100 Years Ago
May 18, 1920
Last Friday was a big day at the Bellevue Co-operative Creamery. The Creamery received nearly five thousand pounds of cream from which 1,289 pounds of butter was manufactured. This is the biggest day that they have churned yet and the season is just beginning. The new cream pasteurized and vat have at last arrived along with the new churn and are now all installed and in operation.
A program will be given by the pupils of St. Joseph’s school at the Columbia Hall, May 23, at 8:00 p.m. The following are the names who make up the class of 1929: Vernon Ernst, Oscar Kurt, Winfred Kurt, Mildred Deyen, Florence Joerger, Kunigunda Mueller, Beulah Manderscheid, Saverna Rave, Marcella Callaghan, Florence Kilburg.
Joe Seiler’s team of mules caused quite a commotion on Front Street Friday evening when they became frightened and ran away while Mike Hipschen was making some repairs to the harness in front of his shop. Mike had unhooked all but two of the tugs to punch some holes in them and when Mr. Seiler stepped in between the mules to do something to the harness they got scared and started to run. Mike was thrown to the ground by the animals and suffered a dislocation of his left shoulder while the wagon passed over one of Seiler’s ankles painfully bruising the same. The mules were stopped on lower Front street no damage being done to the team or wagon.
The individual who stole wood from the back yard of the Herald office Saturday night is known to us. We forbear mentioning names for the present but will not be so lenient in the future.
Health Notes: Fruits and vegetables should not, as a rule, be eaten together, that is, at the same meal; if they are so eaten persons with feeble digestive organs will usually suffer. Plenty of sunlight is one of the important factors in the preservation of bodily renewal. Enjoy the influence of the sun to the greatest possible extent. To absorb as much of the active rays of the sun as possible it is best to wear light or light blue or light gray clothing, which allows the sun’s rays to pass, whereas dark cloth does not.
A baby son arrived at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Ernst Thursday and expects to remain with them until his majority.
There will be a dance at the Henry Sturm home on Thursday evening, May 20, to which everybody is cordially invited.
The subscribers are each entitled to equal service. It is not a kind act to compel others to wait more than three minutes while you may be involved in a lengthy, conversation, especially is this true when such conversation is not at all important. BELLEVUE TELEPHONE COMPANY
90 Years Ago
May 20, 1930
Friday to be Hammill Day at Bellevue Park-Basket picnic at Noon and Speaking by Iowa’s Chief executive Attraction at State Park this week. The committee anticipates large crowd-stores will be closed during the afternoon that candidate for congress on Republican ticket speaks.
The contract for building the new St. Joseph’s school has been let to Nicholas Wagner, The building is to be 98 x 117 feet, two-story, and will contain six classrooms and a combined auditorium and gymnasium and will be constructed of brick. The building will cost a total of $51,146.
Benjamin, the two and a half-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Alve Ernst, passed away at his home at 4:30 o’clock Saturday afternoon after an illness of only four days of meases and complications.
A body of a young woman was found floating in the Mississippi River near Gordon’s Ferry early Saturday evening. It is believed that it is the body of Mrs. Emma Dalen who jumped from the high bridge at Dubuque M1y 11. Fred Dalen, the dead woman’s estranged husband and Mrs. Jessie Luther, her mother, declined to take any action in arranging the funeral or burial and the body was buried yesterday in the potter’s field. She was married at the age of 14, separated from her husband last September and was arrested by Dubuque police in February when she attempts to jump from the high bridge.
Years Ago-May 22, 1900-Sunday afternoon the Cabbagetown Smashers, St., and the Slabtown, Sr., crossed bats on the diamond north of Grand View Park. One hundred and eighty tons of clam shells shipped from this place in the last ten days and probably 100 tons still in the cribs of the gatherers.
80 Years Ago
May 23, 1940
A feeling of sadness spread about town Wednesday morning when word came that Ivan C. Pfeiffer, popular and progressive young businessman dad died at five o’clock. He had been employed by a textile company at Waterloo, While thus employed his hands became infected by dye, and in seeking a cure he was burned by x-ray. he then came to Bellevue for treatment at the Moulton hospital and making many friends by his pleasing personality and cheerful manner in spite of his handicap, decided to go into business here, where he could continue under the care of Dr. Moulton.
This afternoon while doing some carpenter work on the Mrs. Henry Felderman home in north Bellevue Herman Dempewolfhad a bad a gash cut in the top of his head when a claw hammer fell a distance of 12 feet and struck him. d?r. Lampe game the necessary surgical attention.
Art Schoop and John Fay, who left recently for Los Angeles, Calif., send back word they made the tip in two days’ time.
70 Years Ago
May 18, 1950
According to the United States Public Health Service, the number of cases of polio present at this time is much higher than existed at this same time last year. As of April 16, 1949, there were 1.092 cases nationally for that year as compared with 1,391 cases on this same date this year. In the state of Iowa, there were 17 cases present on April 16, 1949, as compared with 43 cases on this same date this year.
At approximately 5 a.m. May 12, Hary Hartman, acting assistant chief, and Richard Jackson, fireman, both employees of the firefighting and security branch of the Savanna Ordnance Depot, encountered two large wolves in the “F” area located in the northern part of the depot. Using shotguns they killed a 33-pound female and badly wounded a second one. Upon examination of the dead wolf’s stomach, it was found to contain a large amount of lamb’s wool. Sixteen lambs have been killed during the past four days. Every den on the depot will be dug out to determine whether or not they may be harboring wolves.
A calf being hauled to market by Robert Lewis pushed its front feet through the rear window of the cab, pinning the driver to the steering wheel. He lost control of the truck and it overturned in a ditch.
The Iowa liquor commission reports its dollar volume sales declined almost $200,000 during April. A commission spokesman said it is normal to experience a decline in April as compared with March, but said this year’s cutback was sharper than usual. Hard liquor sales usually fell off in warmer weather.
The hose you’ll wear with your spring and summer clothes will be light in color, less shiny and more serviceable even in the sheer weights. Be careful about getting proper hose length. When your stockings are the right length, the garter fastens in the heavy welt area at the top, without strain or folding down.
SJS-Sacrificed pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters from little grade missionaries during the school year will ransom twelve pagan babies. The mite box contributions amount to $62 so the babies can be bought “cheaper by the dozen.” Grade two leads with a total of $20.40 while grade one almost reached the $20 goal. Louis Meier of grade two has ransomed a pagan baby through his own individual effort by contributing $5.00.
60 Years Ago
May 19, 1960
Bids for blacktop surfacing of the Andrew-Maquoketa portion of Iowa Highway 62 will be opened by the Iowa Highway Commission Tuesday, May 31, at Ames. The work will call for 7,217 miles of asphaltic concrete pavement. This is the third step in the new construction of a paved route from Bellevue to Maquoketa on Iowa Highway 62.
Years Ago-1945-Private Edward Kilburg who was captured by the Germans Dec. 10 has been liberated and is safe, according to a letter received this morning by his parents., Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kilburg.
Have you tried Bellevue Creamery’s Vita Slim? You will like this low-fat milk for weight-conscious people. Much of the butterfat is removed, yet it retains all the healthful vitamins and minerals you need. And it’s cheaper than milk!
MHS News: Princess Margaret had a large selection of outfits for her trousseau from the Style Show held Tuesday. Guests in the auditorium voted the best outfits those made by Nancy Zimmer, Carol Herrig and Patricial Till, in that order. Each will receive a “Better Homes and Gardens cookbook. Next in line were Judy Kueter, Patricia Schmidt, Lorraine Weis and Carol Koppes.
BHS News: First grade have been taking tests this week. On our “My Weekly Reader Test” on basic reading skills Jackie Stamp, Debra Griebel and Darrell Pataska received perfect scores. Other high scorers were Janell Gieseman and Janis Kilburg who missed one point and Nancy Andresen, John Chantos and Karen Stachura missing two points.
50 Years Ago
May 21, 1970
Virgil Murry has been hired to teach junior high school math for the 1970-71 term. A native of Cedar Falls, he graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in January 1969 and has been working in Waterloo. He is single.
HN John J. Kettman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Milt Kettmann, recently spent a 30 day leave with his parents. On May 10 he left for his station at Ganta, Guam where he will be the next 14 months working in the dispensary of the Naval Air Station there.
40 Years Ago
May 22, 1980
Bellevue paused for a moment Monday morning as the body of 15-year-old Jill Peters was laid to rest in st. Joseph cemetery. The Church was filled to capacity with friends, relatives and school mates. The Bellevue youth’s body was found Thursday, May 15, near a farm lane south of Peosta. According to police chief Clarence Hinke, Peters’ family notified him about 10:a.m. Thursday that she had not returned home from jogging the afternoon before.
Penny Knake, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Knake was to pitch in the National Women’s Softball Association’s championships Grand Rapids, Mich., on May 21. Penny is a freshman at Luther College in Decorah a d first pitcher for the school’s softball team.
30 Years Ago
May 24, 1990
A request to turn an idled anhydrous ammonia tank here into diesel fuel storage brought a standing room only crowd to a Jackson County Board of Adjustment meeting last week in Bellevue. Belleveu Landing, Inc., the operating company fro Chicago and Gulf, applied to the county for an exception to store petroleum products in the 10 million gallon tank
Mooney Hollow Barn-Country-Western Dance Workshops at Mooney Hollow Barn, Green Island-learn latest dance steps to country Music-Texas 2-step, Waltz, Clogging, Cotton Eye Joe. Myrl Scheckel & Company, dance Instructors.
20 Years Ago
May 18, 2000
Steve Till’s condition, the gradual failure of his liver, made it imperative he receive a transplant or the prognosis was not good for him. Diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 1996, Steve continued on with his life. The Bellevue businessman and his wife, Renee, had two sons and he learned to live with his limitations. Two weeks ago the hope that seemed to be a dream became a reality. Till, 33, received a transplant at U of I Hospitals that literally has changed his life.
10 Years ago
May 21, 2010
Two hundred turn out for an open house honoring outgoing Bellevue Herald-Leader editor Lowel Carlson. Lowell will conclude a career that started in Bellevue in 1980 after a few years at the Maquoketa Sentinel Press in Maquoketa.
