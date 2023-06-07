105 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1918
Thursday and Friday: “The Lifted Veil,” with the well-known actress, Ethel Barrymore, in a 5 act Metro wonder play. Saturday: Pathe presents “The Convict No. 993,” with Mrs. Vernon Castle. One show at 8:30. Sunday and Monday: Goldwyn presents Madge Kennedy in “Baby Mine,” the greatest 6-reel farce comedy of a generation introducing for the first time on the screen the most brilliant comedienne of the American stage. Tuesday and Wednesday: “The Imposter” starring Ann Murdock, a cleverly told story of what happened to an innocent girl who went alone to a man’s apartment.
95 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1928
George Maier arrived from St. Louis, Mo., yesterday morning to take a position in the Herald office as Linotype operator-printer. Mr. Maier is experienced in all lines of the printing game and we will now be able to give our readers, advertisers and commercial printing patrons better service. After the annual siege of vacations is over, it is the plan of the management to enlarge Herald and make your home paper bigger and better than ever before. Mr. Maier takes the place of Mrs. Carl F. Harstick who has worked in the office for a number of years.
85 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1938
C. C. Putman, who was recently awarded the contract by the government for the construction of 38 permanent markers in pool areas above five of the newly finished nine-foot channel dams in the Mississippi river, has started preliminary work on the project. Today workmen are engaged in unloading a car of steel and a car of piling here. According to Mr. Putman work on the eight markers or piers to be built in Pool No. 12 here will be started as soon as the water drops another two feet. Putman’s bid on the 38 markers was $59, 636 and besides the Bellevue pool, markers will be placed in Pool No. 13 at Clinton; Pool No. 14 at Rock Island, No. 17 at New Boston and No. 22 at Saverton, MO.
75 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1948
Patrons of Bellevue’s city water system will pay more for the water they use following the action of the town council at last Thursday night’s meeting. The new rates are as follows; The first 100 cubic feet 35 cents, a 10-cent raise; for the next 1,400 cubic feet 20 cents, a 5-cent raise, and all over 2,100 cubic feet 12 cents, a 2-cent raise.
The minimum charge was raised from $1.75 to $2.45. The old price had prevailed since Jan. 4, 1934, when rates were set by ordinance No. 85.
The council had a busy and rather long session Thursday night. In addition to passing the amended ordinance raising the water rates thru three readings, the council heard a delegation of truckers protest some regulations set by the recently passed traffic ordinance, George Gibson requested the council to vacate the portion of Mott Street east of Highway 52 and granted permits to repair property to the following: Clarence Moeller, Elmer D. Greene, Herman Felderman, Ben Kueter and Henry J. Wiedner.
65 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1958
Several Jackson County students will be among the more than 1,250 to receive degrees at the University of Iowa’s spring commencement Friday at the university Fieldhouse in Iowa City. Dale Kueter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Victor Kueter of Route 2, Bellevue, will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree. He has majored in journalism after having first studied at Loras College, Dubuque.
Richard Ripple, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Ripple of Andrew, will receive his law degree. He expects to take the state bar examination in Iowa City, June 17. Richard attended Cornell College at Mr. Vernon two years before transferring to SUI where he received his arts degree in 1955.
55 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1968
Chances are good that the picture in your favorite magazine showing scenery or action of the Southwest or West Coast was taken by a former Bellevue resident. She is Edith C. Truslow, who spent her youth and graduated from high school here. Or Miss Truslow’s friend and partner may have taken the photograph for the last 23 years, Helen P. Lilly. The partners Truslow and Lilly have capped unusual careers by gaining national recognition in the field of commercial photography. For Miss Truslow the story goes back to the years she attended Bellevue school. Her father was dead, and her mother, the former Ruth Mace, was living with her brother-in-law and sister, Mr. and Mrs. J. A. Brady at the family home south of town. Following graduation from Bellevue High School, Edith found her way into the business world, and for a time worked at Savanna Ordinance Depot. Eventually she was commissioned in the Army during World War II.
The partners took on a ranch near Los Alamos, the land had not been in production for 10 years and the 200-year old adobe house was fast deteriorating. Besides holding down their regular jobs the partners started rebuilding the house and revitalizing the ranch in 1946. More than once they astonished their Mexican and Indian neighbors in the mountain valley with their work methods.
45 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1978
If good music, parades and having fun are not on your list of pleasant experiences, by all means, stay away from Bellevue’s 1978 Heritage Day celebration. The annual event will be held this year July 3 and 4 with everyone wearing a Heritage Day button welcome to attend. Festivities will begin Monday, July 3, with swimming from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bellevue Municipal Pool. Everyone will be admitted free of charge. The pool will also be the site of the annual swimming contest July 4 at 11:30 a.m. No registration is required to enter the competition. Once again, the Bellevue Jaycees will sponsor the Annual Heritage Day Queen’s Contest at the Bellevue Grade School gymnasium. The competitive event will begin at 7:30 p.m. As is traditional, two free dances will be offered during the evening of July 3. From 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the tennis courts in Cole Park, there will be provided by “Krystal”. The event is sponsored by the Heritage Days’ Committee. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Bellevue American Legion Post 273 will sponsor a free adult dance at the Legion Hall. The “Sieverding Band” will provide the music.
35 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1988
How far is Bellevue from New York? What is the wage rate for manufacturing in Bellevue? How long does it take for carload shipments to reach Denver from Bellevue? For the answers to these and other questions the new Community Fact File reference guide, compiled in Bellevue, is required reading for prospective businesses. Bellevue Public Library’s staff developed the publication, part of the community’s involvement in an Iowa Department of Economic Development program called CEPP. The Community Economic Preparedness Program is just that. When a prospective business does show interest in locating in Bellevue, they want information now, not later, when a decision on locating has already been made. The Community Fact File pulls together some very diverse information. Library staff and volunteers assembled a considerable amount of new information, including a cost of living index, for the community.
