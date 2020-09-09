100 Years Ago
September 7, 1920
Lightening caused two big losses in this vicinity about eleven o'clock Sunday morning when it struck the barn on the Mike Deppe farm, just north of town, and also the barn on the Herman Felderman farm at St. Donatus.
Our story, "The Man Who Wasn't Himself," ends in this issue. Our new serial "The Mystery of Hartley House," will start in next week's issue of the Herald. If you like good stories don't fail to read this one.
Schmidt Bros., of Springbrook, have bills out for a grand ball at that place Thursday evening, September 9. The Bellevue Orchestra will furnish music and everybody is invited.
Miss Theresa Hipschen is having the rooms back of the Chocolate Shop remodeled to make room for her millinery business. A new entrance and display window has been put in on the Market street side of the building and adds greatly to the appearance of the building.
The misses Rosella and Eugenia Till who are attending business college in Davenport, came home Tuesday for a short vacation with homefolks.
St. Joseph's school opened the fall term this morning. Several of last year's teachers did not come back this year and their places are being filled by new Sisters.
Blackheads, blotches and pimples are generally caused by the improper actions of the bowels. Hollister's Rocky Mountain Tea regulates the bowels, cleans the stomach, clears the complexion from the inside-nature's way. The Rexall Store
Joe Till was a passenger for Savanna Friday morning and drove a new Buick 1921 model home in the evening.
About 900 soldiers from Camp Grant, Ill., arrived at the Proving Grounds last week and from Tuesday on the report of guns was heard at frequent intervals in this city. It is said over a dozen carloads of ammunition from the Rock Island arsenal is being tested out.
90 Years Ago
September 9, 1930
Hurstville's town marshall was jailed Sunday night, having been arrested that afternoon after his auto turned over in a ditch two miles north of Fulton as he was on his way from Dubuque. Sheriff McElroy was notified and when he searched the machine he found a pint of alleged liquor.
Harry Farrell arrived home this morning on the early train. Hary has been in Texas since last November, but says he could stand it no longer. the conditions there are are far worse than in Iowa. Every thing is burned up and the climate hot and dry.
Early risers were treated to a strange sight this morning when they looked out on the river and saw a craft that was the exact replica of the boat in which Lief Erickson crossed the sea 1,000 years ago. The little craft, 60 feet long, was propelled by a motor up the river but while traveling on the high seas it has a 110 foot sail.
Fred Marburger is recovering from a recent accident in which his leg was cut to the bone with an axe that glanced when he was cutting fence posts.
ANDREW SCHOOL HAS LARGE ATTENDANCE: The Andrew school has the following number of pupils: Upper grades 18, lower grades 22, high school 48, freshmen 10.
80 Years Ago
September 12, 1940
A Constitution Day program will be given Tuesday, Sept. 7, in St. Joseph's assembly at 11:a.m.
Miss Eleanor Theisen, one of the obliging clerks at the Rexall Store is having her annual vacation this week.
Miss Irene Dunn, bookkeeper at the First National Bank is enjoying a well-earned vacation from her duties.
In the presence of a large gathering of relatives and friends Miss Lois Gaylor and Edmund Felderman were wed at 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon in a pretty ceremony solemnized in the First Presbyterian Church.
Through the cooperation f the Jackson County Medical Society a survey is being launched to find all crippled children in the county in preparation for a free clinic which will be held at mercy hospital, Dubuque. It is expected that approximately 150 children will be examined.
Marvin Goetz, who has been baffling his family and doctor by running a temperature in the latter part of the day after being sub-normal during the forenoon has been taken to Finley hospital for observation. His mother, Mrs. Harold Goetz is with her son.
70 Years Ago
September 7, 1950
With the temporary installation of playground equipment at Cole's Memorial Park last Thursday the play area has been attracting Bellevue children in flocks to the many and varied equipment for juvenile recreation. Attendance of children at the park has been as high as 111 in a day . Fifteen men, complete with No. 2 shovels are needed to report at the playground Saturday morning to complete installation.
Seventy elm trees from 9 to 12 feet tall are needed to complete the landscaping of the area. Many such trees are available in this vicinity, the committee believes, and farmers and others are requested to deliver such trees to the area within the next 10 days, The trees, when planted and matured, will furnish shade for the playground and picnic areas.
Albert E. (Tiny) Wacker,farmer living south of Bellevue, received a serious eye injury late Friday afternoon while playing at the local golf course. While watching the ball for another player, he was accidentally struck in the right eye. Both lenses of his spectacles were broken, and a large piece of glass was imbedded in his right eye. he was rushed to Bellevue and emergency treatment was rendered. He was then taken to Iowa City for examination and eye surgery.
7 Bellevue men were in Des Moines Tuesday to take their pre-induction physicals as ordered by the draft board. They are George Butlett, Edwin Frederick Reeg, Donald Henry Schroeder, Richard Deitrick Felderman and Robert Herman Sieverding.
Gene Scholtes, 16 year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Scholtes of route 4 Bellevue, was reported in good condition at University Hospital at Iowa City. The report was issued Tuesday of this week, altering the "fair" report given when he was first admitted last week. Gene's parents, who will go to Iowa City Sunday to see him, report that his letters home have been most cheerful.
60 Years Ago
September 8, 1960
HOBNOBBING with the Sportsmen, by L.N.-And then there was the boy who thought that political plums grew from seeds until his father corrected him by saying, "They grow from clever grafting." And with the political enthusiasm all around us, we are happy to know that in the United States the fury of the political battle is forgotten the day after the election.
The Bellevue Braves wrapped up the second half championship of the Prairie League Sunday by trouncing Zwingle, 16 to 4, on the Bernard field. Bob Engleman blasted his only hit, a triple. Thereafter he drew five walks, scoring on four of them.
Enrollment of 274 pupils has been listed in Bellevue pulic school this term. Of these, 48 are in high school.
Thunderstorms early Thursday morning failed to break the nine-day heat wave that has seen daily high readings at 93 or above. Highest reading in the heat wave was 96.
Enrollment in the parochial schools in Bellevue totaled 666 students it was announced this week. Marquette high school shows a total of 191 student and St. Joseph's grade school has an enrollment of 475.
Mayor Donald Kinmonth has promoted Victor Wemmers, patrolman since June 1959, to be Bellevue police chief. he succeeds Franklin Kirschbaum whom the mayor had dismissed from the force because of insubordination. Mayor Kinmonth also appointed Earl Berendes, former patrolman, to the night shift. He asked a starting salary of $275 a month and provision for a $25 a month increase if his services proved satisfactorily at the end of three months.
Apparent murder and suicide was the ruling of the county coroner in the death of two elderly Bellevue ladies Saturday. Dr. John Broman said Mrs. Emma Clarke, 77, shot her 86-year-old sister, Mrs. Louisa McInerney, then fatally wounded herself with the .22 caliber pistol. Mrs. McInerney had been an invalid for several years. After shooting her sister about 4:45 Saturday Mrs. Clarke telephoned to mention Mrs. McInerney's illness. When the doctor arrived at the home he found both sisters dead.
The BHS baseball season got under way on August 31. The starting lineup will be as follows: Gordon Reed, Dennis Guenther, Mike Gallagher, Bob Siebels, Mike Irwin, Lynn Morrett, Mike Tillmans, Bill Griebel and Roger Thomsen.
50 Years Ago
September 10, 1970
Alvin Hanau of Moline, who resided in a cabin in south Bellevue this summer, was arrested for possession of 47 trout by Conservation officer Wes Beecher Wednesday of last week. Mr. Hauau appeared before Justice Maynard Dunham at Sabula and was fined $100 each on five counts of possession of trout over the limit of ten.
Someday Bellevue may be in the hydroelectric generating business, the city's utilities board decided Tuesday afternoon. To safeguard that future, the board authorized city administrator Davin Heiar to make preliminary application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a permit to build a hydroelectric generator at Lock and Dam No. 12 here.
30 years Ago
September 13, 1990
County Attorney Phil Tabor said Monday the outcome of a baseball bat beating case involving Bellevue Deputy Sheriff Russ Kettmann probably will not satisfy many people. The case attracted intense local interest when three Dubuque men were arrested in June for going armed with intent, assault, reckless driving, trespassing, public intoxication, disorderly conduce and criminal mischief, not to mention interference with official acts. One of the men, Jeffrey James Schmerback, 18, attacked off duty deputy Russ Kettmann with a baseball bat when he attempted to intervene. The men also ran the Roger Roe family off the roadway and threatened them according to statements to law officers following the rampage. A parked pickup truck was vandalized when the men smashed in the windshield. Earlier this month Schmerback received a 60 day suspended sentence and was ordered to pay a $105.45 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.
10 Years Ago
September 16, 2010
Saturday, downtown Bellevue will be filled with people, music and children's games in a celebration that hopes to help pay for some of the injuries caused when another downtown celebration turned tragic.
Monday morning Bellevue got an ultimatum . Let's wrap it up. We're going faster. The Canadian Pacific railroad wants to finish negotiations with the city by Friday, and they "plan to increase track speed" by the end of the month.
