100 Years Ago
March 20, 1919
One year ago today the Moulton hospital of Bellevue was thrown open to the public. The year has been successful from every viewpoint. There were fifty-five major operations, besides a large number of minor cases. There were seventy-five cases of severe illness. A large addition to the hospital will be made as soon as the weather will permit. When the addition is completed the capacity of the hospital will be thirty or more patients. The hospital brings more people to Bellevue than any one thing in the town and in a commercial way is of much importance.
The Bellevue and Cascade high basketball teams met twice the past week, each team winning a game. On Friday evening in this city the score was 14 to 13 in favor of Bellevue and on Monday evening in Cascade the score was 25 to 18 in favor of Cascade. The game in this city was a grueling contest and probably the most exciting of the season. The teams see-sawed in taking the lead and the spectators were kept in a frenzy of excitement. Our boys did not reach Cascade for Tuesday's game until 10:00 P.M. and were all tired out before entering the fray, which no doubt had considerable to do with their defeat.
Floyd Norpel and family, have been released from quarantine for scarlet fever, all who were sick having fully recovered.
Eldredge Hinke cut a large gash in his right foot last Saturday while splitting wood. The injury came at a time to prevent him from participating in the last basketball game of the season at Cascade last week. Had he been in the game, we might have won.
90 Years Ago
March 21, 1929
MRS. HENRY JANSSEN ANSWERS SUMMONS- Highly esteemed Woman Residing Near Andrew is called to Reward. She was a kind and loving wife and mother, and a true and sincere friend and neighbor and will be mourned by all that knew her.
After going through one of the worst winters on record the arrival of spring is most heartily welcomed.
The household goods of Leroy Brown will be sold at auction on Saturday, March 23.
The big mail-order houses, the department stores in the larger cities and the chain stores are draining millions of dollars from the small communities which if spent at home would go a long way toward bringing back prosperity and send us along a road which leads to better homes, better schools, and a better community.
We thought we had our primary road problems solved in Iowa and now we are to have them made a political football in connection with the state's 1930 campaign for United States senator.
Gravel roads in many parts of the state gave way last spring as the frost left the ground and offered little more than the average dirt road. There isn't much of permanence or economy in a road that must be rebuilt each season.
American Legion Notes: A very exciting eating contest was staged, with our two biggest eaters as contestants, namely Comrades Fritz Schaub and Clement. Comrade Clement was crowned as the Champion Eater. Schaub stated that his defeat was due to the fact that he had eaten a supper and a pint of ice cream just before coming to the meeting.
The senior class of 1929 has chosen for its motto, "Grit wins and Polishes."
The latest bill to grant permission to build a bridge across the Mississippi River from Savanna to Sabula failed to pass Congress.
80 Years Ago
March 21, 1939
Joe A. Young, president of the Missippi River Scenic association, and Mrs. Young left Bellevue Sunday night for Washington D.C. where Mr. Young will address the Public Lands committee of the house of representatives in regard to the proposed national Mississippi river parkway.
Clyde (Red) Cheney of this city, who had his early baseball training with the high school team and the Bellevue Merchants, is scheduled to report at Springfield, Mo. for a try-out with the Duluth, Minn. club of the Northern baseball league. He is a right-handed pitcher with good control and a good change of pace.
Marvin (Cooney) Felderman, who also starred with the Bellevue High school and Merchant team several years ago and played with Nebraska and Northern league teams, is now with the Columbus Red Birds of the American Association, a St. Louis farm, in training at Winter Haven, Fla. Felderman, a catcher with a strong throwing arm, is also a good hitter. His many friends hope that he will soon be with the St. Louis Cardinals-one National league team that is sorely in need of a capable catcher.
Kenneth Eggers has been transferred from Lock No. 11 at Dubuque to Bellevue and is the lock operator here. He came last Wednesday.
If there are any local people who haven't secured their 1939 license plate they had better do so at the earliest opportunity since Sheriff Cahill has a list of the delinquents and has orders to seize and sell the delinquent cars and fees and costs.
Businessmen and farmers would like to see the Pat Dunn hill road improved sometime when the funds are available. This road graveled would be a benefit to a large number of farmers who trade in Bellevue.
In some state, I believe Illinois, a bill has been introduced in the legislature to prevent the showing of movies that star an actor or actress who has been divorced more than once. Illinois people would soon become tired of watching Mickey Rooney, Mickey Mouse, and Shirley Temple.
70 Years Ago
March 17, 1949
Mothers of sons stationed overseas who wish to broadcast a message of greeting to their sons on Mother's Day may do so by contacting the president of the Legion Auxiliary, Mrs. W.F. Schirmer or the secretary, Mrs. H.J. Weinschenk, who will make arrangements for them.
60 Years Ago
March 19, 1959
Bill Hammond announces that he will open his drive-in at the north edge of town next Thursday for the 1959 season.
Donna Jean and Diane Michel from Springbrook visited several days in the home of their grandmother, Mrs. Veronica Manders.
Clarence "Bevo" Francis, 7-foot basketball star who holds the national collegiate single-game scoring record, will appear here with the College All-Stars team in an event sponsored by the Bellevue Braves baseball team. Francis gained fame several years ago when he scored 116 points in one game and has a 51 point average for his collegiate career.
The second blizzard in two weeks dumped eight inches of wet snow on Bellevue Sunday, snarling travel and communications, and generally disrupting community activities.
Eugene Ernst, United Telephone company manager, worked with his crews through Monday restoring rural lines to service that were downed by falling trees and tree limbs.
50 Years Ago
March 20, 1969
Postmaster L.N. Blitgen has announced that the Bellevue Post office is accepting applications for civil service examinations to fill future vacancies, which will be filled without regard to race, creed, color, sex, or national origin. Starting pay for these positions is $2.95 an hour.
Senior Profiles: On Tuesday night, of any week, we find the son of Mr. and Mrs. Orville Felderman watching "Lancer" and eating his favorite food "beefaroni." Darel's hobbies are wheels, both motorcycles, and cars. His song of the hour is "Build Me Up Buttercup."
40 Years Ago
March 22, 1979
Meyer Barrash is the doctor hired by Medical Associates of Dubuque to staff the clinic they plan to open here this summer.
Bellevue Elementary School's sixth-grade team placed 21st among 208 contestants from 52 schools at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Association's Math Bee in Davenport. The teams' members were Jane Felderman, Sherry Weimerskirk, Mike Sieverding, Steve Konrardy and Charles Daugherty.
30 Years Ago
March 23, 1989
Luxembourg language classes at Kalmes saint Donatus, beginning at 7:30mittee Tuesday, March 28.
Jackson County should have a working 911 telephone emergency response number implemented by 1991.
20 Years Ago
March 18, 1999
Word was received of the death of former newspaper editor and publisher, Tom Bates, from Sun City Center, Florida. Sally Callaghan, a family friend and longtime newspaper employee during Tom and Jeanne Bates' ownership and later, described Bates as "one of the best newspaper journalists, one of the best men I ever knew."
10 Years Ago
March 19, 2009
The fishing season opened this week in the tailwaters below Bellevue and two other navigation dams on the Mississippi River on Monday, March 16. Bellevue Police even reported one fisherman was putting in his boat at precisely 12:05 a.m. to become the first to legally fish the restricted one.
