125 YEARS AGO - Nov. 30, 1897
Bellevue Herald
Ice commenced coming down the river Saturday morning, Nov. 27, and the stream finally has taken on a wintery aspect.
The million feet raft of lumber ... purchased by Dorchester & Hughey at Stillwater, Minn., and arrived here some weeks ago is now about all out of the water ... the work of “pulling” it will be completed this week.
[Into the early 1920s, logs for lumber, cut in Minnesota and Wisconsin, were floated downriver, lashed together in huge “rafts.” A major Bellevue employer for decades, the Dorchester and Hughey lumber operation in south Bellevue, was successful and poised to expand in 1897.
[However, it would abruptly close in October 1922 when over-harvesting caused the upriver timber supply to suddenly cease. Dorchester and Hughey was overextended on credit owed to the privately owned Bank of Bellevue, which had not secured the loans. The bank, too, immediately failed.]
The last of the logs belonging to the L. [Louis] Bittner planing mill were gotten out of the river Friday and now repose safely in the mill yards.
[According to his obituary, Louis Bittner arrived in Bellevue in 1881, born in Pennsylvania in 1884 and raised, from 1855, on a farm near Guttenburg, Iowa. There, he married in 1876 and started a family of six children.
[In Bellevue, Louis worked as a contractor and developer, subsequently purchasing Frank Schlect’s planing mill on Second Street, north of the current Fidelity Bank.There he founded Bittner Lumber Company in 1901, in partnership with his son, Grover. Through the first half of the 20th century, Louis (d. 1930) and Grover (d. 1965), would become wealthy, prominent, and influential Bellevue citizens, both long-serving council members, mayors, and fire chiefs.
[In 1943, Grover purchased Siefert Lumber (originally Dorchester and Hughey) on the south edge of Bellevue and moved Bittner Lumber to that location. Nineteen years later, in 1962, Bittner Lumber would be sold and become today’s Bellevue Lumber Company on south Riverview. The original Bittner location eventually was razed in the 1960s, for construction of Achen Chevy-Olds auto dealership. [Accomplishments of Grover (also a state legislator) are inscribed on a mausoleum along the west boundary of St. Joseph Catholic cemetery. Grover and his wife Waive (Ernst ) Bitter had no children, so the Bittner legacy has faded with time.]
100 YEARS AGO - Nov. 28, 1922
Bellevue Herald
Officers of the new First National Bank are Z. G. Houck, president; George Schlatter, vice president, and C. A. Murphy, cashier.
[First National Bank, a federally affiliated bank, was founded by the community in response to the October 1922 successive failures of two local, longtime (founded in the 1800s), and prominent private banks in Bellevue: Bank of Bellevue (unsecured loans to Dorchester and Hughey when the timber supply suddenly failed) and the Kelso Bank (alleged embezzlement by son of the deceased founder). Z. G. Houck lived where the Bellevue fire station now stands and, over time, headed the Bellevue pottery works, telephone company, and the town as mayor.]
The costly equipment necessary to the work of grading the 12 miles of road between Bellevue and Wilhelm’s corners arrived last week, and Contractor Sash took steps to have it hauled out on the job.
90 YEARS AGO - Dec. 1, 1932
Bellevue Leader
The Bellevue Bears, local independent basketball aggregation which has kept this city on the map for the past several seasons in independent basketball circles, will open the season here next Tuesday night at the High School guy in a game with the Dubuque Robins.
The lineup will be the same as last year, with Capt. Jack Blitgen and Mootz as guards, Ockie Theisen at center, and Leslie Blitgen and Fritz Theisen as forwards. Gell, Ray Bertsch, and VanDanAcker are the utility men.
On Tuesday 36 cars of cattle and hogs were transferred from narrow gauge cars, and the Bellevue Shipping association loaded two cars of cattle and calves and a double-deck car of hogs for the Chicago market.
The well in Bellevue State Park has proved very unsatisfactory and according to A. G. Esfeld, the custodian, the water supply will be furnished from the artesian well at the Bureau of Fisheries station just east of the Mill Creek bridge. The water will be piped from the well to the large supply tank at Oak Lodge, and the water will be forced up the hill by a pump located at the well.
S. P. Williamson, District Governor of 9B, will be the guest of honor and speaker of the evening at a special meeting of the Bellevue Lions club, to be held at the B. & B. Cafe at six-thirty o’clock next Monday.... This is to be the first anniversary dinner of the local club.
[The newspaper announcement is signed by O. C. Sutherland, superintendent of the public school; father of the Sutherland sisters, of Iowa and California, who as children knew Joe and Grace Young and who returned to visited the Young home in 2021.]
80 YEARS AGO - Dec. 1, 1942
Bellevue Herald
War Ration Book No. 1 will be used to ration coffee. It will also be used to issue War Ration book No. 2 and may be used to ration other commodities.... It is therefore essential that every individual have a war
ration book [No. 1] regardless of whether or not he buys sugar or coffee. ... All consumers who have not registered ... must register by Dec. 15, 1942.... Babies born after Dec. 15th must be registered within a month after their birth.
Gasoline rationing — it’s here! Local filling stations, if they are selling any gas at all today, are collecting coupons for every amount they sell as the national program ... got under way at midnight Monday night.
The annual Christmas Seal campaign opened Thanksgiving day.... we must remember that war and tuberculosis are partners in crime. In the last war, tuberculosis deaths increased as much as 69 per cent in certain European countries. ... Over two million [people have been] saved in 36 years [since the start of Easter Seals in 1912].... Charles Bullerdick was No. 1 on this year’s list [of purchasers].
Commercial fishermen of Bellevue were granted the right to ply their trade on the home side of the river when they met Monday with [Savanna ordinance depot officers.].... Some time ago an order was issued barring all boats from a 14-mile area of the Mississippi river adjacent to the Savanna ordinance depot. The order stopped all commercial fishing ....
70 YEARS AGO - Nov. 27, 1952
Bellevue Herald
Having fared a bit better in late games, St. Joseph’s boys and girls basketball squads will march against some of the toughest foes in their schedule in the coming week.... At Sabula last Friday... the Saints got their fast break clicking.... Larry Cheney found the range for 17 points and had good offensive aid from Tom Daugherty’s 15 points, the 13 added by Bob Mueller and 12 by Bill Lucke.
In the girls game, ... Carol Blitgen turned in nine field goals and two charity tosses.... Gloria Kueter turned in 15.
Pfc. Edwin F. Reeg, 24, of Bellevue received the Silver Star medal for gallantry in action with the Army of Korea. Private Reed was cited for action of Sept. 19, 1951, in which he twice voluntarily crossed an area exposed to heavy enemy gunfire to place his machine gun at a better point of vantage while covering the withdrawal of United Nations forces.
Pfc. Reeg was wounded on his second dash ... and was evacuated, but only after he had inflicted heavy casualties among the enemy. The Bellevue soldier has been hospitalized for 10 months ... and is now at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Reeg, awaiting discharge from the Army.
Graveside funeral services were held Saturday for the infant son of Mr. and Mrs. William Reeg, Jr., Burial was in the St. Donatus cemetery. The stillborn child was born ... Nov. 21, at Bellevue Memorial hospital.
Nov. 27, 1952 - Bellevue Leader
Mr. and Mrs. Erwin Stamp and Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Petersen, Paul Kempter, Sr., and Paul Kempter, Jr., M. W. Anderson, and Dr. and Mrs. J. J. Tilton drove to Iowa City last Saturday to see the Iowa – Notre Dame football game.
50 YEARS AGO - Nov. 30, 1972
Bellevue Herald-Leader
Gregory R. Beck, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald R. Beck of Bellevue, was one of the 5,000 crewmen aboard the aircraft U.S.S. America during its recent fire at sea.... Beck, a member of a repair party, was forced to work in spaces that had water up to his neck.
After the fire ..., the America continued its journey toward the coast of Vietnam, where it will maintain operation.... The U.S.S. America is Beck’s first sea assignment.
