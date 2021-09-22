100 Years Ago
September 20, 1921
Poisonous Reptile Dispatched In DownTown District At Noon Today: This noon while Frank Waseta was on his way back to his work at the piano factory he stopped for a few moments in front of Art Manderscheid's barber shop to take a smoke. While standing there he noticed Thelma, the little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. DeGear, who was playing between the barber shop and their home, poking at something with a stick and when he asked her what it was she said it was a great big worm. Frank went back to investigate and found the "worm" to be a three foot blue racer which he quickly dispatched.
Mrs. Mary Weinschenk entertained the famous Johnny Wright University Five Orchestra at beautiful Mount Rest at an elaborate dinner Friday evening.
The attention of our readers is called to the statement of the condition of the Bellevue State Bank in this issue which shows that institution to be in a safe and prosperous condition, notwithstanding the era of business depression which is general all over the United States.
Frank Banghart and Hiram Suthers shipped their boat and other belongings Tuesday to Red Wing, Minn., where they will dump them into the Mississippi river and float down as far as Bellevue, fishing and camping out for at least a week. This is enough to make the balance of the populace jealous, for what could be nicer than a trip like this one?
90 Years Ago
September 22, 1931
The Town Council accepted the bid of the Municipal Service Company last evening for the furnishing and installation of two three hundred horsepower Worthington Diesel oil engines and two hundred kilowatt generators and switchboard for the sum of $42,463.00. A bid on the new powerhouse building will probably be accepted this evening.
Mrs. John G. Yeager, after a week's serious illness at the home of her son, L.F. Yeager, gave up the struggle against an incurable malady and with her hands peacefully folded as in prayer, closed her eyes and slept as her soul winged its flight to its Maker Sunday morning at 11:20.
The lives of two popular young people, Miss Ila Herrig and Odelo Scheckel of near Springbrook, were united this morning when they took the sacred vows of matrimony. The bride, the winsome daughter of John Herrig, was charming in an ankle length gown. For the present they will make their home with the bride's father and engage in farming.
Sunday afternoon at Cole's Athletic Field was the battleground for a baseball game, which ended in a tie, due to the fact that Bellevue had no one to catch, after Leonard was hurt, also the game being called on account of darkness by Umpire Blitgen. Many fans were disappointed because of this untimely event as Otter Creek had Orr on third base and he might have been able to score.
The cry of "beer for revenue" is being heard on every side and it is possible that a proposition to legalize the sale of beer may be voted upon during the next session of congress. The fact that the United States is a billion short in revenue makes even the hard shelled drys listen to a proposition that would pay some of the nation's bills.
A dancing party was given Friday night to dedicate the new barn on the John Kettman Farm. The new barn was erected by Victor Stuart & Son to replace the one burned July 2nd.
Remegius Reistroffer had the strength of his heart tested when he received the scare of his life last Wednesday. Ask him.
80 Years Ago
September 25, 1941
The John Felderman estate house at the corner of Fourth and Market streets which was damaged by fire some time ago was sold last week to C.C. Putman. The consideration was $1350. Mr. Putman plans to repair and remodel the property.
Bellevue High's baseball team is composed of Bob Bowman, Laverne Etting, Ken Valant, Bob Brinker, Vic Valant, Bob Cooper, Calvin DeGear, Harry Brady and George Hinke.
The peaceful village of St. Donatus was all excitement and in an upoar last Sunday afternoon owing to a murder and a suicide in that vicinity. A picnic party ended in tragedy When Donald Cosley, 31, shot and killed Miss Edna Maury, 28, with a 12 gauge shotgun. The couple, who had been keeping company for several years, had been quarreling most of the day and when Miss Maury refused to accompany the man to a show that evening he walked to the car and got the gun and after shooting the woman in the neck then walked about 100 feet away and fired a blast at himself. The tragedy took place on the Joe Nemmers farm, where the group was fishing.
The name "leatherneck" was given to the marines during the Revolutionary war when they wore leather stiffening in their shirt collars. The term was formerly used in the British navy.
70 Years Ago
September 27, 1951
Elmer Lewis Lampe, M.D., 66, who suffered a ruptured artery while he was in Iowa City last week, passed away at the University hospital where he had been taken for treatment.
Scott Hachmann, who received his discharge from the service in Korea some weeks ago, arrived home the first of the week. A World War II vet, Scott was called back into service as a reservist and spent the past year in Korea with an engineers group.
The Bellevue Golf club's bridge tournament opens Friday afternoon at the club house.
60 Years Ago
September 28, 1961
City officials are again issuing a warning against the use of the police and fire telephone numbers for other than emergency calls. Mayor Bud Kinmonth stated this week that persons wishing to call the municipal utilities plant should use telephone 2-3357. The number 2-4141 should only be dialed in case of a fire. The number 2-4545 should be dialed only in the event the caller needs to contact the police.
Jan Brinker was medalist in the women's tournament at Bellevue golf club. Ede Goetz was runner-up after winning a play-off with Vivian Welsch
50 Years Ago
September 23, 1971
The city council had the high bid of $18,600 for the Cozy theatre and lunch room offered in the auction of the estate of the late Harry Dohlin. The council will discuss possible renting of the theatre for the present. Eventually the site is expected to be cleared and made available for parking and river overlook.
Two persons have filed nomination papers for the Nov. 2 city election. Kenneth Keil has turned in papers for the office of mayor. He was an unsuccessful candidate for that office in the last election and this year was appointed police judge. Leslie Blitgen II has turned in papers for the park commission. Lary Cheney, former councilman and mayor, has taken out papers both for mayor and for the park commission. Clyde Even, incumbent councilman, has taken out papers which were not filled in for any office when received from the city clerk.
Larry Gibbs and his wife Carolyn left Sunday, September 19 from Miami, Florida, for Lima, Peru to start two years of Peace Corps service in that country.
David Ernst has returned from his tour of duty with the U.S. army. He had been stationed at Seoul, Korea.
John Zeimet, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Zeimet, is stationed at San Francisco, California.
40 Years Ago
September 24, 1981
Comet Tale: Teresa Gerlach is the female athlete of the week. As a senior, she has participated in volleyball and basketball for the past six years. Teresa's precision serving and setting are significant factors in winning two recent games. The male athlete of the week is Mike Reed. Mike is a sophomore who plays for the junior varsity team. In the Warren, Ill., game Mike had a 48-yard touchdown with a 35 yard pass reception. Mike plays full back for the team. Mike is out for track and wrestling.
Ann Schroeder, 1981 Bellevue Community School graduate, is holding down third base for the University of Nebraska's women's softball team this fall and loving every minute of it. A top athlete for the Bellevue Comets for five years, her fielding and hitting ability have made Ann one of the top players on the women's team, says Coach Nancy Plantz.
30 Years Ago
September 19, 1991
Bellevue will receive $386,000 through Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority for construction of low to moderate income family housing. The grant will be used to construct up to six units of family housing in Bellevue.
A Bellevue couple was killed Tuesday, September 10, near Dubuque when their car went off a bridge, plunging 12 feet into the water. Pronounced dead at the scene were Leroy Oswald, 78, and Judith Oswald, 48, of 305 S. Fifth Street, Bellevue. Highway workers were working on the bridge and had just removed two steel I-beams, leaving only the two outside beams in place. While the workers were parking the crane, Oswald drove the vehicle off the bridge. The vehicle hit the ground, flipped on its top into about four feet of water.
20 Years Ago
September 20, 2001
Shock, disbelief, concern, outrage, all those feelings were mixed with sadness and empathy as local residents watched images of last week's terrorist attacks and read accounts of the incredible loss of life. Locally the attacks in New York and Washington had immediate impact. All civilian access to Bellevue's Army Corps of Engineers facility halted. On the morning after the attacks prominent signage warned the public the navigation and flood control facility was off limits.
Teaching staff adds two new faces: Mrs. Pam VanVleck, the new Middle School science teacher replacing Mr. Mark Anderson, taught in Dubuque for seven years as a long term substitute teacher. Mr Rick Casel has joined the BHS staff, replacing Mrs. Lois Jackson , who is teaching in DeWitt. Mr. Casel teaches General Education. This is his first teaching job.
10 Years Ago
September 29, 2011
Bellevue has a race on its hands. Two, in fact. Incumbent mayor Virgil Murray and current fire chief Chris Roling are running for mayor, while three men have put their hat in the ring for two open council seats: Tim Roth, James C. Budde and Allen Ernst.
