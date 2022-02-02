100 Years Ago
February 9, 1922
Saturday, February 4th, marked the date of shipment of the first carload of pianos out of the new building of the company. This incidentally was one of the largest cars ever shipped, twenty-seven pianos being loaded into it. This car was one of the series which are to be shipped to a dealer on the Pacific Coast.
Dr. C.L. Veach believes in keeping thoroughly abreast of the times and has therefore installed a Ritter X-ray machine in his dental office on Front street. This is one of the very latest types of machines and the best that money can buy.
Hon. A.G. Kegler called at the office last Monday and informed us that wild locusts are due to make their appearance this year. They make their appearance every seventeen years.
Consigned to the Tomb-Beloved Woman Finds Eternal Rest after Months of Patient Waiting-Her kindly eyes are closed forever, the gentle voice is silent as the grave and the loving wife, sister, aunt friend and neighbor has been called to her reward. She is gone, but her memory will ever be green. She has earned the victor's crown and dwells in a better and happier world. Mrs. H.W. Miller passed from earth to heaven on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 4:30 p.m.
You may not like all of the officers, but did you ever belong to any society or organization that had officers who pleased all? Look past this and unite in making Bellevue a bigger, better town. Won't you join the Commercial Club?
90 Years Ago
February 4, 1932
The new curtain and scenery for the stage at St. Joseph's auditorium has arrived after a long wait. The curtain is very neat and attractively arranged on both sides and below a rustic scene are the advertisements of our most progressive merchants.
In spite of the hard times the dances are drawing big crowds and the K. of C's have announced two pre-lenten parties.
Black Maria, called "Blackie" for short, was not a common cur, but a beautiful shiny black Beagle hound, and while he was in one sense of the word, a community dog, he made his headquarters at the home of Mrs. J.P. Wagner, where he was a great pet and favorite. Wednesday morning old Blackie took the shortcut to dog heaven, his passport being a dose of poison. He will be missed at his customary haunts.
80 Years Ago
February 3, 1942
Joe Gibbs, Royal Griebel, William Dunn, jr., and Kenneth Yeager attended the Iowa-Kansas basketball game in Kansas City Thursday night. Kansas won 53 to 51.
The three surgeons general of the United States have advised the subcommittee on nursing of the health and medical committee that vast numbers of professional nurses will be needed to take care of the wartime requirements of the armed forces and civilian population. They stated that the present shortage of nurses is to grow more critical unless additional thousands of young women enter schools of nursing at once.
Preparations are being made to register an estimated 1,700men in Jackson county Monday, Beb. 16. All men between the ages of 20 and 44 years inclusive will join the selective service training lottery.
George Wagner, 14, captured a wolf in a trap January 13 and he is richer by $5 for that is the amount of bounty offered for one of the marauders. The animal was caught in a trap set for fox.
70 Years Ago
January 31, 1952
St. Joseph School News: Flash! Flash! Did you know that Thomas Kueter, Joyce Budde and Thomas Daugherty were voted the three outstanding pupils in school.
Looking back over a history of ever increasing service to the town, the Bellevue public library will celebrate its 28th anniversary this spring. Originally a project of Chapter FL, PEO, this group interested a small group of Bellevue citizens and in 1924, April 21, the organizational meeting of the Public Library was held at the school gym.
60 Years Ago
February 1, 1962
Lengthy discussion with Lester Reistroffer and Harold Bowman about the jobs of street commissioner and assistant occupied much of the last city council meeting, Jan. 22. Other discussion centered on the possibility of the city taking over operation of garbage collection rather than by contract as presently done.
MHS News: The seniors have figured their cumulative averages for the seven semesters in high school. Alphabetically arranged, the upper fourth of the class is as follows; Barbara Beeler, Diane Even, Gerald Haiar, James Heiar, Roger Hingtgen, Madonna Klein, Brenda Till, Karen Trute, Larry Schaefer, and Arlene Weber.
Euchre Party-Bellevue American Legion Hall Friday night, February 2nd, starting after church services.
50 Years Ago
February 3, 1972
The Marquette chapter of the National Honor Society held a meeting to welcome new members. Newly inducted members are seniors Ray Klass, Larry Herrig, Shirley Droessler, Jerry Theisen, and juniors Louann Frank, Bill Hingtgen, Sheila Maiers, Kim Mootz, Randy Petesch and Ardell Weis.
40 Years Ago
February 4, 1982
Comet Tale: Dennis "Bud" Schroeder is male athlete of the week. Bud is a junior guard for the varsity basketball team. Dennis averages six to eight points a game and is also a very strong defensive player.
According to coach Feuerbach, "Dennis is one of the better rebounding guards in the conference and his sense on the court is excellent."
30 years Ago
January 30, 1992
St. Joseph's Catholic Church parishioners will celebrate 150 years of piety and renewal this year. The historic beginnings of Catholic worship in the community parallel the founding of Bellevue as a frontier settlement on the Mississippi River.
Bill Sieverding, Eric Busch and John Lon are the three male leading actors of this year's play, "Paint Your Wagon."
10 Years Ago
February 2, 2012
The first part of the now-named Bellevue Rivervue trail is already slated for construction this summer: a 10-foot paved trail will extend from North Motte Street out 399th Avenue, now a continuation of Jefferson Avenue, to its intersection with Highway 52.
