100 Years Ago
December 6, 1921
Mahlon Hyler received a number of shots in his forehead while looking after his traps at Duck Creek Saturday afternoon when John Blitgen mistook the former's brown cap for a mink and fired at it. Fortunately the firearm was a small calibre shotgun and Mahlon's wounds are not considered serious, although he sure had a close call.
The firemen, who give the last dance under their management on Friday evening, December 30, will close the dance that evening with a serpentine and confetti dance, the first of its kind ever staged in Bellevue.
More than 25,000,000 of red, green and blue health seals sold annually in Iowa for the purpose of financing the fight against tuberculosis will be placed on sale this week.
90 Years Ago
December 1, 1931
Frank Schwirtz, local attorney, was named as a director of the Iowa division of the association against the Prohibition Amendment and his picture along with a majority of other Iowa board members appeared in the Sunday issue of the Des Moines Register.
Seen while driving around town Sunday: The trees stripped of leaves...the now power plant building all ready for the new engines...the few pedestrians on the street hurrying to get out of the cold...cars bumping and climbing over the road from the State Park entrance to the cemetery...this road should be graveled...Icicles hanging from the north side of rocks in the State Park...the improved appearance of the Mississippi since the rise.
The local high school this week received a large static electricity machine donated by one of our home physicians, Sr. Moulton. This useful gift makes a very valuable addition to our science equipment.
80 Years Ago
December 4, 1941
In the presence of a large gathering of relatives and friends, Miss Ethel Felderman became the bride of Clarence Felderman on Thanksgiving day in a candlelight ceremony which took place at the St. John's Lutheran's church in St. Donatus. They will begin their life together in a new home on the groom's farm near Gordon's Ferry.
The mild weather which has been our portion for several weeks is still with us and it has been predicted we are to have a mild, wet winter. A soupy fog appears every night and the moisture covering the ground in the morning gives the appearance of light rain. The temperature has been as high as 65 and the Indian Summer interlude set a new all-time record for Friday, Nov. 28, the warmest ever recorded.
70 years Ago
December 6, 1951
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Nemmers of near LaMotte have received word that their son, Pfc. Virgil Nemmers, was injured in action in Korea.
The cake baking contest for the prize winning cake, sponsored by the PTA will be Monday evening. Mrs. H.L. Nicholson, Edith Goetz, and Mrs. Paul Kempter Sr. will be the judges of the cakes. Prizes for the cakes will be given, the first being the beautiful silver cake plate.
SJS News: Three St. Joseph's high school students broadcast over radio station WKBB, Dubuque, last Monday. Speakers were Margaret Roeder, Ardell Till and Thomas Kueter. These three were selected to broadcast from a group of 33 seniors, all of whom studied the aspects of the tuberculosis control program and the problems of heart disease.
60 Years Ago
December 7, 1961
Fred Maiers will again present his Christmas display which in recent years has won world recognition.
The scene with lights in changing colors and moving figures around a church will be lighted Friday, Dec. 15, for the first time.
A request that the Bellevue-Springbrook road be considered for paving was placed before the county supervisors Friday. Attending from Springbrook with Leo Rubel were Harold Zeimet, Donald Michels, Joe Michels, James Cloos and Leo Ambrosy. From Bellevue were Paul Kempter, L.D. Ernst and Richard Norpel.
Now associated with Charles Lucke in his barbershop in Bellevue, Donald Schwager completed his military training with the Army before attending barber school in Davenport.
Big D Market-headquarters for Christmas trees-5 - 6 foot trees, $1.49, 7 to 8 foot, $1.89, 9 to 10 foot, $2.98.
50 Years Ago
December 2, 1971
The autumn winds and rains have stripped the leaves from trees and bushes on the north bluff overlooking Bellevue, once again giving a view of the "castle" that sits overlooking the town. The once-beautiful palatial home is now unoccupied, left to the occasional visits of children and the curious.
Dennis Gallagher, 22, of Bellevue, died Saturday of injuries received when his car left Highway 61 three miles north of Zwingle some time early Saturday, November 27. Dennis suffered a serious kidney ailment which hospitalized him again this fall, but he had recuperated and was able to return home several weeks before his death.
Sunday's snowstorm reminded John Bohy and family on Felderman Hill south of St.. Donatus that they will probably be having frequent visitors whenever the weather gets bad. SomeU of Dubuque fellows wound up at the Bohy home when the snow did them in Sunday evening. And some Bellevue girls couldn't make the hill in the snow so they also became visitors.
40 Years Ago
December 3, 1981
It was a happy moment for Mayor Larry Cheney and his council as Cheny cut the ribbon to open Bellevue's new community center. By Tuesday morning 78 people had made reservations to eat the noon meal served at the new kitchen.
Henrietta Shell has been a Hawkeye fan longer than most-70 years. She had a special visitor at Mill Valley Care Center where she lives now, from Bellevue's Hawkeye team member Gregg Hammann. While Henrietta won't be making the trip, she will be riveted to her television set New Year's to watch Iowa's first winning team in years take on Washington in the rose Bowl.
30 Years Ago
November 28, 1991
State agencies investigating the accidental shooting death of William Berendes, 31, Saint Catherine, have reached different conclusions on the fatal gunshot wound that killed Berendes during a hunting accident in early October. Neither agency is suggesting the gunshot fatality is other than an accident., but the agencie's reports differ on details of the accident. Berendes' long time friend and hunting companion Mark Herrig took own life two days later near the scene of the accident after writing a note saying it had been his rifle that had discharged striking Berendes.
20 years Ago
November 29, 2001
The historic, 144-year old Bellevue footwear and clothing business operated by the Lucke family appears likely to be sold soon to an area couple. At Monday evening's BETA meeting Randy and Renee Stillmunkes, Dubuque, visited with board members about the agency's policies and told members they hope to sign a purchase agreement.
Horizon Lanes was the house where Al Michels and D.J. Weber rolled "300" games in the same week
Michels has rolled three 300 games. Weber rolled his first "300" game at the age of 15. He has rolled eight more since then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.