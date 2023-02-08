110 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 11, 1913
A.T. Kegler is moving his stock of goods from the Pinnell building into the Dagitz building on Second street, that has been occupied by Ben Dagitz for several years as a pool and billiard room. Mr. Kegler has secured a three year lease on the building and expects to greatly enlarge his business as the room affords ample space for a large stock of goods, and is one of the best in the city. He will occupy the flat overhead with his family as soon as they are vacated. The pool and billiard outfit are being moved to the room vacated by Mr. Kegler and the business will be conducted by Wm. Schmidt.
The change will no doubt prove of great benefit to Mr. Kegler
105 YEARS AGO
February 5, 1918
The Bellevue Athletics opened their basketball season with a victory over Elizabeth, Illinois, in a game played Wednesday night on the Rink court. The count at the end of the game was 14 to 12, but the score would have probably been more one-sided had the contest not resembled a football game so closely.
The game was exceedingly rough from the start and despite the fact that the Bellevue team was outweighed by several pounds to the man, they played the game hard and showed up well in the scrambles.
95 YEARS AGO
February 7, 1928
Cupid, the sly little fellow, stole a march on Bellevue people last Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1927, when Miss Marie Graaff and Carlton H. Lewis took their nuptial vows at Marengo, Iowa. The announcement was made last Wednesday when the bride-groom graduated from the Engineering department of the University of Iowa. The bride, who is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Graaff, was attired in a simple frock of shaded rose satin crepe, combined with black. She is one of Bellevue’s most gracious young ladies, a graduate of the public school and also attended the State Teacher’s college to prepare herself for her chosen profession in the school room.
85 YEARS AGO
February 10, 1938
John Deppe, one of Bellevue’s highly respected citizens and a most valued reader of the Leader, called at our office Tuesday to give us $2.00 to take care of his subscription for another year. Mr. Deppe is 74 years old and informed us that he has been a subscriber to this great family journal for the past 56 years. Mr. Deppe and his good wife have been town residents for some years, retiring from the farm after raising a large family of fine young men and women.
85 YEARS AGO,
FEBRUARY 8, 1938
Excellent progress was maintained during January by the Warner Construction Co., contractor for the construction of dam No. 12.
During the month operations consisted of the removal of the cofferdam sheathing, removal of cofferdam fill, removal of contractor’s temporary trestle and excavation for and placement of protection stone adjacent to the downstream end of the river wall of the lock.
During February all work with the construction of dam No 12 will be completed. An average force of 87 men were employed during the month by the contractor. The government inspection force included nine men. January 31, 1938, the general contract was 98.28% complete. – The Bellevue Herald
75 YEARS AGO
February 5, 1948
With a fox hunt scheduled for every Sunday afternoon, and a Fish Fry for Friday evening, Feb. 6, the local Izaak Walton club has been busy. Energetic President Philip “Flip” VanDanAcker and his committees have all things in readiness for Friday evening’s entertainment in the American Legion hall. The serving will commence at 5:30, in contrast to former years when a crowded house was the experience at 6:30.
65 YEARS AGO
February 6, 1958
Ray Hingtgen of route 4, Bellevue, was pictured in the recent issue of the Kraft Food company magazine. He was shown talking to a company field man about his “zero” pasture program. He was quoted on the benefits of this manner of feeding his dairy herd with chopped green feed and its relation to his silage and hay making on his farm.
65 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 5, 1953
Prospects that his corporation would obtain a lower rate for quantity consumption of electrical energy were given George M. Gibson when he appeared before the Bellevue town council at their Tuesday night meeting.
Mr. Gibson appeared to object to the 2 ½ cent a kilowatt minimum rate under the present commercial light rate recently put in to effect by the municipal utilities. He explained that proposed expansion at the plant would increase the consumption of electricity form two to three times what it is now. He stated that this increase could be expected “this summer.” Mr. Gibson added that under the new light rate this would mean an increase of approximately $500 a month over what he would have paid under the old commercial rate structure.
The Gibson Corporation, the town’s only manufacturing plant, is the greatest electrical user served by the municipal utilities. They average approximately 20,000 kilowatts a month. At the time of the payment of their January bill a letter was written to the council stating that the January payment was made under protest of the higher rate.
Dr. J. J. Tilton, mayor, stated “We realize that the Gibson Corporation has brought employment to a large group in Bellevue, but we can’t make the people pay a higher rate just so we can give you a lower rate.”
The council members then discussed costs of electrical production and the possibility of giving quality reduction to the Gibson Corporation and other users in that category. Talk of 2 ¼ cent a kilowatt for all over 15,000 kilowatts was heard.
55 YEARS AGO
February 8, 1968
With March-like weather aiding, construction crews began work late last week on Bellevue’s new post office. Two sub-contractors to International Builders, Inc. of Franklin, Wis. began work at the site. The spruce trees were removed from the south lot at the northeast corner of Franklin and Second Street and trenching equipment worked on the footings in the north portion of the two lots.
45 YEARS AGO
February 9, 1978
Bellevue Community School’s business manager and former high school principal, John Bohy, announced Tuesday morning that he has thrown his hat into the political arena again. Bohy announced that he will be a candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives from District 21 for the second time.
Bohy ran for that position two years ago but was narrowly defeated by incumbent Tom Gilloon of Dubuque.
35 YEARS AGO
February 4, 1988
Student readers at area schools will literally be checking out books by the hundreds this month as Iowa elementary schools launch Read-A-Million Minutes this month.
The annual reading program challenges students to read their way to goals, called stations, on their way to completion of a school-wide number of minutes. At Bellevue Elementary students will be reading a grand total of 289,000 minutes, or miles, as they journey through space in the adventure “Encounters with Readatron,” during February. At Andrew Community School elementary school students will attempt to read 125,000 minutes. It’s all part of a statewide goal of 50-million minutes.
25 YEARS AGO
February 5, 1998
It made little difference Monday evening if it was a Republican or Democrat gathering, few people bothered to attend a political caucus this off-election year. Across Jackson County the turnout was barely noticeable. At the Preston Elementary School lunchroom, Karen and Mike Hansen, long time Republican Party activists, waited in vain for party members to appear. The caucus ended with just the two of them in one of the county’s largest concentrations of registered GOP voters. It was true as well for Precinct 1, Bellevue at the Democrat Caucus. Only a handful of regulars attended. “People just don’t seem to care this time around,” Mike Hansen remarked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.