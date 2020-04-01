100 Years Ago
March 30, 1920
Fatty Arbuckle is booked again at the Cozy for Monday and Tuesday in “Back Stage.” A hummer.
Easter Showing of Millinery-Friday, April 2nd, We cordially invite you. Bon Ton Millinery, Teresa Hipschen, Proprietress.
GIRL WANTED: A girl for general housework. Mrs. S.F. Kelso.
La Motte News: P.D. Manders drove a bunch of steers, 73 head, to his upper pasture last Monday. Dr. Dennison, of Bellevue, was here last Sunday on professional business.
John S. O’Connell is seriously ill, and his recovery is very doubtful, but his many friends hope that he may soon recover.
Major W.E. McGowan arrived here Tuesday evening from Denver for a week’s visit with home folks. he was badly gassed and as a result is still unable to speak above a whisper, but is hopeful of again recovering his voice.
Bellevue Leader has ordered a modern Model L. Mergenthaler Linotype. A linotype costs as much as several first-class automobiles or a flock of Fords but should “pay for itself” since it is many times faster than the hand set method now in use.
90 Years Ago
April 1, 1930
Radio Expert Speaks Here: Mr. Anderson listed some of the causes of interference are as follows: electric refrigerators, electric oil burning furnaces, carpet sweepers, violet ray machines, electric washers, power and transmission lines, telephone and telegraph lines, transmission lines coming in contact with limbs of trees, defective wiring, battery chargers, burnt out bulbs which are allowed to remain in the socket, the radio itself, etc.
Although we had some cold windy days last week we were fortunate in escaping the blizzard which hit Chicago so hard and buried the city under 19 inches of snow. The windy city lived up to its name when the wind blew at a velocity of 60 miles per hour.
A.G. Esfeld, custodian of the state park, predicts that the park will attract a large number of visitors during the coming season. He and his helper were busy with team and scraper leveling the lawn around his home in the park which was recently built on a hill west of the clubhouse.
Another Bank Closes-The Monmouth Savings bank was closed Thursday by action of the board of directors.
SUFFERS FROM GAS: Mrs. M.C. Weis is recovering from a recent illness at the home of Miss Anna Ernst. Mrs. Weis was affected by the gas from the soft coal used to run the well drill outfit, where the new artesian well is being sunk for the city on the lot near the Weis home, and it was thought best to take her to the home of Miss Ernst until she recuperated.
Cartoon: Bill the Barber Says “I’m glad I wasn’t born in China because I can’t speak Chinese.”
Fred Ragatz, proprietor of the Rexall drug store, is displaying a fine line of wallpaper and paint in the front windows of the defunct Bellevue State Bank building.
There will be a radio party at Legion Hall Wednesday evening to listen in on the broadcast of the joint conference of the Legion and Auxiliary held at Iowa City. The ladies will furnish a pot-luck meal. Be on hand for a good time.
Classified: Party who found memorandum book containing money is known. Return to owner to escape prosecution.
80 Years Ago
April 4, 1940
Bellevue relatives and friends received another shock when it was learned that L.J. Dittmer, popular businessman had disappeared from his radio shop at about 8:30 on Thursday evening. All efforts to find any trace of him since that time have proved futile. Mrs. Dittmer went to his shop where she found a note written by her husband which said that due to failing eyesight he planned to drown himself in the river. Officials were at once notified and a search made along the shores produced no results. Douglas Taylor, Sr., father of Mrs. Dittmar, has offered a reward of $50 to the finder of the body of his son-in-law.
A huge spot on the sun caused disruption of telegraph and telephone service here as well as in a large part of the world Sunday from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Long distance calls were impossible. At the Milwaukee depot all lines were dead with the exception of the short one to Dubuque which is grounded on both ends.
The First Presbyterian Church went on record last Friday evening at its annual congregational meeting to purchase a new organ for the sanctuary.
Ivan, the young son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Keil, swallowed a fish bone Sunday at noon and Dr. Lampe was called and removed the bone which had penetrated the right tonsil.
At a hearing held recently the Jackson County district court approved the sale of the Cozy theater property on Front Street to Harley Hileman of Omaha. The property was sold at auction recently to settle the estate of the owner, the late Lee Lampe. Harry Dohlin, operator of the Cozy has been given a five year lease on the portion of the building occupied by the theater.
Clyde Jess completed arrangements on Wednesday with the owner of the Elite Confectionary, for leasing the confectionery and ice cream store and equipment on State Street. Clyde is well-known to our residents, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jess and until recently was employed at the Front Street Market, and will undoubtedly prove a popular businessman.
70 Years Ago
March 30, 1950
Lucke Bros. have added a new modern X-ray machine to their shoe store in Bellevue. This machine reveals any deformity of the bone structure of the foot, and it not only helps to select the proper shape shoe, but it also determines if the shoe fits properly as to width and length.
The Citizen’s Ticket, headed by C.R. Bylund, candidate for mayor, was swept into office in the municipal election in Bellevue Monday by a record majority over the Veterans’ ticket. The vote was 631 to 132.
In a contest which was close throughout, St. John’s Brotherhood eked out a 51-50 victory over Wartburg Theological Seminary of Dubuque. Bud Knake dropped in a free throw during the closing seconds of the game to break a 50-50 tie.
Television is coming to more and more towns, and from what we have seen, will the town life ever be the same after TV takes over? It is laudable when it draws a family closer together when everyone wants to stay home instead of any place but home. Television becomes an obsession with many people. The art of conversation is apt to suffer.
The mechanical marvel is an attraction that binds the family group, but convivial groups that found pleasure in friendly discussion will now sit in silence. It will mean less time for reading books, interferes with study hours for children. One probably said these same things when radio was about to sweep all before it. But radio didn’t interfere with mending and knitting.
S.J.S. News: Anyone who has papers to be typed would do well to see Rita Mootz who has the record of 66 words in a minute.
In a five-minute writing, Alice Sieverding and Jean Roeder lead with 42 words a minute.
60 Years ago
March 31, 1960
New x-ray equipment has recently been installed at Bellevue Memorial Hospital, replacing out-dated equipment previously in use there.
Hammonds Dairy Creme drive-in will open Thursday for their sixth season at their location just north of Bellevue. Plans are being completed for a free day which will be held April 9, in cooperation with the Bellevue Creamery, suppliers of the mix for the Dairy Creme. On that day free cones will be given.
