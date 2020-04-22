100 Yeears ago
April 20, 1920
The Front Street Meat Market-Fresh, salted and smoked meats. Highest market cash price paid for poultry, hides and tallow.
Today there are more than 7,000,000 automobiles in the country. Pretty soon nearly everybody in this section will be traveling around in his own automobile.
Garden Seeds-Also flower and lawn seed in packages and bulk; Boudoir Caps with Fancy ribbons and bows; The VARIETY STORE, M.P. O’Connor, Proprietor
The name “Bayer” identifies the true, world-famous Aspirin prescribed by physicians for nineteen years. The name “Bayer” means genuine Aspirin proved safe by millions of people.
Excellent fishing for the coming season seems assured for local fishermen. The present high stage of water tends to districute and gives the fish a chance to migrate from one stream to another, which will leave thousands of game fish in the sloughs, bays and small streams emptying into the Mississippi. Lovers of this sport in this vicinity are anticipating one of the best years they have had for some time.
The Eggers brothers went out on a wolf hunt Sunday and succeeded in bringing in an old female wolf and her ten young ones. The bounty on them anounts to $20 for the old wolf and $4 each for the young ones, or a total of $60. Pretty good pay and no doubt the taking of the wolves means saving a lot of stock for the farmers in that vicinity, which the wolves would have destroyed had they not been caught before they grew up.
90 Years Ago
April 22, 1930
The Wagner Service Station delivered a fine Hudson town sedan to R.J. Dyas yesterday.
The Newest Styles-Lovely-New Rollins Silk Hosiery, just in. Fancy and pointed, Heels New shades of tan-Priced $1.00 to $1.50. N.C. Bisdorf
Authentic information says that one of the great carnivals of the United States is headed for Bellevue and will be here May 2nd. Will you be ready? Begin to make your preparations now.
William Morehead, 77 years of age and owner of the Morehead Caves in Maquoketa, passed away Sunday afternoon. He was born on the Morehead farm and spent his entire life there. He has acted as guide and caretaker of the caves for the past 60 years.
All doubts of the result of the previous freezes were allayed Saturday morning when the mercury rested at 24 and a snow storm from the north gave things the appearance of an early winter day. No hopes are entertained for the fruit crop.
To Ice Patrons-We started making deliveries of ice on Tuesday, and until warmer weather sets in we will make deliveries on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday of each week. Price of Ice Books...$4.50 cash.Bellevue Ice Co., Ben Roling, Prop.
Some time ago, Chicago police announced that Al Capone would not be permitted to land in that city after he had served his time in the penitentiary at Philadelphia, but it seems he landed safely and is here to stay. A gangster’s power is too much for police to cope with, it appears.
Lester Guldner, who had been called as minister of the local Presbyterian church, did not accept the call and the pastorate is still vacant.
The driller of the artesian well has been experiencing much grief the past few days as the drill has hit a formation of clay that caves in easily, The well was 510 feet deep this morning.
80 Years Ago
April 25, 1940
Virtus, nine year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Classen, was the victim of an unusual accident Tuesday afternoon on his way home from the rural school which he attends. A group of children ‘caught’ a ride on a pickup truck and in some manner the endgate came open spilling the youngsters onto the road. Young Virtus, the only one injured, received a gash on his head when he struck a rock on the roadway.
A most commendable piece of work the improvement of Riverview Park from the Mootz store to the Lutheran Parish House, is in progress under the supervision of the park board. Since the construction of the lock and dam here the sod has been in bad shape and beautifying the park will add greatly to the appearance of Front Street. The cement walk connecting the levee steps will protect the grass thee as many go down to the lock site that wy.
There were 436 in Jackson county received old age assistance for the month of March, an average of $21.46 per person.
70 Years Ago
April 20, 1950
Jeanette Marie, small daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wm Gerlach, was doubly surprised Easter morning when upon rising she found not only her basket of colored Easter eggs and cuddly pink bunny, but a little birthday cake with miniature Easter nest at the top center, holding one candle and trimmed in Easter egg candies. This was her first birthday.
COZY THEATRE: Friday and Saturday- John Wayne and Gail Russell in Wake of the Red Witch; Sunday and Monday-Shirley Temple in Story of Seabiscuit.
Cleaning clothes at home with gasoline has caused many fires, the National Board of Fire Underwriters reports. Gasoline should never be used for any purpose around the homes.
Jackson county public hospital at Maquoketa will open early in May, trustees report.
New ruling to cut mail delivery to 1 each day. In the larger metropolitan districts three and four daily deliveries have been the usual custom, with at least two in the residential districts. In Bellevue, two city deliveries-morning and afternoon-have been made.
A rabid fox was killed in North Bellevue Tuesday after it had attacked two dogs, one of which was bitten by the anima. Ted Goffinet, who resides at 500 North Second street, kelled the fox in his back yard using a club, as he had no gun. Owners of dogs have been instructed to keep their dogs tied on their property until further notice. This precaution is necessary to forestall a series rabies epidemic.
60 Years Ago
April 21, 1960
DYE FUNERAL Home: completely air conditioned-ambulance service day or night
Voters Tuesday gave majority support for the proposed bond issue of Bellevue community school district but failed to provide the necessary 60% needed. There were a total of 1,042 ballots cast. The vote gained 57% of the valid ballots.
50 Years Ago
April 23, 1970
JAYCEE DAYS at Anchor Inn: Friday and Saturday, Beefburgers each 17 cents, french fries, 13 cents. Bellevue Jaycees will be the car hops to raise money for their benefit funds.
Country and Western Music at Doc’s Marina,2 miles north of Bellevue, Saturday night, April 25, Dick McGrane.
Private First Class Dennis Helmle, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Helmle of St. Donatus, received the Army Commendation Medal recently near An Khe, Vietnam. He received the award for heroism in action while engaged in military operations against a hostile force in Vietnam on Fegruary 18, 1970.
Eugene Ernst of Bellevue was elected county commander of the American Legion at the spring confeence of the legion and Auxiliary. Two other Legionnaires Vincent Bies and Clarence Moeller, were named county adjutant and county finance officer respectively.
40 Years Ago
April 24, 1980
Robert Mach, hypnotist from the Circle in East Dubuque came to Bellevue on March 10 for the BHS career day.
Len Ernst of Bellevue was presented the outstanding local president award at the Jaycees’ regional meeting held here Sunday.
30 years Ago
April 26, 1990
A St. Donatus man was listed in good condition Friday morning at Jackson County Public Hospital, according to a hospital spokesman, following a shootine early Thursday morning. David Lippstock 35, was sot once in the left shoulder after he answered a call to tow a vehicle from a ditch about five miles south of La Motte.
20 Years Ago
April 20, 2000
Bellevue High School junior Clint Michels caught the attention of track officials and competitors around the state last week when he set a new high jump record at the Tiger Relays at Tipton. Michels broke the precious record by two inches with the jump of 6’7’’.
10 Years Ago
April 29, 2010
Gene Watson, recently selected as the Country legend of 2010, lived up to his reputation at his show at Mooney Hollow Music Center Saturday night.
The room got tense when the Bellevue Community School board entered the high school library Monday night. The agenda called for the board to act upon the recommendation of the superintendent to reduce-in-force in full and in part the continuing contracts of eleven teachers. It was silent as board president Gary Griebel read the 11 names on the list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.