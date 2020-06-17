100 Years Ago
June 15, 1920
The general manager of the Mississippi River Scenic Highway, spent Thursday and Friday here looking over the roads in this vicinity with a view to making a change in the route of the Scenic Highway between Clinton and Dubuque. The route as now marked leaves the river road at Clinton and takes in Kiel, Goose Lake, Charlotte, Delmar, Maquoketa, Hurstville, Zwingle and then Dubuque. By changing the route to pass through either Sabula or Miles, then to Green Island, Bellevue and St. Donatus, the distance not only be considerably shortened but the original idea of the organizers of the highway to follow the best line in regard to scenery carried out.
The Bellevue Co-operative creamery picnic at Daugherty’s grove Sunday was a fine success and all p[resent enjoyed the outing immensely. 150 automobiles were counted on the grounds at one time and it is estimated that at least 600 people were present. The crowd succeeded in disposing of 65 gallons of ice cream, 40 gallons of lemonade and 20 gallons of buttermilk which was furnished free by the creamery.
The youth Bellevue “Giants” trimmed up the North Bellevue “Wildcats” by a score of 19 to 5 at the ballpark Friday afternoon. Neu and Blitgen formed the battery for the “Giants” while Guenther and Schwirts did the heavy work for the “Wildcats” who were pretty tame kittens when it came to finding “Subby” Neu’s curves.
Reveille Post No. 273 has engaged Flindt’s famous orchestra for a big dance at the Columbia hall on Friday night, the receipts of the same to go into their baseball fund.
Saturday night, June 19, 1920, Music furnished by Iverson’s 5-piece Jazz orchestra, of Clinton, the music that’s got the pep. Everybody welcome. Tickets $1.00 supper and war tax included.
Miss Theresa Hipschen has decided to open up a first-class ice cream pastor and candy shop in the building now occupied by the Bon Ton Millinery. She will erect a new building to the south of her present location where her millinery business will be conducted as heretofore. She has ordered a swell new soda fountain which is due to arrive any time now. Miss Hipschen has made a grand success of the millinery business and will spare no expense to make her new venture a credit to our city.
LOST: in Bellevue Decoration day, watch in nickel-plated case with fob bearing words: “Mutual Health and Accident Benefit Association.” One hand of watch missing. Leave at Herald office and receive reward.
90 Years Ago
June 17, 1930
Elmer Eganhouse who lives about three miles west of town got the thrill of a lifetime Sunday when he killed 11 big rattlesnakes out of a total of 13. He and some of his neighbors started across his field when one of the party noticed what appeared to be a large bundle. Closer investigation showed it to be four large rattlers and Mr. Eganhouse went to his house, obtained a shotgun and killed the reptiles. Three or four more clusters of snakes were found and killed, and Mr. Eganhouse narrowly missed being bitten by one of the snakes which he was trying to kill with a stick after he had exhausted his ammunition. Two snakes escaped and now Mr. Eganhouse steps around wth care when he walks out into his fields.
HOSPITAL NOTES: joe Arnesdorf of the Springbrook locality suffered injuries to his back, arm and foot when a shovel on a cement mixer broke Tuesday morning. A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Art Haxmeier on Monday. Arthur Kilburg has a badly infected thumb which has been causing him great pain. Orville Budde had a thumb crushed Thursday.
Chunks of ice, some as late as golf balls-many of them equaling in size the delicate catalpa blossoms, fell with the pelting rain Tuesday. This editor found a rapidly melting sponge-like hailstone which measured five inches in circumference.
WEDDING DANCE: at Danceland Park on Tuesday, June 25; Music by Roy Harstick and his 8 Rhythm Kings; given by Sarverna Sprank and Wilfred Theisen; free gate; you are invited.
Celebrate July 3rd and 4th at Danceland Park; Ferris wheel and concessions; wrestling and boxing in the evening; Music furnished by Tom Owens and His Cowboys; bowery dance afternoon-big dance in the evening; grand display of fireworks.
80 Years Ago
June 20, 1940
John L. Blitgen is reported seriously ill today at his house on Fifth Street, with no hope of recovery.
70 Years Ago
June 15, 1950
Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Till and family left Friday on a ten day trip to Lake Okoboji, LeMars, Sioux Falls So. Dakota, and Humboldt, So. Dakota. They will visit relatives along with a pleasure trip.
Both city and rural fire trucks made a fast run to the Putman fisheries building near the south viaduct about 8 p.m. Tuesday when a call was sent in. A brush fire near the building was soon extinguished and no damage resulted. About 75 cars of “fire fans” accompanied the trucks, and the excitement was worse than the blaze. Many cities are enforcing strict laws prohibiting this dangerous practice of private cars racing fire trucks to fires and stiff fines and handed out to violators.
Jackson County old age assistance payments for June amounted to $24,988.40, according to a report from the Social Welfare Department. The number of persons receiving aid was 466 and the average amount paid each was $533.62. Sixteen needy blind persons were paid a sum of $897.00 or an average of $56.06.
Food shoppers will be thrilled with special prices offered this Friday and Saturday at Norpel’s Self Serve Market. Mr. Norpel is staging his annual summer sale and thrifty buyers will find hundreds of specially marked prices on store items. Free souvenirs are offered every lady customer and all day Saturday coffee and cookies will be served patrons.
Bellevue fought off a desperate ninth-inning rally by a strong Miles baseball club Sunday to with 6-5. Tiny Etting, Bellevue’s most aggressive and spirited ballplayer, took on a new role in Bellevue’s victory. This game found Tiny playing second base. And what a display of Tiny’s courage and ability. He handled seven chances and had two putouts for a busy afternoon. Chuck Roling handled catching duties and did a grand job. Tom Roling, in relief, struck out seven batters in a row.
A number of polio cases are already reported not too far distant from Bellevue, and now is the time to use every care to avoid a local case and possibly an epidemic. Although DDT is a good adjunct to fly and mosquito control, do not consider it as a polio preventive measure. It is not known whether DDT can prevent polio and it never has stopped an epidemic. Closing of theatres, swimming pools and churches in an epidemic area will be of little value if children are permitted to roam elsewhere at will. Use only clean food and drink. ( a sidewalk lemonade stand with one pitcher and two glasses can help spread disease.)
60 Years Ago
June 16, 1960
Voters in the Bellevue Community School district will again go to the polls Tuesday to ballot on a proposed $125,000 bond issue to cover a six-room addition and remodeling of the present school. The issue narrowly missed passage in April when 57% of the ballots cast were favorable, just missing the required 60%.
Mr. and Mrs. V.K. Yeager are announcing the engagements of their twin daughters. Miss Rita Yeager will become the bride of Thomas Daugherty and Miss Ruth Yeager will become the bride of William Conway. The double wedding will be solemnized at Spts. 3, in St. Joseph’s Church.
The Iowa highway commission has approved sites for two roadside parks in Jackson county. One is to be located three miles north of Bellevue on Highway 52-67, and the other will be on Highway 61, two miles south of Zwingle.
50 Years Ago
June 18, 1970
WITH THE SERVICEMEN: SN Dale Ernst, serving aboard the USS Bausell left the states for Hawaii, Midway Island, Sasabo, Guam, Phillippines, Vietnam and Hong Kong. Pvt. Rick Beeler is on Army duty in Germany. Pvt. Cecil Feil left recently for Korea after spending a 20 day leave in the home of his mother.
After more than 100 years of continuous food sales at 108 South Riverview street, the market there will close its doors a 6 p.m. Saturday. Wanderscheid Market will go out of business because of the serious illness of Vincent Wanderscheidl He and his wife had taken over the business from Mr. and Rus Howard Shoeman two years ago.
TEEN DANCE at Bellevue Legion Hall, Saturday, June 20; music by Hazenville Cemetery. Admission $1.00.
40 Years Ago
June 19, 1980
So far this year, 22 people have died on Iowa streets and highways while riding motorcycles. And the cycling season came into full swing only a few weeks ago. Of the 11 people killed while riding motorcycles of mo-peds last month, only one was wearing protective headgear. As a result, te Iowa Midwest Neurosurgical Society has called for the state legislature to re-enact laws to require at least teenagers who wear helmets. From September of 1975 to June 1976, Iowa had a mandatory helmet law for all cycle riders. But under intense pressure from the public, that law was repealed.
Bellevue Women’s Jaycees no longer exist. At a special meeting June 9, the local club voted to join the Iowa Jaycee-ettes and officially became the Bellevue Jaycee-ettes.
Family night at the Bellevue Municipal pool will be held Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $2 for an entire family.
Showing at the VOY THEATER in Maquoketa: Bette Midler in The Rose. Showing at CINEMA CENTER in Dubuque: The Empire Strikes Back, John Travolta in Urban Cowboy and More American Graffiti at the Super 20 Drive-In in Dubuque.
Sunday Brunch: Bellevue Golf Club; Menu: Creamed turkey on bun, ham omelet, fruit cup, assorted coffee cakes and rolls, juice and coffee. Adults $3.50
20 Years Ago
June 5, 2000
It’s not the way anyone involved intended the wee to end Friday, but there they were chasing a 1,200 pound Angus bull on Bellevue’s north side. Dr. Terry Petesch, Bellevue Veterinary Clinic, says they’re still not sure how the bull, in for fertility testing, got out of the trailer, but he did. The veterinarian had the lucky throw of the day though when he was able to get in position along a hedge and near a tree to throw a loop over the bull’s head.
The Bellevue Alumni Band will make their second “annual” appearance in this year’s Heritage Day Parade. L.T. Eckles, former Bellevue music instructor, now living in Florida, said the alumni event was a success last year and he invites members of former school bands to join the float entry again this year.
An era ended officially this week with the sale of equipment and furnishings at Anchor Inn Restaurant. The restaurant located on Highway 52 north, Bellevue, was a destination for both visitors to the community and locals.
10 Years Ago
June 24, 2010
About 600 people attended the Wednesday public hearing regarding the proposed reorganization of the East Central and Preston community school districts. Some 24 audience members spoke in favor of a vote on the proposed merger. Five people spoke in opposition.
Parents Charged in Death of 4-year-old-Danielle Holdgrafer of Andrew faces first-degree murder charge. Another charge alleges that Andrew Holdgrafer, 3, saw her do it. According to the complaint and affidavit, Andrew saw his wife dunk the child’s head under the bathwater, then left the room.
