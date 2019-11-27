100 Years Ago
November 27, 1919
This should be an unusual Christmas in many ways and one of the happiest in years. The war is over, prosperity is in the land, there is no epidemic like the one of a year ago and consequently everybody should possess that cheer and good-will toward others which is emblematic of the Yuletide. In no way can one better express this good-feeling than to provide gifts for those around us.
Barney Roling passed away at the Presbyterian hospital in Chicago where he had gone the week previous for treatment. he was born in Spruce Creek and was 59 in age. He was a kind and loving husband and father and a good neighbor.
Joe Kiehold bought the Wm. Yeager farm in Jackson township, which was sold at administrator sale Tuesday by John Messerich. He paid $68 dollars an acre for it.
The statement of the condition of the Bellevue State Bank appears in this issue of the Leader. It shows total resources of $1,105,530.22. The bank was started four and one-half years ago and its growth has been phenominal, exceeding anything in the state.
The International Harvester Company which suffered a heavy fire loss at Dubuque recently threatens to leave that city for some other location.
Unless you can have electric lights on your Christmas tree, it is better not to light the tree at all, than to run the risk of its catching fire.
A clever politician is a man who can put a new soft drink on the market and make it go.
A girl’s athletic association has been formed in high school and the officers elected. Coletta Bertsch, president; Alice Budde, vice president; Marie Graff, secretary; Belle Dunn, treasurer; The girls will play basketball three nights a week at The Rink.
90 Years Ago
Novenber 29, 1929
We notice that many cities and towns are providing extra illumination for the holidays. Strings of incandescent lights across streets is an inexpensive way to attract a lot of attention. A community tree in Riverview Park would also prove an added asset.
Last Sunday Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kurth enjoyed a visit from some of their children. Mr. Kurth is eighty-six years old and is the only Civil War veteran residing in Bellevue.
While the number of deaths from tuberculosis as a whole have decreased, there seems to be more deaths recently from that disease among girls between fifteen and twenty years. This is said to be due to the fact that the firls often do without breakfast and do not dress properly, thus reducing their vitality and their power of resistance to the attack of the tuberculosis germ.
There is considerable activity up at the piano factory nowadays because of the advent of the holidays. Five grand pianos are being manufactured daily.
Jerry Weyhgandt, premier, who ought to know what he is talking about says that this fall has been the poorest in ten years for duck hunting.
The middle west got a touch of sub-zero weather last week, when the mercury dropped to two degrees below zero.
Considerable news matter was unavoidabily crowded out of the issue of the Leader, owing to a last minute demand for advertising space.
80 Years Ago
November 28, 1939
The Chamber of Commerce requests that all business houses close Thursday, Thanksgiving day, at 12:30 o’clock noon and remain closed the remainder of the day.
Edith Peters, Jackson county public health nurse, has begun work on a county wide smallpox vaccination program. Smallpox may attack anyone, young or old, rich or poor, and leave its terrifying trail of crippled bodies, considerable losses of money through doctor calls and quarantine rules, and it may and does bring death into some families. Be wise and be vaccinated to prevent all this. Small pox vaccine has been used for over 140 years. It is a safe and reliable preventative for smallpox.
Just Arrived Today! Pontiac’s sensational new lowest priced car! The Special Six-4 inches wider at the front seat, 8-3/4 inches longer from bumper to bumper, 4 inches lower from sill to road, 18 to 24 miles per gallon! $783-Blitgen Motor Company.
The pupils of Bellevue township, district No. 6 will present a Thanksgiving program on Wed, Nov 29. Miss Genevieve Rolling is the teacher.
SJS New-Servers’ interview amuses reporters-Harold Kueter stated tht he came to a Catholic school so that he could become a server. Gerald Deppe says he wants to be an altar boy because he likes to get in on all the good times the big boys have. Tommy Michels, that little live wire in the fifth grade, informs us that his Ma wanted him to be a server ever since he was in the third-grade. He likes serving at the altar-he calls that real serving. (In other words he’d rather serve at the altar than be a torch-bearer.) Merlin “Bud” Portz certainly deserves a pat on the back for his answer. He asserted that he is a server because his mother wants him to be one. Are some of the students at St. Joseph school becoming war-minded? Why, just the other day Cletus “Fat” Kueter was seen coming to school with an anti-aircraft light on his car. (Picking out some “spotsies” eh, Fatso?)
70 Years Ago
November 24, 1949
With long-term “star boarders” at the county jail doing the work, the offices occupied by the assessor and auditor and also the first floor hall at the court house have been re-painted.
The Iowa liquor control commission is currently studying a recommendation to close its 180 state liquor stores at 6 p.m. each night except Saturday.
The word “spud” for potatoes comes from an old organization called “Society for the Prevention of Unwholesome Diet.”
When a group of Maquoketa seniors visited in Chicago recently, going by school bus, senior Kay Simpson got lost from the group and principal Merritt Jensen remained over in the Windy City to hunt for her. Meanwhile, Kay caught a commercial bus, arrived home two hours before any on the Maquoketa group.
Roscoe Wagner, got a bullet in his left leg recently, accidentally shot by his six year old son Paul. The incident occurred as Mr. Wagner was showing the youngster the proper way to use firearms.
Playing this week at the COZY THEATRE: Robert Young and Maureen O’Hara in “Sitting Pretty,” Richard Widmark and L.Barrymore in “Down to the Sea in Ships” and James Stewart, June Allyson in “The Stratton Story and Barbara Stanwyck and Van Heflin in “B.F.’s Daughter.”
Thirteen pieces in a “baker’s dozen” originated when King Louis of France warned all bakers who gave undermeasure that they would be beheaded.
60 Years Ago
November 26, 1959
Rotarians had a look Monday evening at an Isolette, the special incubator for Bellevue Memorial Hospital which they will help purchase with the proceeds of their annual Christmas benefit party.
MHS News-Gradeschool Gleanings: Pupils of grade four had a spelldown the past week. Five finalists in the girls’ contest were Jean Ann Blitgen, Linda Borman, Mary Daugherty, Ann Kilburg, and Nancy Wilming. Top spellers in the boys’ group were Dale J. Ernst, Tim Gallagher, Tom Hipschen, Tom Manderschei;d and Ronald Mueller.
Our Party Pretty Aprons are a grand way to make a hostess holiday happy. Choose now for gala gifting. In nylons and organdies-in prints and plains-$1.00 and up at The Quality Shop-phone 20.
BHS News: We would like to give credit to the men who sang behind the scenes during the play “Just Till Morning” and to their accompanist, Mrs. Janssen. A Special “Thank You” goes to Royal Griebel, Ben Janssen, Max Reed, Marvin Goetz, Bill Eggers, Lester Weyhgandt and Wayne Weyhgandt.
Thonpson, Ill., defeated the Bellevue Comets by a score of 51 to 50 in a hard played game. Despite Grant Hachmann’s 25 points, the Comets could not finish with a victory.
50 Years Ago
November 27, 1969
The new chairman of the Iowa Misissippi River Parkway Commission is Richard J. Norpel Sr. of Bellevue. He was elected to the leadership of the board at the reorganization meeting held Saturday at the Dubuque country club.
ALL NEW 1970 FULL-FEATURED FINE FURNITURE-Zenith, solid-state console stereo with FM/AM/stereo FM radio-$249.95-A-1 Radio and TV Service.
Servicemen-Sgt. John P. Callaghan is based at Pleiku Vietnam. He spent the past two years at Missawa, Japan. Dean Klein reports the following change of address to San Francisco, Calif. Air Force Sergeant Kenneth Weimerskirch, has arrived for duty at Duluth International Airport. He previously served at Udorn Royal Thai AFB, Thailand.
40 Years Ago
November 24, 1979
The city of Bellevue grew by about 13 acres when the Council approved annexation of land on the west edge of town. By unanimous vote, the ccouncil approved annexing about 3-1/2 acres owned by Marvin Michels and about 10 acres owned by Marvin Goetz.
