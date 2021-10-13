100 Years Ago
October 11, 1921
Two pretty weddings of more than special interest to the people of this vicinity, because of the prominence and wide acquaintance of their families, was solemnized at Springbrook last Tuesday morning when Father Napstein officiated at the marriage of Anthony Heiar and Miss Caroline Scheckel, and Albert Medinger and Miss Mary Scheckel. The first couple were married at a nuptial mass at eight o'clock and the other marriage was solemnized at nine o'clock.
The football game at the Legion Field Saturday afternoon between the Bellevue and Maquoketa High School teams resulted in a tie, the score at the finish of the game being 0 to 0.
The Walch Garage delivered a Fordson tractor to John Simpson last week.
Manager Bert White of the Bellevue Button Works has their new plant all ready for operation as soon as the belting for the machines arrives. The new plant is one of the best on the river and already several expert button cutters have returned to Bellevue and are ready to go to work as soon as the factory starts up.
Millinery Display-you will find a swell line of new fall millinery on display at the NEW HAT SHOP. Opening Day, Saturday, October 15. Next to the Monarch Store.
The Box Sociable at the Columbia this evening is where everybody is going. Don't miss it.
President Harding has issued his Armistice Day Proclamation in which he calls upon the nation to pay silent tribute to the World War heroes on November 11.
It is not only among war-wearied people in big cities that drug taking is prevalent. The natives of South Africa cultivate-surreptitiously, because there is a huge fine if the authorities find them out-a herb called dagga. Dagga in Africa is what opium is to China.
The dance given at the Rink Wednesday evening by the Legion was attended by 180 couples.
90 Years Ago
October 13, 1931
The infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.V. Daugherty was given the name of Elizabeth Ann, Sunday at St. Joseph's Church, her brother Charles and Miss Eugenia O'Neil standing as sponsors.
Mr. and Mrs. W.F. Lampe's little daughter, Mary, age four, received a skull injury Wednesday. The child fell about 5 feet, striking on the cement floor of a hog feeding pen. Dr. E.L. Lampe gave medical aid.
The downpour of rain Saturday evening undermined the bridge just north of town, just after passing the Joe Schulte place, and as Victor Koppes was returning home, went down with him. Mr. Koppes was alone and escaped uninjured. People living north of the bridge have to leave their cars and walk to town until the new detour is completed.
School Notes: It is the plan in BHS this year to organize a number of clubs which will offer training along various lines and at the same time be of recreational value. The ScrapBook Hour club is composed of students who are especially interested in the study of literature. Other clubs, Parliamentary Law, Music, Art, Science, Puzzle, Hiking and Camp Fire are in the process of organization.
We had two new pupils enroll in the primary department last Monday from Lawrence, Mich. Victor Valant entered the first grade and his brother, Kenneth, entered the second grade.
"Old Faithful," the antique stove, which for years has warmed the fingers and toes in the waiting room at the local railway station, has been set up for winter duty.
Lavern, the five-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Etting had his right collar-bone broken in a fall from a teeter-totter Wednesday. Dr. Lampe took care of the little fellow and he is getting along nicely.
80 Years Ago
October 16, 1941
J.J. Till Sr., has purchased the former Frank Sommers home on the corner of Fourth and Jefferson streets. Mr. and Mrs. Till will occupy the property.
A county wide drive is to be made on all gambling devices, slot machines, punch boards, cigarette machines and all pinball machines of all kinds. Anyone caught owning or playing these machines will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Harold Spiro, popular young business man of Bellevue has been appointed by Gov. George Wilson as chairman of the Jackson County Defense Council, according to the notification received by Mr. Spiro Sunday.
Joseph Roling had his right hand crushed and his nine year old nephew, Anthony Sieverding, sustained a big gash in the back of his head and had his nose badly cut and broken in a singular accident Saturday afternoon on The Roling Bros. farm north of town. An opening for a door was being cut through a basement wall under a corn crib when a slab of concrete weighing 100 lbs. fell over four feet from the top of the opening. The boy had just put his head through the opening when the slab fell striking him on the head and forcing his nose against the top of the wooden door.
Chris Rommert, 43 died Wednesday at Finley hospital. He was a victim of the dread disease lockjaw which developed after the unfortunate man had crushed one of his fingers while at work in his carpenter shop two weeks ago.
Women face increasing hazards from fire accidents in the fall and winter months ahead, according to life insurance statistics, More than 1600 women die each year from burns resulting from accidents in the home. More than half of all these deaths are from fire in furnaces, stoves or fireplaces.
70 Years Ago
October 18, 1951
The harvest Supper at Green Island last week was a huge success as was the supper at st. Donatus the same evening. At Green Island about 600 persons were served and upwards of 500 at St. Donatus.
Announcing Change in Policy: We have decided to change our policy of store operation from delivery to a cash and carry system. On Nov. 1st you will find drastically reduced shelf prices throughout our store. These lower prices are possible because of the economies which will be made by both buying and selling for cash. Big "D" Market. Forrest Doland and Floyd W. Dagitz.
Legion Auxiliary Notes:
The secretary has sent in an order for 1,000 veteran made poppies which will be offered for sale to the public on Memorial Day. Bed ridden veterans make these poppies, the only way they have of supporting their families.
Mrs. Joseph White, president of the Legion Auxiliary and Mrs. George Putman delivered 40 pounds of sewn carpet rags and a box of magazines to the Domiciliary at Clinton, Sunday.
Help Us Choose a Name for our New Ice Cream and win $25.00! The Bellevue Creamery
60 Years Ago
October 19, 1961
Next food distribution for Jackson County will be held Thursday and Friday. Food items will include milk, flour, corn meal, butte, dried eggs, lard, beans, rolled oats, chopped meat, rice and peanut butter.
Members of the Texas CowGirls will appear at the Bellevue high school gym Friday in an exhibition game with former BHS players. The girls will also put on a basketball exhibition.
General Electric refrigerator-freezer. Ends messy defrosting forever. 13.6 cubic feet, only $549.95. Goetz & Son
50 Years Ago
October 14, 1971
Possibility of adding a football team at Bellevue high school will be studied by the board of education in coming months. First action will be a special meeting of the board to be held thursday at the high school to view ground there and determine what may be needed to set up a football field.
Dr. John Tilton won first place trophy at the Iowa Numismatic Association convention for his display of a complete set of Morgan Peace dollars.
The Delta Queen is going to give some Bellevue high school band members a ride on the river Wednesday, Oct. 20. The BHS band will be on hand to give the steamer a musical welcome. Then 15 of the band members, chosen by lot, will go on board for a ride from Fulton, Ill. to Bellevue.
40 Years Ago
October 15, 1981
Bellevue's First Annual Oktoberfest, Saturday, October 17. German breakfast, bratwurst fry, sauerkraut, music by the "Sieverdings."
Comet Tale: Dennis Schroeder has won male athlete of the week honors for his effort in the Mater Dei game. He was very instrumental in the Comets 42-6 victory. He passed 15 times and had 9 completions, including three touchdown passes. He also had 7 tackles on defense.
Kim Brinker is the female star athlete of the week. In the game against Mater Dei, Kim completed 16 out of 18 spikes with four aces. She also served 12 for 12.
30 Years Ago
October 10, 1991
A Guttenburg investor will seek a franchise to build a new cable television in Bellevue. In a letter dated Sept. 25, Neil Webster told the mayor and council he and his son, Neil, will seek a cable franchise in the immediate future.
The Bellevue Comets capped their homecoming celebration with a 49-7 romp over Maquoketa Valley Monday night. Bellevue intercepted six Maquoketa Valley passes. Coming up with the interceptions were Jason Veach, Todd Weimerskirk, Jared Freiburger, Scott Mottet, Jeremy Theisen and Matt Tracy.
20 Years Ago
October 11, 2001
The Bellevue Marching Comets ran away with the most competition wins at the 25th Annual Octoberfest of Bands in Maquoketa. The marching band took first in parade competition in Class 2A, first in auxiliary in field competition and tied for first in field competition with Dyersville Beckman.
The effort to see construction of a new municipal pool here in Bellevue will get close scrutiny this month. Concerns for costs, especially a new bath house, and the ability of the community to mount a major fundraising effort, will be on the table during this meeting.
10 Years Ago
October 20, 2011
At Goose Lake: the regular season Big East Volleyball Champion did what everybody believed they would accomplish. Winning the conference tournament title for the 2nd consecutive year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.