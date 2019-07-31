100 Years Ago
July 24, 1919
After cruising back and forth across Chicago's loop district for hours Monday afternoon, a dirigible balloon bearing five persons, exploded and the blazing wreckage crashed through te skylight of the Illinois Trust nd Savings Bank. Ten persons were killed, three of the dead being passengers and the others employed at the bank. The terrible fatality will doubtless lead to legislation making it unlawful for air machines to maneuver over cities.
R.G. Grant, well-known throughout Jackson county, died rather suddenly after an attack of apoplexy induced by acute indigestion. He was stricken while at work at his desk.
What has happened to the boat shows so popular in the past? none have come up the river now for several years.
A Clinton county farm has just been sold for $425 an acre, establishing a record price for Eastern Iowa dirt.
Little Robert O'Niel was severely burned on Wednesday the the explosion of a small gasoline stove.
Speaking about "Jack and the bean stalk" have you noticed the wonderful growth of beans in Billy Oberman's garden? Tey beat anything we have ever seen, being ten or more feet in height and still climbing.
Mr. and Mrs. G.C. Bevan were happy on Wednesday to receive their trunk of wearables which had been lost for over two months and had gone to practically every other Bellevue but the right one.
Some of the hired help on the farms around her are drawing down the princely wage of $5 per day.
Mrs. Joe A. Young delightfully entertained the bridge whist club at her home last Monday afternoon.
A telegram was received by Mr. and Mrs. Will Lucke from their son Lieut. Clarence Lucke, announcing his safe arrival in N.Y. after spending about a year in France. He will probably reach home this week.
George Cheney reached home last Sunday from Camp Dodge where he was mustered out of the army. He is looking well. Privates Wm F. Kurth and Norman Dunn arrived home, having been mustered out of the army. Both had been overeseas for abot a year.
The old porch hammock is making last year's mistletoe look like an amateur these nights.
90 Years Ago
July 25, 1929
The Bellevue Regatta drew thousands of people to this city last Sunday. Visiting boat owners declared it the finest race course in the country, the various races being in full view of spectators from the river bank at all times.
Wagner's garage is displaying a new Essex convertible coupe that is attracting much attention.
Chris Eckerliebe, the man who murdered 18-year old Mina Keil here thirty-three years ago, is no more. He has been an inmate of the state reformatory for the past thirty years.
There are over 300 active coal mines in Iowa. In peak production Iowa mines have employedmore tan 10,000 people.
If you wrap ice-cold bottle of ginger ale or other beverage in many thicknesses of newspaper they will retain their temperature for several hours.
On last Saturday the tender form of the first born son of Mr. and Mrs. Weiseler was lad to rest in the St. Donatus cmemtery. The child was about thrr weeks old and died of yellow jaundice.
80 Yrars Ago
July 25, 1939
The Preston firemen and the American Legion of Preston recently became the ownerof Mark Blanchard, a valuable bull calf. The animal will be given away as an attendance prize at the Firemen-Legion celebration to be held Aug. 11 and 12. This good animal is valued at $200.
All records were smashed at the Bellevue locks in the 12 hour period from 10:30 o'clock Thursday to 10:30 Friday morning when five boats pushing 25,768 tons were locked through in two hours and a half.
Without all signs fail, Hitler is up to something and all Europe fears that the first blow by the power-crazed dictator will fall in August. It it does, the whole world, the United States included, will probably be drawn into the conflict.
Miss Mrgaret Dempewolf, one of the more popular clerks at the Pfeiffer store, vacationed last week and visited relatives at Cresco and Alma.
70 Years Ago
July 28, 1949
Mr. and Mrs. Daryl Hovey and daughter of Preston and the former's brother, Lyman Hovey, have taken over the Bellevue Ice and Locker plant, which they recently purchased from Ben Roling.
Mr. and Mrs. Ted crosby of Spokand were week-end guests of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Young. Mrs. Crosby is a niece of Mrs. Young and Mr. Crosby is a brother of Bing Crosby of the movies.
Construction on the new St. Joseph's home for nuns will begin next Monday. The structure will cost in excess of $100,000 and will be modern in every detail. The building will be erected on the Wagner lot west of the Catholic church, probably better known as the old Walter Kelso place.
Miss Clarence Lee had the misfortune to get a hand caught in the wringer of her wash machine Tuesday and whie no bones were broken the fingers were badly bruised.
Next Sunday comes the acid tet, it is certain that the boys are due for a great surprise if they do not discontinue the lackadaisical manner of baseball they have been putting out of late.
Free Lucky Strike cigarettes were handed out at a number of Bellevue business places in a new advertising stunt, including pictures shown in a new type movie projector and sound contrivance, and a spiel lauding the brand by a specially trained representative.
Miss Darlys Griebel, attractive daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Griebel had the misfortune to get her left hand caught in a hay baler Saturday afternoon.
60 Years Ago
July 23, 1959
Bring the family to the Peter Paul Carnival July 23, 24, and 25 featuring childrens rides and shows- located in the town parking lot next to the lock guide wall-sponsored by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce for the annual Christmas Party.
The body of a Maquoketa man, William Berner, 23, who drowned Sunday evening in the river just south of Bellevue was recovered Tuesday morning about 6 miles south of the accident site. The drowning is the third in the Bellevue area in the last three years.
Friends and relatives gathered Thursday evening to charivari Mr. and Mrs. Willared Felderman at their new home north of town. The Feldermans were married June 20.
FOR SALE-Hotel Weck-25 rooms and dining room-all furnishings and equipment. Illness forces sale. Now at 1/2 original asking price.
50 Years Ago
July 24, 1969
Hank Williams Jr. will be on stage for a country and western show at the Jackson County Fair Saturday evening, Aug. 9.
Meet the gang at THE GRAND OPENING of Harris Jewelry and gifts, July 25-26.
40 Years Ago
July 26, 1979
Richard E. Schmitz, 37, has been paroled from prison after serving 10 years of a 75 year sentence for the murder of Bellevue Police Chief Earl Berendes. His accomplice, William Patrick Sweeney was given the same sentence and was paroled in June1972 after serving three years of his term, but was returned to prison seven months later after being arrested for intoxication and burglary.
The waves of RAGBRAI riders are still struggling with Iowa's heat and humidity. Come Saturday, the phenomenom known as Iowa;s most recognized event internationally will roll across the midsection of the county on its way to the Mississippi and Bellevue to end RAGBRAI XVII.
