100 Years Ago
February 15, 1921
No small amount of excitement was caused here Saturday afternoon when a bunch of federal prohibition officers blew into town and proceeded to raid several places here in town and a number of places in the country tributary to Bellevue. The raid resulted in the arrest of Charles Mangler of Green Island and Ralph and Clarence Putman, of Bellevue, all charged with making liquor. On the former's farm the officers found a twenty five gallon still and a large quantity of liquor and mash. No still or liquor was found at the Putman home, but they found a quantity of mash prepared to be made into liquor. The three were taken to Dubuque where they were released under bonds of $500 to appear before the next federal grand jury on April 26.
The Cozy theatre which was dark for over a week on account of illness in the Collins family was again opened to the public Saturday evening. The theatre was thoroughly fumigated.
The girls' basketball team, coached by Miss Horn, went to Maquoketa Friday for their first game out of town. They traveled in automobiles but found it was not very comfortable riding. The game was won by the latter by a score of 18 to 3. The boys' basketball team went to Preston Friday evening where they played a game. They also traveled by automobile. The score was 36 to 19 in favor of Preston.
FOR SALE: A thoroughbred registered driving horse, a buggy, single harness and cutter, all in first class condition. Will trade for a Ford in good condition. Enquire of Nick Koppes, blacksmith, Andrew Iowa.
90 Years Ago
February 17, 1931
YEARS AGO 1911: There is nothing more gratifying to Bellevue, unless it would be the actual reality, than the fact the prospects for a bridge across the river grows brighter each week.
The button factory opened again last week but it is idle again today owing to a new schedule being posted yesterday by which the employees claim they cannot make their expenses. All have refused to work under it. Green Island was almost washed off the earth last week by the raging Maquoketa river which broke through the levee and deluged a great scope of territory, sweeping property and livestock before it. Melting snow and a heavy rain caused the flood.
The two miles of road from Spragueville to primary No. 117 should be surfaced and the work should be done at once. The good people of the little town pay their auto license fees and the gasoline tax the same as we do, and it is a shame that they have no outlet when a primary road is within two miles of their door.
This proposed campaign for stricter Sunday laws is one of those well-meant but misguided efforts which do harm, instead of good, to the cause they are intended to serve. We have no right to compel religious observances of Sunday by law. The law should forbid all unnecessary business on Sunday, and thus, as far as possible, secure to all their right to Sunday as a day of freedom from their ordinary occupations and of religious observance if they wish to use it. Further than this the law may not rightly go.
Local people gathered around radios Thursday morning to hear the supreme pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church talk for the first time over the radio. Marconi, who gave the wireless station to the Vatican City, spoke and he as well as the Pope could be plainly heard.
80 Years Ago
February 13, 1941
Measles signs continue to be the popular front door decorations about town.
The Knights of Columbus and Crazy Ole invites you to Knights of Columbus Hall, Thursday, February 13; Crazy Ole and His Musical Maniacs will present "Pull Up Your Pants" a 3 act comedy with Vaudeville between acts. Free dancing for show patrons after show entertainment for the whole family; see crazy Ole in person. Children, 10 cents; students, 30 cents; adults, 40 cents. Includes all state and federal taxes.
70 Years Ago
February 15, 1951
HIGH SCHOOL HIGHLIGHTS: This week we introduce the vice-president of our class. Miss Darlys Griebel. Darlys was born July 23, 1934, is 5' 4-3/4" tall, has brown hair, and hazel eyes. Among her favorite sports are bicycling, hiking, basketball and tumbling. She is fond of cooking, embroidering, and collecting recipes, so boys be on your toes, she'd make a great housekeeper.
A bill that would prohibit married persons under 21 from being sold or given beer has been filed in the Iowa senate. Present law prohibits selling beer to minors or giving it to them. Though a person under 21 is generally regarded as a minor, a person under 21 can become an adult by marriage.
The Iowa house school committee has recommended a bill that would fix the minimum teachers salary at $1800 a year. The committee voted down a move which reportedly had considerable support and which would have done away with the minimum salary proposition. As originally filed the bill provided for a $2,000 minimum for teachers with two years of college preparation, $2400 for teachers with four years of college and $2700 for those with 30 hours of graduate work.
Memorial Hospital Notes: Marilyn Budde submitted to a tonsillectomy during the past week. Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lampe are the parents of a daughter, born Feb. 13. Mrs. W. John Puls is the new receptionist at Memorial hospital, taking over her new duties Wednesday.
For Sale-King Midas Flour-finest flour you ever used- goes farther, too. Dyas Feed Mill
Laurence Huenke, Royal Michels and Albert Roidl, prominent young farmers of this community flew to Chicago from the Dubuque airport last Saturday afternoon and took in the sights of the Windy City, besides attending the sports and travel show. They returned Sunday afternoon.
Hovey Bros., proprietors of the Bellevue Locker & Ice plant have dissolved partnership with the senior member of the firm, Darrell Hovey, purchasing the interest of his brother Lyman and taking over the business recently.
60 Years Ago
February 16, 1961
CUSTOM MADE CLOTHES: Bisdorf's, Louis Goethals, Prop.
An unusual occurrence for Feb. 7 was a trip to Dubuque with an auto truck. Our local drayman, Herman Flagel, made the trip.
CARD OF THANKS; We wish to extend our appreciation to Rev. Bahning, Doctor Dempewolf, Rev. Kruse and the staff of Bellevue Memorial hospital, all relatives, friends and neighbors for the kindness shown during the sudden sickness of our sons, James and Chuck, for all the prayers, cards, toys and food sent to our home. The Martin Watters family
John Hoff, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clete Hoff, had his hands painfully injured when they were caught in the washer. He returned home last week Thursday from Mercy hospital, Dubuque after medical treatment for several days.
COZY THEATRE: Johnny Sheffield, and Marjory Lord in "The Lost Volcano;" Bob Hope and Lucile Ball in "Fancy Pants."
A leaky oil burner in the heating plant at the Bellevue Herald office called Rescue Hose Co. into action at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The blaze was quickly extinguished and no damage occurred.
Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Brinker, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brinker and son Dickie took their son and brother, Roy to Maquoketa Monday morning where he left with other inductees to enter Uncle Sam's forces. Roy has been the popular manager of Bill's Standard Service Station, and is married to the former Jan Beck.
50 Years Ago
February 18, 1971
WITH THE SERVICEMEN: Keith L. Klemme of Green Island was recently promoted to L/Cpl. He is now serving in Vietnam.
MHS News: Recently Tom Scheckel and Dan Zeimet, seniors, spoke to the sophomore English class about Elizabethan theatre. Some time ago, when the seniors studied Shakespeare, Tom and Dan built a replica of the Globe Theatre. As the boys showed their wooden structure, they explained the building and some theatre customs of Elizabethan days.
40 Years Ago
February 12, 1981
Thursday, February 12-World Monster Arm Wrestling Contest-Weigh -in from 7 to 8 p.m. The Riverview Hotel.
Movies Now Showing: Voy 1 & 2 Theatres: Walt Disney productions, The Aristocats and Clint Eastwood in Any Which Way You Can. Dubuqueland's Luxury Theatres; Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton in Nine to Five, Charlie Chan and The Curse of the Dragon Queen, My Bloody Valentine, The Incredible Shrinking, starring Lily Tomlin and Charles Grodin.
Valentine's Day Dance at the Bellevue American Legion, Sat. Feb. 14, music by the Rhinestone Cowboys.
Comet Tale: The Comet Tale would like to recognize Harold (Cory) Griffin for his great contribution to Bellevue basketball. Mr. Griffin has been the official scorekeeper for the Comets for 45 years. Cory has always done the job without pay. He is also an umpire for the Prairie League and high school baseball and softball. Cory is also the postmaster in Green Island.
30 Years Ago
February 14, 1991
Saturday, February 16, 1991, Music by TRAMP; Wedding Dance honoring Amy Till and Glen Ernst; Lombardis.
The scoring machine of the Bellevue Marquette boys basketball team was in high gear last week. The Mohawks thrashed EC, 124-41, setting a new single game scoring record. The most points a Marquette boys team scored in one game previously was 99 vs. Independence St. John's in 1988. Jamie Meier scored his 39th point with one point left in the third quarter. Scott Kilburg scored 23 points to go with 15 rebounds. Mike Squiers scored 15 points and had nine assists. Jon Marshall also had nine assists while Kyle Pfeiffer dished out eight assists.
Riverboat gambling's impact on Jackson county's tourism industry is still anyone's guess even though predictions are for increased traffic.
10 Years Ago
February 17, 2011
"Uncertainty, fear and making the most of it." In Andrew High's final semester, students and staff look forward to the future. Andrew students registered for next year's classes at Bellevue and Maquoketa last week after the school's three snow days the previous week pushed back Bellevue registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.