110 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 2, 1913
The Model Restaurant changed hands Saturday when the owner, C. D. Simons, through the agency of Joe S. Becker, sold the entire outfit, with good will to Julius Neiman. Possession was given yesterday, but Mr. Simons and wife will remain with the new proprietor two weeks. – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 29, 1918
Wednesday morning there arrived in Bellevue the four daughters, Carrie, Lottie, Nellie, and Julia, of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Anderson, whom many of our readers will remember. Carrie is now Mrs. George Buck of Denver, CO; Lottie is Mrs. D. J. Mariette of Milwaukee, Nellie is Mrs. C. H. Gordon of San Francisco and Julia is Mrs. G. E. Dunton of Mason City. They left Bellevue about thirty years ago and met here at this time that they might once again visit the scenes of their girlhood. Of course there are many changes and many landmarks have been removed and there is a tinge of sadness connected with their visit, but nevertheless they are enjoying their visit to the old home and all their friends are mighty glad to see them. Lottie has a son in the service of his country and Nellie’s husband is also “with the colors.” Of the Anderson boys Jim is in Los Angeles and Charley in St. Paul.
95 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 30, 1928
The formal dedication of Bellevue State Park last Friday attracted a crowd conservatively estimated at between four and five thousand people. By actual count there were 916 automobiles in the park during the ceremonies of dedication. It was a perfect day in every respect. The weather could not have been more glorious had it been made to order by human hands. The city was in gala at tire for the event, and everybody appeared to be smiling and happy. Governor John Hammill, accompanied by State Auditor Long, arrived on the ten o’clock train from Cedar Rapids where they had been attending the Hoover conferences. Immediately upon arrival the governor and other state officials already here were taken to the State Park for a tour of inspection. Before the program at the park there was a parade over the principal streets led by a detachment of World War veterans and the Dubuque Community Band followed by Governor Hammill, state and city officials, and visiting delegations and local citizens in automobiles.
85 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 30, 1938
An exhibit of farm products, canning, baking, etc., will be held in the old Bisdorf building on the corner of Market and Second Streets. The prizes will go only to those who live on farms, the committee announces; and all products must be in the building prior to 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 6. The premium list follows:
Tallest stalk of corn-1st, 100 lb. Acme hog feed by Bellevue Creamery; 2nd pitchfork, Young Hardware Co.
Longest ear of corn-1st, pultry feeder, J. J. Mootz & Son; 2nd, $1 in trade at Goetz Bakery.
Best hill of corn with ears-1st, Willard battery, Art’s Service Station; 2nd, 2-horse evener with single trees, Jacob Goetz & Son.
Best 10 ears of open pollinated corn, 1st, 5 gal. of motor oil, Charles Wagner; 2nd, $1 worth of gasoline, Bellevue Motor Co.
Best 10 ears of hybrid corn-1st, barrel of cement, Bittner Lumber Co., 2nd, $1.50 pail of dip, Rexall Store.
Beginning Thursday September 1, there will be better mail service between Bellevue and Maquoketa. E. W. Fuller, carrier on route No. 1, will carry a mail pouch for Maquoketa as far as Andrew where it will be picked up by a Maquoketa carrier and Mr. Fuller will also pick up a pouch from the county seat. This new service will enable a letter mailed here early in the morning to be delivered to Maquoketa before noon. – The Bellevue Herald
75 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 26, 1948
A large group of relatives and friends surprised Mrs. Frederick Griebel on her birthday at her home Sunday, August 22. A large birthday cake baked by Mrs. Art Kennicker was the main feature. Those in attendance were Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kennicker, Mrs. Elvira McMahon, daughter Sandra, son George of Dubuqe, Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Bonaduser, Mrs. Sylvia Calvert, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Sproul and children, Sylvia, Diane, Jo Ann and David, all of Galena, IL, Mr. and Mrs. George Sanders, Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Keil, Mr. and Mrs. Art Kennicker, sons Arnold, Marvin, Robert and daughter, Anna Marie, Harold Ernst and Mr. and Mrs. Elbe Griebel, all of Bellevue.
There was a bountiful table and Mrs. Griebel received many lovely gifts. A good time was had by all.
70 YEARS AGO
SEPEMBER 3, 1953
Still no relief was in sight as the Bellevue area, along with the rest of the nation, sweltered through the second straight week of extremely hot and dry weather.
65 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 28, 1958
Mrs. Doug Taylor took the lead in the early tabulation of votes in the Bellevue Herald’s big $2,000 community subscription campaign. Walter Reinsch, campaign manager, reports that the margin at the end of the first period was narrow-so narrow that the lead may have changed with each night’s report by candidates seeking the grand prize of $500. Right on the heels of Mrs. Taylor are Mrs. Janet Daniels and Mary Ann Gerlach, both of Bellevue. Two other candidates are making a good showing. Mr. Reinsch reports. Mrs. James Cloos of Springbrook and Mrs. Thomas Michels of Bellevue both were late starters due to previous commitments they had made before the campaign. “They realize that their friends will rally to their support and will give a good accounting of themselves as the contest gets under way,” the manager added.
45 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 31, 1978
Gunnery practice on deck doesn’t unnerve the steady hand of Mess Management Specialist Second Class Reservist James M. Hall of Bellevue as he prepares the evening meal for the 238 officers and men of the USS Higher, a Seattle-based Naval Reserve destroyer. The ship and crew, including active duty navy-men, returned home Friday, Aug. 18, after completing more than a month of intensive training in Hawaiian waters.
35 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 1, 1988
Bellevue’s Second Street paving project should be completed in 45 days from the Aug. 18 official notification to the contractor to resume the project, according to Jim Egger, a representative of the Davenport engineering firm serving the city on the project. This would add up to a completion date of on or about Oct. 2. However, Mayor Larry Cheney and some spokesmen on the Bellevue City Council pressed for an earlier completion date if at all possible. Discussion of the project took place during the Tuesday, Aug. 23 council meeting. The mayor and council members cited the inconvenience the longer duration of closed streets has made for Mottet Jack & Jill and other abutting businesses and residences on North Second. Even with the stoppage in the middle of the project brought about by the need for correcting the oversight of a required official public hearing.
25 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 27, 1998
The fuel for Monday’s intense storms, high heat and humidity, finally ignited just before noon to leave a path of shattered and overturned trees, damaged crops and buildings destroyed beyond repair. A Bellevue woman driving to her sister’s home near Andrew barely missed being struck by falling trees as her car was momentarily controlled by high winds, not the steering wheel. Daryl Parker, Jackson County Conservation Board Director, found a towering cottonwood, with a six foot diameter, pulled from the ground and toppled at Spruce Creek Park north of Bellevue. The popular weekend vacation retreat was closed to handle the massive clean-up. At Bellevue State Park the damage was even more severe in the bluff top. Nelson Unit. There Park Ranger Ron Jones and Gary Miller, park assistant, surveyed the widespread damage.
