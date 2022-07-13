100 Years Ago
July 11, 1922
Thursday forenoon, while indulging in his favorite pastime of riding his bicycle alongside a moving freight train and hanging onto a car with one hand, Carl Lucke got quite a tumble when the wheel swerved. Carl dismounted with suddenness and dispatch. In taking account of his injuries he discovered that he had the full number of arms and legs allotted to a normal human being, and was none the worse for his experience if one doesn't count the loss of six or eight square inches of cuticle, a stiff knee, two bum fingers, innumerable bruises and scratches. He was the gainer of about twenty-seven slivers, any amount of cinders and gravel, and a valuable lot of experience. At that, he might easily have been in the market for a wooden leg-or box.
What' s the matter with the birds in Bellevue? We mean the feathered birds. Not long ago a blue jay picked out a little girl's eye, without any just cause, and the other day a woodpecker gave battle to a lady who was in her own tree. The bird left its mark on the lady, too.
One of the most important cogs in the Bellevue baseball machine, Roy Weyghandt, went to Dubuque Thursday with his father to try out for a place on the White Sox team in the Mississippi Valley League. Roy has been a star with the Bellevue team for several seasons, is a heady player and a hard worker. He can drive 'em out of the lot, run like a deer, and knows the game about as well as the man who invented it. He was given his initial tryout Friday and acquitted himself very well.
The theory that hail could be prevented by firing cannon or discharging explosives never was accepted by scientists, and careful experiments have shown that it has no foundation. The theory was advanced that the agitation caused by an explosion would prevent the formation of hailstones.
90 Years Ago
July 14, 1932
W.A. Hodoval and his clerks were serving rootbeer on Wednesday-as many mugs as you could drink for five cents-and the youngsters made good use of the opportunity to refresh themselves. Several drank four or five mugs. Willard Eggers, however, was the champion in the boys' class when he stood at the fountain and downed nine mugs full. In the men's class, we won't mention his name, one gent rounded out with an even dozen for the championship-and it wasn't "Heads" Gerlach either. Altogether about a barrel of the liquid was consumed.
More than one hundred members of the Lutheran Ladies Aid participated in the society's Aid participated in the society's annual outing at Bellevue State park on Wednesday. A bountiful picnic dinner was served at noon in the spacious ballroom of Oak Lodge. The following won prizes in the contests: Fat Women's Race-Miss Emma Lenz. Lean Women's Race-Mrs. Wm DeGear.
The harvest is early this year, in fact ten days ahead of other years and R.J. Kurt is threshing today and tomorrow at Obermans and Roy Wagoners. The oats this year are of good quality and are the heaviest crop to be produced in this section for some years.
The extreme heat of the last week has found many going to Mill Creek and the sand pit for a plunge. There have been as many as 75 counted at the gravel pit at one time.
80 Years Ago
July 14, 1942
Two children in the Dale Irwin home at Andrew are ill with malta fever, DR. Hanske reports. The children have been quite ill for two weeks.
The sale of WWar Savings bonds in Bellevue in June totaled $35,935.00.
Before we can make much headway winning this war, the submarine menace in the Atlantic must be eliminated. It is a ghastly fact that at least 380 allied craft have been sunk since the middle of January with heavy loss of life; figuring that tonnage and the loss of life, the toll has developed into the greatest threat to this nation's safety.
James Carlos Kueter, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Kueter, enlisted in the navy last week and became the fourth son of Mr. and Mrs. Kueter in Uncle Sam's service. The others are Hugo, Cletus and John, Hence Mr. and Mrs. Kueter became the second parents in this vicinity to have four fighting sons in our armed forces, an honor that has come to few mothers and fathers. Mr. and Mrs. C. Vin Daugherty have had four sons in the service for several months.
Donald Manderscheid, the first son of a Reveille Post member to be called into service, left today for Jefferson Barracks, Mo., with the best wishes of every member of the post. To be sure that he writes his parents, friends and the post once in a while, he was provided with a fountain pen by the Legion in honor of his being the first son of a Legionaire to go into the army from here.
70 Years Ago
July 17, 1952
A plan to hire a new police force was proposed at the meeting of the Bellevue town council Tuesday evening. Councilmen Kenneth Yeager and Donald Kinmonth were to meet with one applicant Wednesday evening in an effort to find a replacement for the present force. The council members indicated that police protection was entirely lacking under the present situation. Joe Klein and Elmer Ernst have been handling the police duties at present.
It is again lawful to train bird dogs on game in the wild, the State Conservation Commission announced today. The closed period for such training extends from March 15 to July 15 each year. While training dogs during the closed bird season, a pistol or revolver shooting blank cartridges may be used. However, it is unlawful to train foxhounds or coonhounds on any fur bearing animals between sunset and sunrise for thirty days prior to the open season on racoon or to chase or molest racoon at any time for thirty days before the opening of the racoon season.
Surfacing of U.S. Highway 52-67 with additional gravel started last week. The addition of the crushed rock has made the road hazardous at high speeds because of the loose nature of the rock.
A new number of persons visited Bellevue state park during June according to Charles Hagen, park custodian. His report was made in conjunction with a report from the State Conservation Commission that more than a million persons flocked to the state's several parks during June. Mr. Hagen listed 3,565 visitors for last month.
60 Years Ago
July 16, 1962
Myron Floren, featured accordionist of the Lawrence Welk band, will headline the Sunday night shows at the Jackson County Fair in Maquoketa, August 12. With him in the two hour and a half shows will be the Ralph Marterie band and a host of vaudeville acts.
The Notre Dame council of the Knights of Columbus at LaMotte, organized in 1956,will construct a new hall to cost an estimated $22,000, it was announced last week. The hall, 40 x 100 feet, will be erected on a parcel a little over one acre the council recently purchased from Mrs. Vera Hutchcroft and Orville Haxmeier.
50 Years ago
July 20, 1972
Sellabration Days at the L&J Maid-Rite Shop-A maid-Rite, french fries and drink-73 cents plus 2 cents tax=75 cents. A Maid-Rite, french fries and malt-97 cents plus 3 cents tax 1.00.
An addition to the Ensign Coil Co. factory in Bellevue is under construction. The 40 x 60 foot section is being built to the north of the original plant.
40 Years Ago
July 15, 1982
A red fox wandered into the outskirts of town following a heavy thunderstorm. It took shelter in a snowblower in the Ron Kueter residence. No one reported having any contact with the animal and it was taken back to the original direction from which it had come from and released.
30 Years ago
July 16, 1992
After July 31, Flora Schmidt, Bellevue Chamber of Commerce Director, will be looking for a new job. The Bellevue chamber Board agreed not to extend a new contract to the director due to budget constraints.
Bellevue, Iowa, Chamber of Commerce Congratulates Jean Knockel, winner of our new 1992 Chevrolet Corsica. Congratulations also to our $300 Chamber gift certificate, Willie Hingtgen of Bellevue.
20 Years Ago
July 18, 2002
Potter's Mill owners welcome diners to the Bellevue landmark as the new restaurant begins operations. The dinner crowd was appreciative, the staff was attentive, the kitchen was a beehive of activity again as Potter's Mill Restaurant resumed operations under owners Dr. Daryll and Carolyn Eggers.
Comet girls Class 1A District Champions-Victories over North Linn and Edgewood-Colesburg bring title to the Bellevue Comets softball team. "We knew Katie Kilburg would come through. She has been so consistent all season in key at bats for our team," commented Coach Tim Roth on Kilburg's fifth inning ttwo out two run double.
10 Years Ago
July 12, 2012
The Marquette girls softball team defied all expectations for their season Monday evening by earning a berth in the 1A state softball tournament, beating a powerhouse new London team in the regional finals at Iowa City West 5-1.
