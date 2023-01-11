AA red top[ img191.jpg

This photograph shows the Bellevue fleet loading up the award-winning Red Top racing boat, featuring the Red Top engine, which was once manufactured in Bellevue at Iowa Marine and Engine Works. The Red Top set at least three speed records on the Mississippi River from 1915 to 1934. In the photograph, the fleet was apparently embarking for the races in Peoria, Illinois.

120 YEARS AGO

Jan. 13, 1903   Bellevue Herald