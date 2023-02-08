LADIES OF BELLEVUE

LADIES OF BELLEVUE: This old photograph from most likely the 1950s, was sent to the Herald-Leader by Brian Beck. In the photo, which was taken either at the Drug Store that Mary Puls eventually ran, or at the Beck’s Store counter (owned by Herb and Eleanor Beck, Jan Brinker's parents) are (from left) Mary Beck, Betty Lowe, Ruth Kuper, unknown and Mary Puls.

110 YEARS AGO

FEBRUARY 11, 1913