100 Years Ago
May 5, 1920
Friday, April 30 has been designated by Governor Harding as Arbor day and he suggests that each community plant trees as memorials to the soldiers who gave their lives in the last war.
Commander of the Great Lakes Naval Training Station issued a public notice Friday to the effect that not even the civilian employees of the station may wear overalls. Only in case an employee tells the commander he is too poor to buy anything else will a denim permit be given.
Leo Lampe has just finished repapering and decorating his billiard parlors.
All those who wish to have their straw hats cleaned and blocked bring them to Kucheman and Son’s store by May 1. They will come back practically new.
Local admirers of “Red” Faber, the White Sox twirler, will be glad to know that he has won the first game he pitched this season, beating Detroit 8 to 2. Red went the whole nine innings, struck out the mighty Ty Cobb and showed all his 1918 form when he helped the Sox win the pennant.
Ed Pauli, the signal maintainer at Green Island, who was bereft of his wife, children and home two months ago by fire, was presented with a check of $149.50 last week by the order of signal maintainers of the Milwaukee.
Young Men Looking for Good Dancing Partners Choose Homely Girls-by Louis Guyon, Chicago Dance Hall Proprietor: The homely girls dance much better than their pretty sisters. Ugly girls make the best dancers. They are more graceful than pretty girls because they are more serious and work harder to make up for lack of facial beauty. A pretty girl relies on her looks to get partners. An ugly girl goes at dancing with earnestness and is soon far better at the art. Pretty girls are lazy and indifferent as a rule. They are apt to be conceited and to feel that the world is at their feet. It is apparent to me every night that the young men who want skillful partners in dancing choose the ugly girls first.
Ad: There’s no longer the slightest need of feeling ashamed of your freckles, as Othine-double strength- is guaranteed to remove these homely spots. Apply a little of it night and morning and you should soon see that even the worst freckles have begun to disappear.
Columbia College, formerly Dubuque College, announces the dates of their summer school for 1920 in a display advertisement in this issue. This is a fully accredited school and provides all the courses which are required by the state for teachers.
Mrs. John Kurth entertained at a kensington at her home last Tuesday afternoon and a pleasant time was enjoyed.
90 Years Ago
April 29, 1930
The contract was let Thursday by the Andrew school board for the erection of a new school building to take the place of the structure recently destroyed by fire. Louis Klass was the successful bidder at $30,405. He is to furnish all labor and materials and the building is to be completed by Sept 1st. The building is to be constructed by brick and concrete.
Bellevue is one of the few small towns that can boast of a gain in population between the 1920 and 1930 federal census. The figure released last week shows that Bellevue has a population of 1,712, a gain of 49 or 3 percent. There are now 490 families living in the town.
Mayo brothers palatial yacht, “North Star” passed Bellevue Saturday afternoon en route to Minona, Minn., from Florida. Onboard was one of the famous physicians and a party of friends.
Generally speaking, a girl described as “fine and wholesome” will weigh 140 pounds or more.
MAJESTIC RADIO-from $95 to $233.50, less tubes-Dieckman & Hachmann
Raymond Hipschen, Jr., who has been a very sick child is reported improving this morning.
Nick Mootz has purchased the oil station on State street from George Ernst.
See them in our window-the world’s finest reproduction of genuine diamonds-this coupon and $1.00 entitles you to one dazzling blue white $5.00 Hot Springs Rings- Hot Springs Gems have the same fiery brilliancy, the same blue-white color, the same perfect cutting as a genuine diamond costing 100 times as much. Stands all diamond tests of acid, fire, water microscope-bring this coupon with you to Ragatz Drug Store
Marriage of a woman teacher in the Dubuque public schools will be considered the equivalent of her resignation, the board of education has decided.
80 Years Ago
May 2, 1940
The Masons and Stars indulged in a pep meeting and banquet when the matter of the erection of a new building was the principal topic of discussion.
Miss Eleanor Theisen, popular clerk at the Rexall store was surprised Wednesday evening by a group of girls in honor of her birthday.
Americans have added 19 years to the average length of life in the past 100 years. Eleven of those 19 years have been added since 1900.
BHS News: Winners of the state music contest: Vernon Sandrock, Don DeGear, Edward Hanske, Robert Holahammer and Henry Anderson, soloists and the Madrigal and Boys’ Glee Club groups were introduced at an assembly at which time all received a great ovation from the students.
SPECIAL for this week only-Ladies bias-cut, lace-trimmed rayon taffeta slips with adjustable straps, size 24 to 44, 39 cents at Pfeiffers, the home owned federated store.
COZY Theatre-Don Ameche and Al Jolson in “Swanee River” filmed in technicolor and one of the best of the season.
In one of the most extraordinary pitching performances ever recorded, young Bob Feller, Cleveland star, hurled a no-hit no-run game at Comiskey park to beat the White Sox 1-0 in the season’s opener.
70 Years Ago
April 27, 1950
Owing to polio epidemic and restrictions last year, plans for the Grocery picnic and two-day celebration which were underway were canceled. This year the day should be bigger and better than ever.
The chimes purchased by the Ladies Aid of St. John’s Lutheran Church will be dedicated next Sunday at the 10:15 services.
Foxes have been quite numerous in the north boundary of the city for the past year, and chicken raisers have lost heavily to the sly animals. Gardeners state, however, that fox keep the rabbit population down, which is a relief to them.
Raymond J. Roling, young farmer living west of Bellevue, owes his life to a cool-headed young lady-his wife. Saturday afternoon, Mr. Roling was working alone, fixing fence. He was using a tractor to stretch hog wire. Having stopped the tractor, but not the engine he dismounted and started working the wire near the ground. The tractor was idling on a hillside, one wheel in a shallow ditch to act as a brake. However, the tractor in some manner began moving toward Mr. Roling. He was caught in the region of the lower ribs between the drawbar and a fence post. Pain was so intense that he could breathe only with difficulty. Roling called as loudly as possible and was finally heard by his wife who was in the house some distance away. Mrs. Roling realized that she was inexperienced with the tractor. However, she mounted the machine, carefully followed the instructions of her injured husband, and drove the tractor forward, releasing him.
Pine trees are less likely to be struck by lightning because their resin interferes with their conducting of electricity.
Eight carloads of frozen turkeys are now being distributed to schools. Already 160 cars of potatoes have been distributed. Turkey and mashed potatoes will be on the menu for school kids, as they were purchased by the federal government as surplus commodities.
60 Years Ago
April 28, 1960
Production will begin in the coming week at the Tulsa Coating company plant north of Bellevue according to Ivan Brunkow, owner of the firm. Contracts to supply coated pipe for Peoples Natural gas and for gas companies in Minnesota would keep the Bellevue operation busy.
Wahlert high school eliminated Marquette, 3 to 1, Tuesday in sectional baseball play in Dubuque. The Mohawks had advanced to the second round on a 7 to 4 win over Dubuque Senior. Two errors proved the undoing as Allan Eggers held the Eagles to four hits as he struck out 12 and walked 2 in six innings. Doubles were posted for Gib Manderscheid and Joe Marshall. The lone Marquette run came on a double by Manderscheid and Butch Egger’s single in the fifth.
The Bellevue chapter of the Izaak Walton League will stage their 16th annual fish fry. All proceeds from the fish fry are used by the Izaak Walton chapter for their conservation and civic improvement projects. Some of the prizes available will be displayed in the window of Norpel’s TV store on South Water street.
The Bellevue Boat Landing just off South Water Street, operated by Mike Schnee, will open for the 1960 season this Saturday. The coffeeshop, again operated by Mrs. Schnee, will offer lunches and soft drinks, and the boat livery and dock will have facilities for fishermen and boaters.
Greg Welsch of Springbrook has purchased the Brandt oil Company from E.J. Brandt. Mr. Welsch, presently with the sales tax division of the state tax commission, will leave that position shortly. He also announces the sale of his tavern at Springbrook to Harry Paulsen.
50 Years Ago
April 30, 1970
Armed robbers took about $700 from Oris Etringer, 61. and his sister, Mrs. Lara Weimerskirch, at their farm home in Spragueville Monday night. A man asking directions to the highway pushed his way in with a snub nose. 38 revolver and ordered the couple to lie on the floor. He was then joined by two accomplices. Their wrists and ankles were taped, and after ransacking the house, cut the telephone wires. Mr. Etringer was able to free himself.
Newly elected officers for the Jaycees are Don Frank, president; Dennis Walgamuth, 1st vice president; Mike Roth, 2nd vice president; Bloyce Johnson, secretary; and Dean Kilburg, treasurer. Virgil Eggers was appointed state director by president Don Frank.
Ray Theisen Sr. has been released from Mercy Medical center where he had been a medical patient.
Hospital Notes-Wednesday, April 22-Discharged, Mrs. Vern Ernst, Bellevue; Mr. and Mrs. David Kilburg, Rt. 3.
40 Years Ago
May 1, 1980
Promptly at 7 p.m. last Wednesday, Bellevue mayor Larry Cheney sat up in his chair at the head of the city council table and announced that the time had come to open bids for the sale of the Cozy Theater and ambulance garage buildings downtown. After a brief pause, city administrator David Heiar announced that there were no bids.
30 Years Ago
May 3, 1990
Van Gelms Gallery Grand Opening was held last Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors officially congratulated owner Chris Gelms and assistant manager, Mary Jo Meier.
ROCKET 88 appearing at Lombardi’s, get the gang together!
SPRINGSIDE INN: Mark and Nancy Jaspers wish to say Thank you to Marty Jess construction, Front Street Feed, and K & K Electric for the completion of the First Phase of Renovation.
20 Years Ago
April 27, 2000
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning for the last three weeks now City Administrator Loras Herrig anchored the 60 minute phone in and issue program. last Saturday’s edition of the yet to be named live local access Channel 42 program generated 75 calls from Bellevue viewers in the one hour live broadcast.
The cast of “Guys and Dolls,” Marquette’s spring musical, completed a successful four-night run in the MEC on April 12 through 15.
10 Years Ago
May 6, 2010
Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe head out of their Antique Archaeology van and into Jim Long’s motorcycle repair shop.
The two came to town to consult Long for their History Channel show, American Pickers.
