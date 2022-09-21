100 Years Ago
September 19, 1922
A farmer named Furgeson had a large patch of ginseng roots, having been planted 25 years ago. None of these have been disturbed in recent years, the idea being to permit them to expand to the limit. Some culprit got next to the proposition and proceeded to help himself to the valuable crop, taking roots to the value of perhaps $1,000. As soon as the theft was discovered bloodhounds were placed on the trail and this led to a clue that may be successfully worked out later. Ginseng roots sell for about $10 a pound but it takes a long time to grow.
Last Thursday night a call came to this city from Nashville for the local vigilance committee to come to that place at once. The report stated that the town was being shot up. The boys piled into cars loaded for bear and proceeded to the village which is in the neighborhood of Maquoketa, at a break-neck speed, only to find out on their arrival that the town was quiet and peaceful with not a sign of any disturbance. It developed that an ordinary peddler had tried to beg a night's lodging, and when repeatedly refused, became riled and expressed his feelings in his foreign tongue.
Within a year Henry Ford has accumulated more cash than probably any other man in America. Today his cash on hand amounts to more that $100,000,000 and to use the motor magnate's own words he "can't tell within fifteen million or so" just what he has in the bank.
Sometime Sunday night parties unknown helped themselves to two pieces of Raymond Till's suit, which was hanging on a line.
Nobody ever thinks of putting a little lye in water and drinking it because it will create a gnawing at one's stomach. That's what hootch does, and a continued use of the stuff will put the best stomach and the worst man out of the running eventually.
The new "barnyard golf" alleys on Second street is now complete and in operation. And the fiends gather around with clock-like regularity.
90 Years Ago
September 22, 1932
Local baseball fans are patiently marking time until the opening game of the world series next Wednesday afternoon between the Chicago Cubs, National League pennant winners and the New York Yankees, American League. No doubt a number of local fans will journey to Chicago to witness the 3rd, 4th and 5th games.
One night last week while Mrs. D. A. Wynkoop was visiting in Maquoketa, Don remembered the days of his boyhood and after disrobing for the night, concluded to turn a handspring onto the bed and give Ben Wynkoop, who was passing the night with him, a shaking up. He turned the handspring all right, but in doing so upset the lamp stand, broke a costly lamp, hurled the contents of a well-filled ink bottle over the fine wallpaper, bed and imported carpet and knocked a little less than four pounds of flesh off his right heel. We shouldn't wonder but what there was another little circus performance when Mrs. Wynkoop came home and discovered the ruin wrought in one of the elegant rooms of her house.
80 Years Ago
September 22, 1942
September snow-the first to fall here in September in the memory of the oldest inhabitant-fell here Friday night. It melted as fast as it fell here in town but between here and Dubuque, traces were seen early Saturday.
Mrs. Lon Keithley caught a hand in a wringer of a washing machine Friday and severe lacerations occurred that required stitches to close.
Bellevue motorists whose lot it is to bump over rough railroad crossings on Second street are becoming impatient for this hazard to precious tires to be eliminated. A promise was made weeks ago to repair these crossings but nothing has been done.
Sales at the Iowa state liquor store in Bellevue in August totaled $2,802.71 which was an increase of $345.93 over the July total.
Remember? Way back when the girls started playing basketball and they wouldn't let the boys in to see them-and we wore shoes with copper tips-and granddad wore felt boots all winter long?
Hospital Notes: Glen Budde, 3, son of Orville Budde fell Wednesday and punctured his back deeply with a Rusty nail. The nail narrowly missed the spinal cord.
Max Reed, small son of Mr. and Mrs. Carlton Reed, suffered a broken collar bone and bruises Wednesday when he was knocked down by a cow.
Gertrude Daugherty fell from the rear of a pickup truck Wednesday evening and struck her head on the paving. Her injury, though painful, was not serious. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.V. Daugherty west of town.
Didja ever see a country ham fetch $310, a 100-pound pig sell for $375, five hens sell at $110, 50 pounds of flour for $100 or a case of beer sell at $90? Well, such prices as those were paid at the Legion's war savings bond auction Wednesday night and no matter how small the article put up the lowest bid was $10.
70 Years Ago
September 25, 1952
St. Joseph high school baseball team won the sectional championship Wednesday afternoon, 7 to 2, against Miles high school. The games were held at Miles. This is the fifth consecutive year that St. Joe's has taken the fall sectional title under their coach, Father F.C. Bahning. Don Even turned in a successful mound performance, striking out 17 opponents to equal a school record establised by Alvin Clasen. His brother, Clyde Even was catcher.
Talk about preparations for hunting. Gus Wernimont and George Clark were hard at it Sunday getting a floating shanty built in time for the duck hunting season. They were tarring some steel drums for under the raft that will float their 7x10 shack. Those fellows are going to hunt with some comfort.
Now Playing at the Cozy Theatre: Dale Robertson and Joanne Dru in "Return of the Texan," Marjorie Main and Percy Kilbride in "Ma and Pa Kettle at the Fair," and Loretta Young in "Paula."
Wedding Dance honoring Mina Kloft and Gerald Theisen Thursday, Sept. 25 at Springbrook. Music by the Oklahoma Cowboys.
60 Years Ago
September 27, 1962
First frost of the fall came Thursday of last week. A light nip, it managed to start many of the trees turning and ended some of the garden season.
Bob Ernst, owner of Ernst Insurance Agency, has taken office space in the building at 118 South Water street occupied by K & K TV and Appliance. He has formerly operated this agency from his home on North Second street.
BHS News: Player of the Week for Sept. 9-15 is Bill Griebel, mainstay of the Comets pitching staff. Bill earned the award for his steady pitching against Andrew and Miles.
50 Years Ago
September 28, 1972
The Bellevue Herald-Leader will become the property of a new corporation effective Oct. 1 it was announced by Thomas Bates, editor and publisher of the newspaper for the last 22 years. Bellevue Herald-Leader Inc. will have as its original stockholders Robert and Frances Melvold of Maquoketa, owners of Maquoketa Newspapers, Inc. Mr. and Mrs. Bates will continue with the new corporation until a new editor and manager is selected to join the Bellevue firm.
City Council News: Getting Milwaukee Road train engineers to eliminate whistle blowing during the night hours is still unsolved by the Bellevue city council. Many residents believe the engineers are carrying on some kind of feud with the city by "laying" on the horn, especially in the early mornings.
In other business, the Jaycees went over their financial situation on operation of the movies at the Cozy. They show a profit of $95 after several months of operation. The council agreed to let the Jaycees have free rent to the theatre through 1972.
40 Years Ago
September 23, 1982
Over 500 LaMotte area residents attended the recent grand opening of Andrew Savings Bank's LaMotte branch bank. Guests registered for cash certificates and toured the new facility located in the over-100-year-old limestone building which has been completely renovated.
The Mohawks boys' baseball team blanked Oxford Junction Wednesday with a 13-0 win to clinch Marqueyye's third straight Wapsie Conference Championship. The winning pitcher for Marquette was Terry Gothard.
Horizon Lanes owners, Randy and Jeanne Weber recently celebrated their grand opening in time for the start of the Fall bowling season. The eight AMF pinsetter lanes feature automatic telescores for a full schedule of league bowling this year.
30 years ago
September 24, 1992
In letter and in deed Solveig Zamzow becomes what she hoped to be some day 23 years ago back in Germany. Zamow will be ordained as a Lutheran pastor Sunday at St. John's Lutheran Church, St. Donatus. She also becomes the first woman to ever be pastor of St. John's Church here in Bellevue.
20 Years ago
September 20, 2002
At Bellevue, in a Big East Conference contest the Comet volleyball team gave coach Judy Michels her 100th career win with an impressive three game sweep of the Olin Lions.
