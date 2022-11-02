100 Years Ago
October 31, 1922
There was consternation in Bellevue Saturday morning when it became known that the Bank of Bellevue (Seaward's) had failed to open. The notice posted on the door read: "This bank closed pending application for a receiver in the District Court."
Tonight is the night when Young Aerica, regardless of sex, gets out to perpetrate its jokes. Unfortunately Hallowe'en has become the time when property damage is inflicted, and very rarely are the offenders caught. Nor can the city authorities afford protection from the young vandals. It would take a regiment of officers to do that. Therefore it behooves each citizen to guard his property as best he can and trust Providence for the difference.
90 Years Ago
November 3, 1932
Tony Till has taken over the management of the Columbia hall at LaMotte and will give dances there during the winter months. Tony always keeps the best of order and announces a dance for Wednesday evening, November 9. A plate lunch will be served in the hall.
Armistice Day dance at the Coliseum on Friday, music by Little Willie and His Little Band, tickets 25 and 15 cents.
Dance at Columbia Hall on Wednesday, music furnished by Claude Dinkle and his Commanders, tickets 40 and 10 cents, lunch served at the hall.
Dance at the Riverview Ballroom, Tuesday, music by the Black and White Melody Boys, gents 30 cents, ladies 10 cents.
80 Years Ago
November 3, 1942
Little damage was done by Hallowe'en pranksters Saturday night, local police report, but a night or two previous gangs broke 15 or 16 streetlights and a window in Paul Felderman's garage.
Registration will start throughout Iowa November 12 for gasoline rationing and now is the time to start preparing for it. Rationing itself begins Sunday, November 22. All those who possess passenger automobiles should start as soon as possible to do the following things, no matter what type of a ration book you believe you are entitled.
The unbelievable treachery of the yellow sneaks of the Pacific, the stinking Japs, is coming to light as Americans tell of the acts of treachery that occur daily in the Solomons. One day last week 28 out of 30 U.S. Marines paid with their lives for honoring a Japanese flag of truce and that is only one of such tricks that have caused the death of brave American boys. A favorite stunt of the Japs is to leave their dead rotting above ground and when Americans go to bury the mellowing bodies they find attached to the corpses death-dealing bombs. Such treachery cannot be forgotten and the Jap race should be made to pay dearly some day.
70 Years Ago
November 5, 1952
Winners at the Election Eve Euchre Party held at the Knights of Columbus hall, Tuesday, were Mrs. Ed Ernst, jr and Mrs. Martin Watters for the women and Vernon Budde and Milton Scheckel for the men.
It would be hard to say whether the kids, the parents or the sponsoring Rotarians had the most fun out of last Friday night's Halloween parade and party. It was all wholesome community activity, and the project sure hit the mark. Now the Rotarians are talking about a bigger and better Halloween party next year.
SJS News: With every indication of a tough season facing them, the St. Joe Saints are practicing hard in preparation for the opening basketball game with Sabula on Friday night. Larry Cheney, Bill Lucke, Tom Daugherty, Cletus Sieverding, Clyde Even, Bob Jacobs and Butch Ernst will probably see a lot of action throughout the first game and the remainder of the season.
60 Years Ago
November 8, 1962
A number of Bellevue families will have a really old-fashioned Thanksgiving this year, even down to catching their own turkey! However, they won't have a musket to down the bird-they just have to catch him. Twenty-nine Bellevue merchants are supplying the 15-pound young white turkeys who will lead the merry chase on Saturday, November 10. Turkeys will be released from the roof of the bank building starting at 3 p.m.
Anyone, any age may participate in the turkey scramble. Water street, from the Hotel corner to the Ford Garage corner and Court street, from Water street to Second street, will be blocked to assure the safety of participants.
Art Achen, one of Bellevue's senior merchants, will mark 30 years in the automotive service business this weekend.
Bernard Sullivan, who has worked for Cloos and Son garage at Springbrook, will open a new D-X service station in the Goetz and Son building which formerly housed that firm's automotive business. Mr. Sullivan expects to be open for business early next week.
50 Years Ago
November 6, 1972
The Eagles are back. Several times they've been seen soaring over the river below the dam, their unmistakable white mane and white tail telling that this is the American Bald Eagle. Actually, they have been sighted as early as mid-October by various persons out on the river.
40 Years Ago
November 4, 1982
Bellevue will have two banks now that the Banking Superintendent has approved the transfer of Andrew Savings Bank's charter to this city. The site they have chosen is across from the Post Office and next to Achen Chevrolet.
BHS News: Cheerleading tryouts were held in the band room last Thursday after school for the winter sports. Kelly Culbertson, Laurie Hammann, Lynne Mickelson and Jill Yoerger were selected as the boys' basketball cheerleaders.
Leading the cheers at the girls' games will be Beth Daniels, Cheryl Keil, Cris Pooler, Deb Quade and Rose Schmidt.
30 Years Ago
November 5, 1992
Bellevue Public Library's fundraising efforts received some country and western support last week when the Mooney Hollow Barn, Green Island, and Bellevue Musicians got together. Greg and Deb Sieverding of Silver Threads provided the music.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Schlect marked a century of family ownership at their Washington Township farm. The family gathering included a display of historic memorabilia.
20 Years Ago
November 7, 2002
A young wife and mother remains in a coma six months after a freak highway accident in Hawaii. Kathy Mueller, 36, was on her way home on Monday, June 19 after picking up her oldest son, Kelby, from a Bible class outing. Not far from their home in Waipahu, near Honolulu, an oncoming truck, carrying sugar mill equipment, lost a piece of metal. The metal smashed through the windshield of Mueller's vehicle, hit the steering wheel and then struck the left side of her head, eventually landing in the lap of little Parker sitting in his car seat. Mueller suffered massive head injuries in the accident.
