's been a joy to have such a unique job. This award is really a tribute to this community."-Carlson's Column.
Moony Hollow Barn and Saloon Events: Saturday, February 28th, 50 Pound Rooster concert 9 p.m.-1.a.m. Sunday afternoon, March 1st, Country Tradition, 2 p.m. -6.p.m.
A resident blocks away heard what he thought was something breaking in his basement before a torrent of water from a failed water main burst to the surface and into Carl and Ann Jacobs home. City crews responding to the Saturday emergency said they drove through water nine inches deep rushing down the street, flowing into nearby basements.
