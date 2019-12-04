100 years Ago
December 4, 1919
WANTED! 100 cords of hardwood at once. H.G. Johnson piano Co.
The Bellevue pottery is the first local industry to feel the coal shortage due to the strike of the miners, and the plant closed down Tuesday until such time as coal can be secured. About 15 men are thrown out of employment. The city plant has enough coal on hand to last during the month of December. The fact that this plant furnishes water for the railroad on both the main line and narrow gauge, will most likely insure it has coal as long as there is any chance of getting any from the fuel administration. Local dealers have been out of soft coal for some time and it is possible to get hard coal only in dribbles.
Prospects are bright for the resumption of operations at the button factory in the near future. The Adams Company of Moline has just about completed negotiations for taking over the local plant of the Empire Button Company which has gone into the hands of a receiver.
A number of our sportsmen went to Dubuque on Thanksgiving Day to witness the football games.
Mayor and Mrs. Otteus entertained a small company of their friends at an elaborate dinner party on Wednesday evening.
Drs. Dennison, Bigelow and Nenneger performed an operation for Mike Wiese at Dubuque last Tuesday removing a portion of his tongue.
The charter for Reveille Post of the American Legion arrived last week and a meeting was held Friday evening at the City Hall to discuss the subject of organizing the local post, etc. There was a fair-sized number of the boys who wore the khaki in attendance.
Ice commenced floating in the Mississippi at this point last Friday following the cold wave and blizzard which swept the country. The river closed here Wednesday, forming an ice bridge.
90 Years Ago
December 5, 1929
Two federal officers and Sheriff McElroy came to Bellevue on Wednesday for the purpose of conducting a booze raid which proved unfruitful. However, they confiscated a number of slot machines and punchboards.
Fred W. Frie of Miles City, Mont. writes the Leader that he had an operation for cataract on one of his eyes at Rochester, Minn., last April, and was there twice since and is in bad shape, which his old-time friends in b”Bellevue will regret to learn.
Twenty-six carloads of hogs arrived here Wednesday over the narrow gauge and were transferred to standard gauge cars. In addition, nine carloads were shipped from this station to the Chicago market.
The body of Miss Emma Ostert, who died Monday morning at Clinton of typhoid fever arrived here Tuesday and was taken to the home of her father south of Bellevue. She was the ninth person to die in Clinton of the epidemic which has been sweeping that city. She had been sick for about 3 weeks.
Real old fashioned winter weather has prevailed here since Sunday morning when Mother earth was blanketed with six or more inches of “the beautiful.”
J.J. Till purchased a new Henney funeral coach the past week. It is of the latest type and design and Mr. Till is to be congratulated for this stroke of enterprise.
The basketball game scheduled for tonight between the Bears and the Dubuque Robins has been called off because of injuries sustained by a number of the Dubuque teams players in a recent game.
80 Years Ago
December 5, 1939
SS. Peter and Paul School, Springbrook, will present the unique fairy tale of Snow White’s Seven Dwarfs.” The characters chosen for the play are as follows: Snow White-Arlene Medinger, Snow Whites stepmother-Marie Junk, Prince-James Cloos, Dwarfs: Dopey, Paul Schmidt; Doc, Verdis Hoffman; Bashful, Orville Zeimet; Happy, jean Scholtes; Grunp, Donald Michel; Sneezy, Clarence Ties; Sleepy, Gene Gerardy.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Eggers have the sympathy of relatives and friends in the loss of their first child, a son, stillborn Friday night.
The vault in the Zentner store building, formerly the Kelso bank, is being removed and workmen are finding it quite a task. The walls of the vault are six feet thick and are made of native stone.
Richard Roling of St. Joseph High School, has merited a singular honor for himself and the school. The Iowa Tuberculosis association has just announced that Richard is one of the nine students from 107 schools in Iowa whose manuscripts in the campaign against tuberculosis have been selected for the “Gold Medal Broadcast” over station WHO on Dec.9 at 5:30 .p.m.
70 Years Ago
November 24, 1949
The Bellevue high boys, chiefly the basketball squad momentarily changed occupations Wednesday and gleaned corn from the fields at the Carlton Reed farm south of town. Mr. Reed has donated the results of the day’s endeavor to our gym-auditorium project. This should result in a profitable venture financially and was a great experience for many of the boys. not to be outdone, the high school girls helped in the project providing the noon-day meal for the laboring squad. All in all, it was a most interesting day.
SS. Peter and Paul’s Catholic church at Springbrook was the scene of a beautiful wedding party Thursday, November 24, when the two daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Kilburg were the center of attraction. At 9 a.m., miss Bernice Kilburg became the bride of Vivian Borman and Mic Marceleen Kilburg became the bride of Glenn Roling.
With the television networks frequently glutted with crime and violence and with the quiz show scandal making headlines, it is refreshing to view some TV programs of real worth. Three of these were broadcast recently/ “Our Town,” “The Killers” and “A Doll’s House.” All were 90-minute specials adapted from the works of three famous authors.
60 Years Ago
December 3, 1959
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Thomsen of Delmar have purchased the Log Cabin Inn from Mr. and Mrs. George Clark.
Melvin Herrig announces the sale this week of Herrig’s Tavern to Glen Steines. Mr. Herrig has no immediate plans.
Ellen Griebel , daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Art Griebel, will open a beauty shop in the present location of Jan’s Beauty Center. Miss Griebel hopes to be able to open sometime in early January. Mrs. Lawrence Sieverding Jr., owner of Jan’s, announced in early November the closing of her shop
Mrs. Donald Manderscheid, president of the American Legion Auxiliary announced Tuesday that the cookbooks being issued by the auxiliary will not be completed until January. It had been hoped that the books would be delivered before the holidays but illness has prevented the completion. She also requested Butternut coffee stips be turned in. In 1959 the auxiliary collected a thousand of the strips which were sent to the Butternut coffee company. They, in turn, sent $100 worth of toys to the institution of the auxiliary’s choice for Christmas giving.
50 Years Ago
December 4, 1969
Father Thornton, pastor of St. Joseph’s Catholic church, announces that a parish information meeting on school matters will be held in the gym on Tuesday, Dec. 9. He said it is evident the parochial schools here must replace four teaching sisters with lay personnel.
Friends and neighbors of Ken Gieseman, who was injured in a farm accident Nov. 20, harvested 40 acres of corn for the family recently. Mr. Gieseman suffered bruises, a sprained knee and ankle when his clothing became caught in a power take off of a feed grinding mill.
