100 Years Ago
November 16, 1920
The concert held at Columbia hall on last Wednesday evening was an unique affair. The audience, whose number included most of the music lovers of Bellevue, assembled delighted at the prospect of hearing a recital by the celebrated Mme. Mabelle Wagner Shank and the Artists Trio. But a surprise was in store for them. Not one Mme. Shank but two, sang to the spellbound audience, and the piano, violin and cello were played by two Artists Trios.
If you like western plays you will like Buck Jones in the "Forbidden Trail," Thursday and Friday at the Cozy.
We will close out our entire stock of Millinery, and everything will be sold at 1/2 price. These are real bargains. Do not miss it. Two weeks only. Bon Ton Millinery
Notice! Milk prices after November 15, 1920, will be as follows: Milk: quart 14 cents, pint 7c. Whipping cream: quart 70 c, pint 35c, 1/2 pint 20c. Bottles must be washed and returned daily or paid for.
Ladies Underwear: Union suits in long and short sleeves and shoulder straps. $1.75 to $2.50. The VarietyStore-M.P. O'Connor, Proprietor
Straight Salary: $35 dollars per week and expenses to man or woman with rig to introduce Eureka Egg Producer. Eureka Manufacturing Company.
Women who voted in Iowa on election day should be included in the lists certified by the election judges as eligible for jury service, the office of the attorney general has ruled.
Iowa land increased in value on an average of $63 dollars an acre between March 1919 and March 1920, according to figures given out by the United States department of agriculture.
Romie Weis, 16 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Weis, of Springbrook, was operated on for appendicitis at their home Wednesday by Drs. Brownson, Dennison and Hanske. He is reported getting along nicely.
90 Years ago
November 18, 1930
The basketball season for the Bellevue high school team was opened at Andrew Friday evening in a game which the home folks will long remember. Bellevue lost by a score of 15-13 to a more experienced and much larger Andrew team in a ferociously fought battle which went into an overtime period to decide the victory.
The new public school at Andrew was dedicated last Tuesday night when approximately 500 persons were present at the ceremonies which were held in the new building which replaces the old structure that was destroyed by fire several months ago.
Dick Gaylor, Bellevue's husky battler, will be a principal in the headliner on a boxing program to be staged at the Cozy Theater here Friday night of this week. Farmer Miller, the boy who has fought Gaylor on several other occasions, will be Gaylor's opposition. Other bout on the program: Lawrence Petesch vs. Lester Petesch.
The Young Ladies' Sodality of St. Joseph's Church were entertained at a "Hard Time '' party by Miss Lovina Theisen at her home on Front Street. The prize for best costume was given to Miss Gertrude Lucke and Rev Klassan won a prize for the best stunt.
The house owned by Fred Schaub, situated just west of his garage on Court Street, has been painted recently.
80 Years ago
November 21, 1940
The Presbyterian Men's Fellowship will serve a "Coon Supper" tonight at 7:00. There will also be other meats and a full meal in connection with the event.
The First National Bank and the Postoffice were closed today in observance of President Roosevelt's proclamation and in several homes where relatives have arrived from other states Thanksgiving is observed today.
Dr. A.W. Sunleaf has purchased a lot in the northwest part of town, formerly the old Kelso homestead and has started the excavation for a modern new home. Vic Stuart has the contract and plans call for a Cape Cod cottage with five rooms and a bath.
The entrance to the government property at lock and dam No. 12 has been recently equipped with steel and wire gates. At sundown these gates are closed and are not opened until 8 a.m. and no visitors are allowed during that time on the government property.
Mr. and Mrs. Claude Richman, Preston, would like to know how the fire started which burned the washing they had hung on the line. Several pieces of clothing were burned-but they haven't figured it all out yet.
70 Years Ago
November 14, 1950
The 1950 Christmas seal sale in Jackson county, part of the 44th annual Christmas seal campaign conducted throughout the Nation to raise funds to fight tuberculosis and heart disease will continue until Dec. 25.
A total of 75 foxes have been trapped and killed at Savanna Ordnance Depot and in runs beyond since June 5, when the drive was started to eliminate wolves and other wild animals which prey on farm animals and fowl on post and immediate vicinity. The animals are captured by using traps and scent lure. No dogs or guns are used by the trappers.
The town council met at the town hall at 7:30 with Councilmen Tilton, Melton, Keil, Kinmonth, Norpel present. Absent Mayor Bylund. The purpose of the meeting: to act on the resignation of Mayor Bylund.
The Jackson county chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis is on the wane in Iowa with only 21 cases being reported for the week ending Nov. 11. This after the most severe epidemic of the disease in the history of the disease in Iowa.
Now that the hunting season is approaching, physicians caution the public, hunters and housewives particularly, to be alert to the dangers of tularemia or rabbit fever. The Infection is found in small wild animals, such as rabbits, hares, field mice, opossums, squirrels, coyotes and skunks. It is acquired by man either in direct contact with sick animals or by bites of insects which have fed on them. Hunters , trappers, butchers or housewives who skin and clean infected rabbits acquire the disease through some abrasion or even through apparently unbroken skin.
60 Years Ago
November 10, 1960
A new Chevrolet police car was purchased by the town council at their regular meeting Monday evening. They accepted the price of $1,442.90 offered by Achen Chevrolet of Bellevue. It will be a four-door black sedan with a six cylinder engine.
Larry Doland, six year old son of the Willis Dolands, entered the Bellevue Memorial hospital Saturday. He was hospitalized for pneumonia.
50 Years Ago
November 19, 1970
Army SP4 John H. Kilburg, 21, son of mr. and Mrs. Edward Kilburg, recently received the bronze star medal near DucPho, Vietnam. He was presented the medal for distinguishing himself through meritorious service in connection with military operations against hostile forces in Vietnam.
An increase of 5% in the base pay of teachers was among five proposals put before the Bellevue community school district board at a special meeting Monday night. If granted by the board, the new base salary for a teacher with bachelor degree but no experience would be $7,166 a year.
The nursing home project in Bellevue gained a strong boost during the week when a majority of the stockholders renewed their intentions to see this project to a successful end.
Hey Kids! Toyland is Open!! Check our Christmas Catalogue in the mail last week. Use our layaway plan. Tegeler's Western Auto.
