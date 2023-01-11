120 YEARS AGO
Jan. 13, 1903 Bellevue Herald
Henry Neinstedt’s team took a sprint yesterday with the brewery wagon and made liberal distribution of wagon and contents
[beer] along the road. No one was hurt.
[As early as 1878, Henry Neinstedt (who would then have been 18) operated a brewery on the “west end of State (Street),” according to Owen’s Gazetteer of Jackson County, 1878.
On the 1894 Sanborn Fire Map, it is listed as “½ Mile W. of Mississippi River, Lot 15 – Gammel’s Add’n (Addition],” [named for John Gammel, who, in 1843, built Jasper Flouring Mill with E.G. Potter. After a falling out in 1853, the partnership was dissolved, and Gammel built Jackson Flouring Mill farther up Mill Creek, about opposite today’s Bellevue High School. Neinstedt’s lot 15 is on the north side of State Street, between today’s 9th and 10th streets.
[By the 1894 fire map, the brewery was fully operational, with malt (barley milled, ground, and dried for brewing) prepared on the premises. But by 1902, malt apparently was purchased. The 1902 fire map reads: “2 men sleep in brewery. No Stove (or) lights. Candles only. City water. Water motor and horse power. 200’ 2” hose. Malt kiln not used. No malt made on premises.”
[The 1894 and 1902 maps show the brewery as a 2 1/2-story building with a stone first floor. A rear extension housed a beer cellar in the basement, an ice house on the first floor, and a surface cooler in the attic.
[In 1894, the back half of the main building contained a malt cellar, with barley stored on the second floor and malt on the third. A kettle and washtub are shown in an adjoining room, toward the front of the building. Also in the front, in 1894, was a malt mill and a corner office. By 1902, the cooking area is noted as used for barrel washing and malt storage. The office remained, but “Brew Ho[use?],” as
“not used” describes the malt mill area.
[A dwelling to the west of the brewery appears on both maps, likely Neinstedt’s home. By 1902, what may have been a front porch had been added. The brewery does not appear on the 1914, 1928, or 1939 fire maps.
[Neinstedt, born in 1862, may have moved. By one cemetery record, he died in 1942 and is buried in Davenport.]
100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 9, 1923 Bellevue Herald
Ben Roling has concluded a deal for the James Gross Ice and Coal business, the transaction involving considerable money —
in the neighborhood of $7,500 [$130,706.14 today. The 1928 Sanborn Fire Map shows
“Ben Rolling [sic] Coal and Ice” northwest of the current High and Riverview streets, south
of what by then was the Rauworth Grand Piano Company, and across from today’s Ice Harvest Park on north Riverview. A tunnel used in ice-cutting on the river, still to be seen in the park, led from the river, beneath the street, and into the ice house.]
The majestic Mississippi has degenerated mightily, being now the lowest in recorded history …[recorded] at Keokuk … in 1864…. Last Wednesday the water was more than three feet below that mark….
Jan. 11, 1923 Bellevue Leader
The annual meeting of the shareholders of the First National Bank (now organizing) was held at the Cozy theater … on January 9. [Bellevue mayor] Z. G. Houck, president of the association called the meeting to order … for the purpose of electing nine directors to serve for one year. … the directors will elect from their number a president, vice-president, and
a cashier, although it is not necessary that the cashier be a director. … [The new bank has 202 shareholders, 44 of whom are women.
The following nine persons were declared … directors, viz: Z. G. Houck, Alex Reed,
Matt Reistroffer, George Schlatter,
[Dr.] M. W. Moulton, N. C. Bisdorf, George Zentner, Fred Birkill, and George Kranz.
We are informed that the building and fixtures of the former Bank of Bellevue ... [have] been rented temporarily by the new bank until such time as the same may be purchased, which will be after the court has appointed appraisers to fix the value of the building and fixtures. … First National expects to open for business between Jan. 15 and Feb. 1. … By the addition of this new bank, the people … and vicinity may feel justly proud of having two banks in which they may safely place their confidence.
[First National was founded when the Bank of Bellevue, a long operating private bank, failed in October 1922, following collapse of the lumber firm of Dorchester & Hughey due to an abundance of unpaid unsecured loans made to the firm. Hughey was a nephew of the bank owner, B. W. Seaward, which may account for the overextension of credit.
[In the early 20th-century transition of private to public bank ownership, federal and state oversight was often lax or inconsistent, especially for private banks. Both of the long-standing and honorable private banks of Bellevue that failed in October 1922 — the Kelso bank and the Bank of Bellevue — were broken by bad behavior of a relative of the founder. In that month, four prominent, highly respected families — Kelso, Seward, Hughey, and Dorchester — were brought to ruin and would fade into historic obscurity.
[Post WWI began a new way of conducting business; hard financial facts would replace handshakes of trust to close a deal. With Bellevue’s new First National Bank and the existing Bellevue State Bank the community now had reassurance of greater governmental supervision. The economic promise of Post–WWI-America in the 1920s would continue, but Bellevue and the nation were in for more economic set-backs and shocks.]
95 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 10, 1928
Sunday was the birthday of Mrs. Ben Schulte of North Bellevue and a number of her lady friends perpetrated a surprise on her that day. 500 was enjoyed and favors went to Mrs. Schulte and Mrs. Herman Kueter. The instigators of the event served a delicious supper and the hostess was showered with many beautiful presents. Those in attendance were Mesdames Elmer Lundin, Herman J. Kueter, Joseph Schulte, Roy Cheney, Frank Eganhouse, Mike Deppe, Ben Roling, Ed Deppe, Herman Kueter, Joe Dempewolf, Gus Lundin, Misses Lois and Thelma Cheney, Mary and Helen Kueter, Irene Schulte and Gerald Deppe.
90 YEARS AGO
January 10, 1933 Bellevue Herald
Dr. and Mrs. [Nan Young, Joe Young’s sister] M. W. Moulton left Monday morning for Estherville, called by the death of the doctor’s nephew, Dr. Ray Coleman.
Meier Bros., prominent farmers and stockmen south of town, shipped a carload of baby beeves and a double-deck car of hogs to the Chicago market last Monday, and John F. Meier accompanied the shipment…. The cattle topped the market at $7.00 [$160.47 today], and the weight was 858 pounds. The hogs brought $3.10 [$71.06], which was within five cents of the top.… [Federal food subsidies may account for this positive outcome during the height of the Great Depression.]
Mr. J. W. Altfillisch was re-elected president of the Bellevue public library at a a meeting held in the auditorium of the public school last night. … Last year, its ninth, was a successful year for the library in spite of economic conditions. Donations … from the citizens and much time devoted by others helped to keep the doors … open.
[On the 1928 Sanborn Fire Map, the public library was located in the back (west) third of what is now Lock 12, on the northwest corner of Court and Riverview.]
An error appears in the city clerk’s report …, the comparison between the record of the [coal fired] steam [electric plant] and [the new] oil-burning plant is given. … [the correction reading:] “Comparison was made with steam plant records…. A $700 a month [$416,046.69 today], or more a month, has been made since the Diesel engines have been in operation.”
The narrow gauge railroad, which will probably be abandoned, has been transporting
a large amount of freight during recent weeks. … The Milwaukee [Railroad] recently fired its last shot in its battle to abandon the narrow gauge between here and Cascade….
Further petitions will not be in order until
a decision has been handed down … when the losing faction will have the right to ask for reconsideration…. The impending fate …. is
of vital interest to Bellevue, as its abandonment will probably throw several men out of work.
[By the early 1900s, standard gauge railroads (larger engines and cars running on tracks of the width used today) were replacing earlier, smaller narrow gauge operations. (The efficiency of standardized parts was proven during the Civil War, the concept emerging from the 19th century Industrial Revolution and eventually leading to Henry Ford’s 20th-century automobile assembly line that changed industry worldwide.)
[Closing of narrow-gauge operations caused major economic and social shifts in rural communities connected to each other by the small trains, even determining the fate of some towns. On the 1914 Sanborn Fire Map, the “Narrow Gauge Engine House” of the “Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Pacific Railroad” stood on the southwest corner of Third and Vine streets.]
85 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 11, 1938
John Hoffmann will have a public sale at his place four miles southwest of Bellevue on the New Springbrook road next Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The property to be sold is itemized in a display advertisement in this issue. C. H. Kueter of Bellevue and J.C. Herard of Cascade are the auctioneers. Ted Steines will have a public sale at his farm 2-1/2 miles south of Bellevue on the Old Springbrook road Thursday, Feb. 3. We printed bills for Mr. Steines last week.
John Pleiser will have a farm sale at his place 6-12 miles south of Bellevue Wednesday, Jan. 25. Joe Hoffmann, who will move to his father’s place south of Bellevue, March 1st, will have a sale at his present location, the Gibbs farm, 3-12 miles south of LaMotte Tuesday, February 8th.
We will print sale bills for Mr. Pleiser and Mr. Hoffmann this week.
80 YEARS AGO
January 12, 1943 Bellevue Herald
George Linenfelser, 75, prominent and well-to-do farmer near Gordons Gerry, is believed to have drowned in the Mississippi River while crossing the river on the ice Jan. 2. [He]… intended to visit a niece…. The aged man walked across the ice to the Illinois side of the river, where he stopped at Portage, a railroad station, and inquired about train service to Galena. Told there was no such service, he ... apparently changed his mind ... and started back, and it is feared that he broke through the ice and was drowned. Sheriff Leland Lloyd of Jo Davies County is still searching….
Since Pearl Harbor, approximately 1,000 men have left Savanna Ordnance Depot to join the armed forces, which makes it necessary that women operators be employed to replace these boys. Starting salary for women operators who assemble ammunition is $4.00 per day [$68.90 today], and promotions are made on efficiency.
75 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 8, 1948
Blue coats, especially overcoats, have a mysterious way of escaping the shoulders of rightful owners. Recently Louis Ryan lost his at a supper at the Presbyterian Church. When Louis was ready to go home he found a coat, and it was blue, but not his blue coat. This one was too large, and of a slightly different pattern.
He advertised for its return but to no avail. A few days ago Glen Roling reports a similar instance. His blue coat was taken by someone else by mistake, and in its place another coat left. The coat that was left for Glen bore no identification, but did have a pair of good gloves in the pocket—and was brown. It is apparent that both of the incidents are mistakes in the dark, and it may be that persons reading these lines will become blue-coat conscious—and in due time both Louis Ryan and Glen Roling will be happy in the restoration of their coats. Have you seen a blue coat lately?
70 YEARS AGO
January 8, 1953 Bellevue Herald
[photo caption] Mrs. Peter Clasen of near Spragueville holds her infant daughter, Madonna, who was the first baby born in the Bellevue area in 1953. The young miss arrived at 2.50 p.m., Friday, Jan. 2 ….
Carol Blitgen’s 98 points and Gloria Kueter’s 23 were the big factor in the St Joseph’s girl’s seventh victory in eight contests.
[Selected yes-no questions in a reader survey taken by Maquoketa newspapers and the Bellevue Herald to send to 1953 Iowa legislators] Should [:] … the sale of colored oleo-margarine be permitted? … the gas tax be increased from four cents [45¢ today] to five cents [56¢] per gallon, money to go for a primary road fund? … Korean vets be paid a state bonus? ...women who quit their jobs to be with their husbands who are in service be entitled to draw unemployment compensation...? … Iowa to have liquor by the drink? … state aid to schools be increased … with the money coming from increased sales tax or state income tax? … public welfare rolls be made public information? … tractor gasoline cans be an identifying color...? … the state set up a commission to regulate and supervise rates and practices of … utilities? …“key clubs” [have to] file financial reports with the secretary of state?
Goetz and Son garage will hold a showing of the 1953 models of Chevrolets, Oldsmobiles, and Buicks starting Friday … in the showroom of their John Deere store on the southwest corner of Second and Court [site of Bellevue State Bank today]. … Buick is marking its golden anniversary with the introduction of its 1953 line.
65 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 9, 1958
The city street crew headed by Lester Reistroffer has been busy the past week removing the snow from the city streets in the business section of town. It was cold work on some days but the boys did a fine job!
60 YEARS AGO
January 10, 1963 Bellevue Herald–Leader
Richard J. Norpel, doing business as Norpel’s Market in Bellevue … named the Bellevue mayor and city council as defendants in [filing] a petition in district court for a writ of mandamus [court order to require performance of a public duty] for a beer permit. Mr. Norpel … claims the mayor and council have deprived him of his constitutional rights by failing to renew a Class C beer permit for his store at
116 North Water [Riverview] street … [and] alleges that the council refused … to “coerce this plaintiff into closing his grocery store on Sunday morning.” The petition … lists Mayor Donald S. Kinmouth and Councilmen Forrest Doland, Frank Mangler, Jr., John V. Blitgen,
B. W. Yost, and Ben N. Mootz as defendants. [The vote was three to two against renewal.]
Bellevue’s first baby of 1963 is a boy … at Bellevue Memorial Hospital. … the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard C. Yoerger … named Brian Richard. … The mother is the former Sharon Griebel….
55 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 11, 1968
Richard J. Medinger, who has been a combination man at Bellevue for the past seven years, has been named to an “in charge” position in the Bellevue district of United Telephone Company of Iowa. Melvin M. Saunders, former Bellevue manager and now assistant Eastern Area manager for United, made announcement.
In his new position, Mr. Medinger will coordinate telephone installation and repair work in the Bellevue and Sabula exchanges, and will assist in planning construction for the district.
50 YEARS AGO
January 11, 1973 Bellevue Herald-Leader
The Bellevue municipal power plant, on the brink of being shut down due to shortage of fuel oil, has been promised … fuel... by Standard Oil Co. [1973 saw a Mideast crisis that resulted in a major national petroleum shortage.]
William Patrick Sweeney, who was found guilty of second degree murder in the killing of Bellevue Police Chief Earl Berendes, was ordered returned to the Men’s State Penitentiary … to await a parole board hearing on revocation of his parole [for violation] after serving three years of a 75-year sentence. Richard Schmitz [who was arrested with Sweeney April 20, 1969] is currently serving his sentence. [Berendes was killed by a blow to the head with a shovel when he interrupted a robbery at the Achen Chevrolet dealership, on the SW corner of Second and Franklin, now site of a fitness center.]
45 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 12, 1978
Swirls of smoke from Bellevue’s chimneys testify to frosty temperatures earlier this week as official recordings made at Lock and Dam No. 12 dipped to 10 degrees below zero twice on Monday and Tuesday mornings. Earlier this month, on Jan. 3 the mercury touched minus 10 and dropped to minus 9 on Jan. 2. Elsewhere in the city, unofficial recordings put the mercury at better than 12 degrees below zero Monday morning. That, combined with winds gusting to 15 miles per hour or more produced wind chill factors of minus 45 degrees or colder. The net result was cold noses, cars that wouldn’t start and lots of kids out of school.
35 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 7, 1988
Lowell and Peter Carlson demonstrate about the only method of travel Dec. 15 as they cross-country ski to the Maquoketa Sentinel-Press office. Carlson finally made it to Bellevue that day after a couple of stalled attempts.
25 YEARS AGO
JANAUARY 8, 1998
More changes in how students learn at Bellevue’s public and private schools could be on the horizon following next week’s Bellevue Community School Board of Education meeting. Monday evening, Jan. 12, beginning at 8 p.m., board members are expected to discuss the advantages, and disadvantages of block scheduling, a system of classroom teaching that will have some sweeping changes in how subjects are taught. It is an issue that has been discussed by both Bellevue Middle and High School faculty and their counterparts at Marquette High School for the last 18 months.
15 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 15, 2008
For this reporter the year just over began and ended with Mitt Romney as the first and last of a long list of Republican and Democrat presidential candidates to come through Jackson County and even stop in Bellevue. Romney was the first declared candidate of either party to come to Jackson County with a short visit with curious Republicans at a Maquoketa restaurant in April. It was still chilly in the morning yet that day. Romney’s final call in Jackson County was on Monday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve as the Mitt Mobile pulled up to the front door of Iowa’s oldest gristmill, Potter’s Mill. It was damp, dark and still chilly, with deep snow on the ground this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.