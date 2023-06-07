In late 1966

In late 1966, U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy of New York (who was assassinated in June 1968), visited Dubuque on an Iowa campaign tour for family friend and U.S. Congressman from Iowa’s Second District, John Culver. Rep. Culver was a college classmate and football teammate of Kennedy’s younger brother, Teddy, at Harvard University in the early 1950s. This old photo was taken by the late Bob Ernst of Bellevue, who was active with the Jackson County Democrats at the time, and was a strong supporter of Culver, as well as both Kennedy brothers, (JFK and RFK) during their presidential endeavors. The current presidential race (which will be decided in 2024 features RFK’s son, Robert F. Kennedy Junior who is running against President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination in the primaries.

105 YEARS AGO

June 13, 1918