100 Years Ago
October 18, 1921
Our neighboring town of Hanover, across the river from here, is all agog over the disappearance from that town of L.N. Kopland, cashier at the Hanover Union State Bank, whose books are said to show a shortage of nearly $150,000.
The social season is on again and the Herald will be glad to have you inform us when you entertain or know of someone else who entertains.
The Bellevue Button Works started up yesterday with a force of 26 men and this morning the force was increased to 30 men with every one of the 28 machines in operation.
Standard filling station at FORD GARAGE, gasoline 20.9 cents.
The football game at Legion field here Friday afternoon resulted in an easy victory for our High school boys who defeated the Galena High School team by the score of 74 to 0. The Galena boys appeared to be poorly coached and they were in no way equal to the Bellevue boys who smashed their line at will. Our lads all played swell football and Lucke's long runs were features of the game.
The opening of the new hat shop by Mesdames George Zentner and Theodore Neu, in the building adjoining the Monarch store last Saturday was well attended and a brisk patronage has since been enjoyed by the proprietors of this new enterprise.
We will own and offer for sale about November 1st Bellevue Sewer Bonds in amounts as low as $1000.00 to net investor 6 pr ct. Bonds are tax exempt. Bellevue State Bank
The hypnotist failed to show up at the Cozy, but they have a better show for tonight and tomorrow night, Pauline Frederick in "Bonds of Love."
For Sale: Columbia Graphophone. Inquire at the Herald office.
Lost-gold Schaefer fountain pen. Return to Miss D. Barringer and receive liberal reward.
Mother! Clean child's bowels with california fig syrup. If the little tongue is coated or if your child is listless, cross, feverish, full of cold. or has colic, give a teaspoon to clean the liver and bowls.
90 Years Ago
October 20, 1931
Last Friday afternoon Nick A. Heiar of near Cottonville had his right hand caught in his wood saw while operating it at his home. All four fingers were injured and one of them almost completely cut off.
Construction work on the new power house is progressing rapidly.
A Buick car owned by Fred Mangler was stolen from here Sunday evening and was located at Dubuque by officials Monday evening and Mr. Mangler was notified about 11 o'clock. The car was taken during the night from the alley at the William Mangler home.
Joseph Elmer Schlecht, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Schlecht, was baptized at Spragueville at Salem's Lutheran Church Friday., October 16.
While working on his car a few days ago, Earl Belcher slipped and injured his knee. Infection set in and he died Tuesday from Lockjaw.
William Schaper has bought the bungalow on the grounds of the old piano factory and will move it to a lot owned by him on the corner of Jefferson and Sixth streets, and will remodel it.
The fashion for summer is plus fours for men and minus all but twos for the girls.
It's a pity some game warden can't do his stuff and pick up a few of those who shoot game out of season, and dynamite creeks. Last winter pheasants were shot in this vicinity by hunters who almost daily made trips to the woods. Iowa has only forty game wardens..
80 Years Ago
October 23, 1941
A class of 25, members of the junior and senior classes of St. Joseph's school is now enrolled in the First Aid course which has been added to the curriculum of the school.
One of the big cranes being used in removing the surplus dirt from the side of the hill for the overhead crossing was damaged Tuesday evening when a huge boulder which had become dislodged from its resting place near the top of the hill rolled down the incline and crashed into the side of the crame. The crane operator jumped from the machine just before the crash.
The star of the rodeo this year according to the program, was Gene Autry, famous cowboy of screen and radio. But according to the applause of the New York audience, Gene was the one letdown in the show. The most enjoyable part of his act was when his two beautiful, spirited horses refused to jump through the hoops put up for them and, instead, trotted out of the ring leaving Gene twiddling his thumbs.
Next time you open a bottle of pickles or spiced fruits, save the sweet vinegar to give a tang to gelatin salads. It can also be used to thin mayonnaise or pour over baked ham before browning.
Saturday Night Special: Hot Homemade Chili 15 cents at Doug's Cafe.
Harold Eggers and Mark Kettman went to Chicago to look for employment.
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Hingtgen welcomed their first child, a son on Friday. The child was born in the Mrs. Wm. Schneider home and Dr. E.A. Hanske is in charge.
Hunters from far and near sallied forth to hunting grounds in this vicinity last Thursday morning in search of the elusive duck. The greatest congregation of hunters took place on the bottom lands west of Green island where no less than sixty cars were parked.
70 Years Ago
October 25, 1951
The death of Arnold Keil, 58, was termed accidental Friday by a county jury at an inquest. Keil had injured a duck and Raymond Brunning was taking a second shot at the bird when Keil leaned in front of Brunning's gun. The charge struck Keil on the right side of the head.
The appearance of the V.K. Yeager home on Park street has been greatly improved by the addition of handsome white asbestos siding as has the home of Miss Kate Wilming on West State street and the Lawrence Michels home on S. Water street.
High School Highlights: We have decided to have "Who's Who" in our paper. For this week we have chosen Lawence Griebel Jr. and Greta Kinmonth. Lawrence is a senior and fills this position uite capably. Greta was chosen due to her outstanding performance in the junior class play.
John Puls, Scott Hachmann and "Red" Hinke bagged two snow geese one day last week. The birds dressed out at 4-1/2 pounds each, say the boys-and added, were they ever good!
60 Years ago
October 26, 1961
Clifton Lamborn of Maquoketa, a Bellevue native, has leased the Bisdorf building at Water and State streets and expects to open a mens and boys clothing store there in November.
Till's Garage has taken the agency for Buick cars; it was announced this week by Wilfred Till, owner. The firm will continue to sell Pontiac and Studebaker Lark cars and GMC trucks.
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Cox of Dubuque have completed arrangements with Louis J. Till for the purchase of Riverview Hotel, at the corner of Water and State streets. Mrs. Veronica Manders, who has managed the hotel and restaurant for Mr. Till, said she had been asked to remain by the Coxes.
MHS News: Thirty alert athletes invaded the basketball court to begin practice for the Mohawk basketball season. The six seniors pushing for positions are Tom Noonan, Jim Kueter, Jim Wagner, Don Frank, Ralph Ernst and Larry Schaefer. The eight juniors are Roger Watters, Tom Tegeler, Joe Blitgen, Terry Meier, Ron Kueter, Mike Dunn, Dave Michels and Harold Kueter.
Harold Spiro opened his new restaurant at 118 North Water Street Thursday of last week. He remodeled and redecorated the location formerly occupied by Joe's Cafe. The place will be named the Sportsman's Grille.
50 Years Ago
October 21, 1971
Construction started Monday for a new restaurant at the Anchor Inn operated by Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Schroeder north of Bellevue. The new building will be 30 by 70 feet and is to be located at the east edge of the lot on which the present drive-in is located.
Big D specials: Jeno's Double Pizza kit, 69 cents; Miracle Whip, 59 cents; T-Bone Steak, 1.47 a pound; frozen fish sticks, 2 pkgs, 49 cents.
40 Years Ago
October 22, 1981
Saturday, when Bill and Peg Roling responded to an emergency ambulance call and tried to raise the electrically-operated door and nothing happened. There were no lights in the building either. The power was out. Frantically, they tried to lift the heavy door as precious seconds ticked away. They sought help but even two more backs couldn't raise the door. It finally took five men to open the door. The ambulance arrived 45 minutes after the call for help was received. The door was fixed this week so that it can be operated by hand.
Don't forget to set your clock back one hour Sunday, October 25.
The Bellevue Jaycees and Jaycee-ettes dare you to enter "The Attic" to test your emotions as they haunt and spook the night with eerie scenes of fright and terror. It's the community-service organization's salute to Halloween and includes numerous new scenes to frighten even the most hardy who venture in at Ron's Feed and Supply upstairs.
30 Years Ago
October 17, 1991
A 6-year-old girl abducted from Spring Valley, Ill. last month whose body was found in Jackson County died from strangulation. Kahla Lansing's body was found in the loft of a farm building early Friday morning on an unoccupied farm near Sabula owned by Robert Beck of Miles. Jeffrey David Risley, 28, of Benton Harbor Michigan is beingheld on charges of first degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. He was arrested for sexual assault of a Galesburg girl. Under questioning, Risley told of Kahla's abduction and death.
A day-long downpour couldn't dampen the spirit at BHS, but it did cause the postponement of both the Homecoming parade and games. The Bellevue Comet football teams managed to "cage the cats" to finish out the 1991 Homecoming week on Monday, October 7 with a 49-7 victory .
In their 30- 6 win at the Unidome over English Valley, Clint Pogemile hit on 11 of 24 passes. Todd Weimerskirk was in on 21 tackles. Chris Kettmann had 11 stops. Mike Jackson played well in the interior line with 10 tackles. Jason Veach had five receptions for 55 yards while Jason Knockel had four catches covering 89 yards. Jared Freiburger ran 15 times for 105 yards and three touchdowns.
20 Years Ago
October 28, 2001
An advertisement in this week's issue of the Bellevue Herald Leader signals the apparent end of a business legacy believed to be the state's oldest. The store's 144-year history, Lucke Bros., a Bellevue business mainstay, ends four generations of family ownership with announcement the widely known shoe and mens clothing store is being offered for sale.
Local Postal Service officials say even before a series of mailed envelopes containing anthrax spores were delivered around the country they had received biohazard training to deal with incidents,
according to Postmaster LaDonna Struckman.
BHS presents "Grease" November 2 and 3.
Sunrise Villa Assisted Living open house Sunday, October 21.
At Stanwood, the Marquette boys cross country team captured first place in the 11-team North Cedar Invitational. The Mohawks scored a 30 point victory over runner-up Midland.
10 Years Ago
October 27, 2011
Mark Guenther and Steve Till of Till's auto dealership are currently showing off a demo car of the 2012 Chevy Volt, an electric plug-in hybrid. The 2012 model turns on with the push of a button and can drive on charge alone on distances up to about 35 miles. "It's the way of the future, '' Till said.
