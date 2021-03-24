100 Years Ago
March 22, 1921
The big ditch digging machine owned by the Hammen-Kruse Construction Co. was unloaded from the car Wednesday and the balance of last week was occupied in assembling it and getting it ready to start it to work. It does the work of many men and sure makes the dirt fly.
We wish to call the attention of the Bellevue people to the fact that our herd of milch cows have been scientifically tested for tuberculosis and have been declared entirely free from disease by a competent veterinarian. Dyas Bros & Sims.
Little Virginia Louise Hartley who had been ill for the past two weeks suffering from an attack of peritonitis, passed away at 5:30 o'clock Friday evening. Her condition had been serious all the time and while no hope was entertained for her recovery she appeared to be considerably brighter Thursday but the ray of hope held out was of only brief duration, for despite all the care of loving hands and medical skill the death angel beckoned and the soul of this lovable child took its flight to God's mansion beyond the skies.
Moulton Hospital Notes: Mrs. Elmer Hayes was operated on Thursday for gallstones and appendicitis. Over 270 gallstones were removed and she is getting along very satisfactorily.
According to the Britt News-Tribune the young woman who canvassed Bellevue for funds for an orphan's home about 2 weeks ago was a faker. Anyone who will defraud people under the guise of aiding poor orphans is not fit to be at large, and, if the "fair lady" whom we all fell for is a faker, we hope she is apprehended and jerked to justice before she catches any more "suckers."
90 Years Ago
March 24, 1931
Joseph Weck of the fifth grade is quarantined at his home with scarlet fever. The other children in the family are isolated. Every precaution is being taken to prevent the spread of the disease.
Miss Viola Meier, who was up from Green Island over the week-end, went back Monday morning.
We carry a stock of Du Pont dynamite and caps at all times. J.J. Mootz and Son.
The city council has asked for bids for a fire siren.
One of the city papers recently reported that the defunct Bellevue State bank had paid another 10% dividend. This report is a little premature as the payment has not been made, but it is reported that the payment will be made soon.
Farmers: the Jewish Easter starts Wednesday, April 1st, and I have been requested to get in some big, heavy hens. This is the only week in the year to sell them at big prices. Cash for Hens, 18 to 20 cents. Turkeys, 25 cents, any kind. Also live pigeons wanted. $1.25 to $1.50 per dozen. Will take all you bring. Please help get the hens for the Jewish Easter. L. Spiro
Spiro's Grocery: To make money easy nowadays you must do a little work. You buy from me five quarts of Onion Sets for 25 cents, plant them and raise five bushels of Onions, which will bring $5.00.
80 Years Ago
March 20, 1941
The U.S. Bureau of Agriculture has granted the food stamp plan for Jackson county. The plan will probably be in operation by April 15.
Two very classy new boats are on display at the Hachmann Hardware store. One, a Thompson-made 14-foot craft was recently purchased by Chas. Wagner; the other a 12-foot Speedliner made of 1/4 inch ply board is the proud possession of Gerald Weyhgandt. Both boats will be powered with outboard motors.
Eight more carloads of cement tile arrived here Wednesday for the Springbrook-Andrew road and are being unloaded and transported to the site of construction by trucks equipped with trailers today.
The Hodoval Rexall Store is now housed in its new quarters just south of Hotel Weck in the former O'Connor building which was purchased by the Hodovals and remodeled to meet their needs and suit their taste. The new store is a decided attraction to that block and when the new fountain and everything is in apple pie order will be one of the finest places of its kind in the county. The Dierkes building vacated by the Hodoval store has housed a drug store for seventy years or better.
It is rumored that steps have been taken here to obtain permission to land a ferry at or near the proving grounds. If permission is forthcoming we are informed that local people will operate a ferry to carry workmen living here and employed at the Savanna Ordnance depot, across the Mississippi river.
Always there is something to threaten the joy of life. Here it is only a few weeks from the golfing season, and it's hinted that Uncle Sam may decide to take over some of the courses and use them for flying fields. Patriotic golfers, however, are not expected to crab about it if it happens.
For years staticians have been trying to get us excited about this country's declining birthrate. They have predicted that unless something is done about it the United States will someday be about as thinly populated as the North Pole.
70 Years Ago
March 22, 1951
For the second time this spring railroad service through Bellevue has been disrupted. Flood waters at Green Island caused the trouble when the Maquoketa river went on a rampage, but this time a fire of unknown origin destroyed about two thirds of the Spruce Creek bridge about two miles north of town.
For some weeks we have been receiving television instruction on survival under atomic attack and for the past two days have watched through the entire Kefauver investigation of organized crime in the US, and have watched some of the gangster killers testify.
High School Highlights: Glenn Edward Griebel, who is 5'10", has brown hair and blue eyes, made his appearance in this world in 1934. While Gary Cooper and Loretta Young are his most popular movie stars, Red Skelton his favorite radio program, and "My Heart Cries for You" Nol 1 on his hit parade, this senior's favorite color is blue.
Going Places for Easter? Compliment your suit with a New Hat or Blouse, white or pastel; Mojud or Strutwear hose, dark seam or lace heel and toe; tuck a bright spot of scarf at your throat, for 59 cents. The Quality Shop. Phone 20.
60 Years Ago
March 23, 1961
Hobnobbing With the Sportsmen, by L.N.: I notice that they have hung a dozen Bellevue-made lures on the newspaper office front window. Manufactured by the Kasta Corporation, with Joe Stachura and Adolph Milulasek combining Czechoslovakian efforts to produce a really good fish-getter, they have succeeded. I know because I tried them in the initial states.
Possibility that the Young museum may be opened to the public late this summer was expressed by Mrs. C. Scott Stuart, chairman of the board of trustees of the city museum. The home of the late Joe A. and Grace Young has been willed to the city for use as a museum.
Euchre Party: Bellevue American Legion Hall, Friday Night, March 24, 8:30 p.m. No euchre party Good Friday.
The new addition to the Bellevue Community school is slowly making progress. If noise means anything it should be a beautiful and equipped building. Rooms in the basement of the school are also being salvaged for remodeling work so they can be used to accommodate the increasing number of students.
50 Years Ago
Marc 25, 1971
Bellevue Locker downed the Bellevue Jaycees 65 to 64 in Sunday night's game to win the basketball tournament. members of the first place team are Dave Putman, Steve Putman, Elvin Griebel, Steve Kueter, Greg Frost, Tom Budde, Kevin Budde, Jim Budde and Randy Peters. Dale Junk coaches the team.
The Bellevue Community Easter Cantata, "the Atonement" will be presented at the new gym. The Easter story will be sung by about 70 members of the Bellevue Community Chorus under the direction of Mrs. E.T. Busch.
Servicemen: Dale C. Reeg was recently promoted to Sp/4. He is serving with the Army in Viet Nam.
Dale Scheckel left March 4 for Army service and is taking his training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo.
40 Years Ago
March 19, 1981
Mottet's Jack and Jill Food Center: Funk and Wagnalls New Encyclopedia, volumes $2.99 each. This week volumes 12 and 13. Every week new volumes available.
$1.00 off any pizza or a small pizza 1/2 price with the purchase of a large pizza. Good only at Motzy"s Pizza Shop.
Hard Time Dance at the Bellevue American Legion. Music by the Country Tradition. Mulligan stew will be served.
Bellevue City Council Tuesday night approved the first reading of an ordinance that may stop Milwaukee Road trains from blowing their whistles late at night.
30 Years Ago
March 21, 1991
The Bellevue Comets assured themselves a fourth place finish in the class 1A boys state basketball tournament by picking apart third seeded Coon Rapids-Bayard, 70-56. Approximately 700 blue and white clad Bellevue fans cheered every move at Veterans Auditorium in Des Moines.
Ground breaking ceremonies are set for Monday, March 25 for construction of the 11,000 square foot supermarket and the 50 car parking lot is due to begin yet this month according to store owner, Randy Bender.
20 Years Ago
March 22, 2001
The Boyden-Hull Comets ended Marquette's bid for a State Championship with a 71-62 semifinal win. The loss dropped the Mohawks into the consolation finals for the second straight year. The Mohawks Chris Kilburg was selected on the all tournament team and the Mohawks earned the Sportsmanship Award.
