100 Years Ago
July 4, 1922
The rotogravure section of the Sunday DesMones Register contained a quaint and beautiful street scene of a small town in Luxemburg. The writer has never been across the ocean, but the scene seemed familiar, somehow, and when he put on his glasses he discovered that it was a street scene in St. Donatus. How many Jackson county residents know that they have a bit of the real old country scenery right here at home?
The big Hudson super-six cabriolet owned by Miss Ann Pennington, the noted actress, which had been reposing in W.F. Norpel's garage, since early spring, was ordered shipped to New York City Thursday. It is a specially built car, the freight charges on which from here to Gotham would go a long way toward buying a new Ford.
Gasoline raised a cent in price Wednesday-to add to the luxury of motor travel. But, on the other mitt, the price of tires is coming down. Thus do things equalize themselves.
Promptly at 10:00 o'clock Saturday morning-the zero hour-the railroad shopmen all over the U.S. laid down their tools and quit. At Dubuque between 900 and 1,000 men left their jobs, while at Savanna 400 did. The only effect locally noticeable was the addition of two or three special men to watch the company's property.
What was by far the best game ever played in Jackson county was witnessed by a large crowd on Legion Field here Sunday afternoon, when Weyghandt, the Bellevue shortstop scored the winning and only run of a 14-inning game. And at that the vanquished team is entitled to as much praise as the victors, for the run was made on a fluke-a passed ball by the Dyersville catcher, who was suffering all the way with a severe headache.
90 Years Ago
July 7, 1932
The increased postal rate on first-class mail went into effect today and now all outgoing mail must have a 3-cent stamp on them. Letters mailed to people within the town can still be mailed for the old rate, 1-cent.
The Bellevue Merchants have another left handed pitcher on their roster who took up his abode at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Deppe Thursday afternoon. The mother was Miss Catherine Gibbs before her marriage.
The Fourth passed off without serious mishaps although two auto accidents marred the calmness of the day. Both took place toward evening and fortunately no one was seriously injured. William Brinker driving Charles Clausen's coupe going to Kueter;s picnic grounds from town and John Hinke, also driving a coupe, collided north of town near the Harry Maloney place.
No one was hurt in the second accident, which took place on Primary 62, when a car driven by Aylmer Hinke, traveling east, crowded the Tony Tebben car off the highway rounding a curve near the Margaret Mootz farm. The Tebben car was badly damaged.
Art Weis, employed on the J.A. Till farm is about recovered from an accident sustained last week when he fell through the haymow while helping put up hay. His back was injured in the fall.
The new highway between here and the bridge near St. Donatus is now covered with a fine gravel surface, the hauling being completed.
Arthur Achen, who has been in charge of the repair department of the service station at the corner of State and Second streets took over the management of the business, succeeding George Stevens. Mr. Achen will continue to handle Phillips 66 gasoline and oil and will do repair work, greasing and washing of cars.
William Schaper has secured a patent on twenty-three different articles of lawn furniture, which he proposes to build in Bellevue. The articles vary greatly as to size and beauty and include the usual pieces found in flower gardens, such as benches, bridges, pergola, etc.
80 Years Ago
July 7, 1942
Edmund (Coonie) Ernst has posted in a place of honor above the back bar in his tavern on a bulletin board the names of young men from this community who are now doing their bit in the armed services in the United States. More than 80 names appear on the board, in the form of a shield, which was painted and lettered by Morrow, the sign painter. At another place will be posted the names of local airmen as they win their wings, above the names being "Keep "Em Flying." Lieutenant Marco Gurius is the only flying officer listed at present from Bellevue but other men will win commissions in the air corps. The list of the men in service by "Coonie" as a patriotic gesture is attracting much attention.
Leo Kueter, 29, is in Moulton hospital suffering with several broken ribs, a cut on the forehead and bruises the result of his automobile crashing into a freight train at the Kueter crossing about three miles north of town Friday night shortly after midnight. His condition was considered serious for several hours after the accident but he is showing improvement today.
Approximately 5,000 persons jammed Danceland Park the night of the Fourth of July to attend the celebration and dance.
70 Years Ago
July 10, 1952
Miss Clara Sieverding of Hartford, S.D. purchased the Frank Deppe house on Franklin and Third street. Possession will be given September 1 as announced by Ned Fratus, real estate broker. She and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Anton Sieverding will move to Bellevue in the coming month.
A German brown trout weighing 2-1/2 pounds and 19 inches in length was caught by Harold Dyas of LaMotte last Sunday and was judged the winner in the Bellevue fishing contest last week.
The record for the first tomatoes of the season goes to Bell Hodoval who had two of them from his roof garden June 30. Bill proudly put the tomatoes out at the fountain at his drug store and promptly became the target for much heckling from the Tuesday morning coffee crowd.
At a double ring ceremony Tuesday morning, July 8, in Holy Rosary church, LaMotte, Miss Algean Gibbs became the biide of Eldred Budde. Breakfast for the family was served immediately following the mass at the home of the bride.
At noon, her parents entertained 60 guests at dinner while about 450 guests attended the reception at 2 p.m. Before the wedding dance in LaMotte, supper was served at 5 p.m. For these occasions, the ibbs home was decorated in orchid green and yellow.
60 Years Ago
July 10, 1962
Dr. G.F. Clark is holding open house at his new chiropractic office here at 134 N. Second street on Monday, July 14 to which everyone is invited.
Dr. Clark has an office in Charlotte which he will also maintain.
50 Years Ago
July 7, 1972
The float of the American Legion Auxiliary was the sweepstakes winner in the annual Heritage Day parade July 4 in Bellevue. The float symbolized the universe with a rocket traveling from earth to moon.
40 Years Ago
July 8, 1982
Three weeks ago Bellevue council members heard closed session complaints from two resigning police officers about lack of direction, procedural problems and poor equipment maintenance. In the wake of resignations by Dan Campbell and Larry Jones, the council created a two-man committee to investigate complaints from within the department and make recommendations.
Gliding at the end of a 300-foot tether, Bellevue dentist, Dr. Peter Pauly, became part of the entertainment Sunday, July 4, when he went aloft with the parasail during the water ski show below the lock and dam. The Flight Went perfectly from start to finish.
Wagner Specials: Hamms beer, 12 pack, $2.99; Schmidt, 12 pack, $3.29; Old Mil or Pabst, 1.99.
Summer Clearance Sale-"Western 'N Casual Corral" 100 North Second street.
The Marquette boys baseball team kept their record undefeated after victories over Calamus, Wheatland and Oxford Junction broke an old school record of 12 victories in a row.
30 Years Ago
July 9, 1992
An eleventh hour appeal from a former Bellevue cable owner and the warning of a potential lawsuit from the current operator faced council members at Monday evening's special session. Attorneys for James and Judy Kolker and for Mitch Friedman appeared before the council to seek a halt to the city's planned municipal cable. The Kolkers have filed a suit in district court foreclosing on Empire Cable which operates the Bellevue system. The May suit seeks to recover $445,252 in principal and interest. The Kolkers sold the system in 1984.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.