100 Years Ago
January 17, 1922
The stockholders of the Bellevue State Bank, at their annual meeting last week, elected the following directors for the ensuing year: Louis Lampe, Joseph Daugherty, Michael Kilburg, John Felderman, Matt Even, Arther Kucheman and Edward Ernst.
Reveille Post of the American Legion have engaged the Novelty Boys Orchestra, of Dubuque, for a big dance to be given at the Rink on Friday evening. A prize of $5.00 will be awarded to the best waltzers.
Although this has been a remarkable winter, so far as mild temperature is concerned, still we have been having an even spell of freezing temperature and now as a result ice houses are being filled to capacity by at least three of the dealers and fishermen. James Gross, who furnishes most of the town's demand for ice, started today at noon to cut a very good quality of ice of about one foot in thickness.
Friday, the 29th, was the biggest day yet for the Henry Johnson Piano Manufacturing Company, orders being entered on the books of the company for more that three hundred instruments. The Johnson Company being one of the first to build a small size player are therefore leaders in that particular model.
90 Years Ago
January 21, 1932
The remaining assets of the defunct Bellevue State Bank, including notes, stock assessments, overdrafts, notes in judgment, etc., will be sold to the highest bidder at a sale to be held at the Cozy Theatre on Friday.
Fans who packed the gym Tuesday evening saw their long cherished dream come true when the Bellevue Bears defeated the team that has always held a spell over them in contests heretofore. At home or abroad-namely, the Cascade advertisers. The final score was 19 to 18 in favor of Bellevue. What a game!
We never expected Uncle Sam would stoop to the practice of scattering propaganda leaflets over a country but that's just what he did. Over France of all places. Some 2,000 lb. bombs dropped on Berlin would have been much more effective.
80 Years Ago
January 20, 1942
Wednesday afternoon, Richard, the six-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Medinger, fell down a step in his home and broke his left forearm. Dr. Lampe reduced the fracture.
After 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 9 Bellevue people as well as all others over the nation will go to bed an hour earlier and arise an hour earlier as daylight savings time will go into effect on that date. The fast time is being inaugurated as a war measure and will continue for the duration.
Miss Marjorie Wanket, daughter of Peter Wanken of Clarion, and Willard Eggers, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Eggers, will be married Wednesday afternoon.
Marvin Felderman, who has been employed in Chicago since the last baseball season, has returned to Bellevue and says he expects to leave Feb.18 for spring training with the Chicago Cubs baseball team if he isn't inducted into the army before that time.
Roy Weyghandt and C.C. Putman are planning to establish a ferry to carry men employed at the proving grounds from Bellevue and vicinity.
70 Years Ago
January 17, 1952
A demonstration of modern methods of freezing and storing foods will be conducted for the public at the Roeder Bros. showroom Monday evening. Proper methods of preparing the food and then packaging it will be shown.
Thirty-six registrants from Jackson county reported to DesMoines Monday for armed forces physical examinations. One man failed to report because of icy road conditions.
Orville Jackson, local barber, is now plying his trade in a new location, having moved his shop recently from his home on State street to the building he recently purchased on Water street, one door north of the Cozy theater. The new location provides Orville with a spot on Bellevue's "main drag."
60 Years ago
January 18, 1962
MHS News: The Mohawks started for DeWitt on schedule but as blizzard conditions set upon them they were forced to travel at minimum speeds. Suddenly it happened, a semi-truck and trailer jackknifed across the middle of the road and we were unable to move on. One and a half hours and one lost hat later we reached our destination. Since the game had been canceled and the snow storm was not showing any signs of letting up, Father Kruse decided to stay overnight. The school's cafeteria was the room in which they slept and the tables supplied the beds for many.
50 Years Ago
January 20,1972
Marvin Kieffer purchased the seven-room house and corner lot at 200 North Third street offered at auction Saturday by the board of trustees of the First Presbyterian church. Bid was $6,500.
40 Years Ago
January 21, 1982
Snowmobiles are in the spotlight again this week but this time as heroes in an emergency. Sunday morning the thermometer dropped to -25 degrees with wind chill factor a savage -70 degrees. An emergency call at the Hahn residence, six miles west of Bellevue, rescue workers found the half mile
into the home on the farm blocked with snow. Max Reed and Jim Ernst, members of the ambulance service and the Bellevue Snowmobile Club brought the service's rescue sled, where they were able to bring him to the main road where he was transferred to the waiting ambulance.
30 Years Ago
January 16, 1992
Comet Tale: Senior Scoop: Ben Hachmann, son of Steve and Roxie Hachmann, enjoys doing his homework after school. Ben's most memorable moment at BHS was when he got locked in his locker by John Veach.
10 Years Ago
January 19, 2012
Bellevue High school is weighing the costs and benefits of starting a wrestling program. In responses to an electronic survey shortly before winter break, 29 students said they would "definitely go out" if the school offered wrestling.
