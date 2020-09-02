100 Years Ago
August 31, 1920
Harold Eggers, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Eggers, had his left arm broken in two places yesterday morning in the wringer of an electric washing machine. The little fellow was still in bed when Mrs. Eggers stepped out into the yard to hang out some clothes and just how he came to get into the machine is not known.
A number of our people went to Sabula Wednesday to take in the big American Legion celebration at that place and to witness the game of ball between Sabula and Bellevue, which was won by the former by a score of 9-8. Several of our players were unable to leave their work to take part in the game. Johnny Schmidt, the mascot for the Bellevue team, had his nose broken when a foul hit him on the bugle.
Young Bizek, the young man captured after he had robbed the home of Theo. Martin at Green Island, went before the court Wednesday morning and was sentenced to five years in the reformatory at Anamosa. he was taken to the latter place the same day. To County Attorney C.L. Ely is again due the credit of disposing of this case without the trouble and expense to Jackson county taxpayers of a long drawn out trial.
William Lingel escaped serious injury in a rather exciting accident which befell him while driving to his farm yesterday afternoon. He had just about reached the center of the Duck Creek bridge when an auto came alongside his horse and frightened the animal.
The horse managed to turn around and bucked and plunged breaking one of the lines and tearing the harness in seven places. Two men who happened along in another car, came to Mr. Lingel's assistance and finally quieted the animal.
90 Years Ago
September 2, 1930
Registration at St. Joseph school on Monday was very successful, a large number enrolling in both the high school department and the grades. The splendid new building with its spacious rooms, gymnasium, assembly and laboratories will afford many opportunities and advantages for more varied and extra-curricular activities than have been possible in the more limited space of the former building.
Henry Roling has purchased the garage business on Front Street, of which he has been manager since the business was organized, from the Doran Motor company of Maquoketa. He is now the authorized Ford dealer for Bellevue and vicinity. The new firm will continue under the name "Bellevue Motor Company."
Rosella Ann Yeager, 16-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Yeager, was shot to death with a shotgun Wednesday afternoon about 5:00 in the barn of the Yeager barn.
It is reported that the girl left the house, presumably to get the mail, but when the family heard the shot in the barn they found her dead with the charge through her breast.
It is not known whether the girl killed herself intentionally or accidentally, but the evidence points to the latter as she was in good health, had no known worries of any kind and no motive for self destruction could be found.
Conservative politicians, with an eye on future nominations, are not in favor of a state police organization for Iowa. The cry of added taxes would be raised and such a bill, if it were introduced, would not pass.
A 10 pound son was born to Dr. and Mrs. G.C. Bevan of Maquoketa. The mother was formerly Miss Helen Potter.
80 Years Ago
September 5, 1940
An audience which taxed the capacity of the Presbyterian church attended the special service last Sunday evening which marked the dedication of the new two-manual Wicks pipe organ. The program as published in our last issue was carried out in an impressive manner.
Ben Roling, proprietor of the Bellevue Ice and Coal company yesterday launched his new motor boat which he recently completed at his place of business on North Front Street. Those who have seen the craft say it is the last word in motor boats and represents an investment of several hundred dollars.
The Bellevue public schools opened the fall term Tuesday morning with an enrollment of 195, including two post graduate students.
The Rev. Thomas Dick, pastor of the Third Presbyterian church, heads a committee of the Dubuque Ministerial association to curb the marriage mill which has been rampant there for some weeks. A total of 249 licenses were issued at the Dubuque county courthouse in the three day period beginning last Saturday and ending Monday night. The ministerial association would demand enactment of laws by the next session of the state legislature to eliminate the ease with which marriages may be obtained in Dubuque and other Iowa cities.
Dr. and Mrs. G.C. Bevan of this city have made applications to care for two refugee children from England.
70 years Ago
August 31, 1950
A "dream come true" is the new $110,000 convent erected by St. Joseph's parish for the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration who have been teaching in the grade school here since 1878. The modern architectural designed St. Joseph convent contains 28 rooms. It has two stories, a chapel, and a full length concrete basement.
A total of 513 students are enrolled in the two Bellevue schools this year.
Eugene Scholtes, 16-year-old son of Floyd Scholtes of rural route 4, was taken to the University hospital at Iowa City Wednesday afternoon with suspected polio. An early diagnosis was that his condition was not serious. The boy first became sick Sunday. he was taken to Iowa City in the Dye ambulance.
Forrest Doland, Bellevue grocer who is opening a new store in Galena, Ill., has announced the public sale of his home and household furniture for Saturday, Sept. 9.
The construction of the new addition to the G.M. Gibson factory at the north edge of Bellevue is under way. When complete the new structure will add approximately 45,000 square feet of space to the firm's present plant. In announcing the plans for the new building, G.M. Gibson, owner of the factory, stated that the addition is being built to give better working conditions to employees and to facilitate the production of a new type of washing machine. The new product will be a full-sized automatic washer.
POSTSCRIPT: Oh, Yes! One item about the Labor Day weekend. Don't forget to let the Herald know about your visitors, where you visited, or any other family news about the weekend. We should have a paper just crammed full of the happenings of Bellevue people over the three days.
Playing at the COZY Theatre Sunday through Monday: june Haver and Gordon McRae in "Daughter of Rosie O'Grady"
Cure for chicken-eating hogs: Lay a chicken carcass on a board, hook one wire from your electric fence controller to the carcass and ground the other wire--then let Mr. Hog at it.
60 Years Ago
Sept, 1, 1960
Give your family Bellevue's finest TV reception. Day or night, in color or black and white, enjoy your programs snow free, fade free. Complete installation $19.95. Full month of service $4.98. Order Bellevue's Finest TV Now. Bellevue Jerrold TV Cable Corp. Phone 38 or 45
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Michels and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Michels spent the weekend in Chicago.
Saturday and Sunday at the COZY Theatre: Gary Cooper and Charlton Heston starring in "The Wreck of the Mary Deare."
50 Years Ago
September 3, 1970
Plans are being formulated for dedication of the original Bellevue State Park to the memory of the late Rev. Laurence Nelson.
St. John Lutheran church at St. Donatus will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the edification of its present building at morning worship services Sunday.
Terrific buys on Country and Western long play records; Regular $4.98, sale priced $1.99 and $2.99. Tillmans' Variety.
40 years Ago
August 28, 1980
The Lions Club has donated to the city a water fountain at Cole Park. Cletus Tebbe donated the brick for the foundation to build the structure, George Schneider donated the slab cement foundation and Meier Construction donated trenching for the water line.
City Administrator David Heiar recommended Monday night that the city council not fill a vacancy on the Bellevue police force. Bellevue currently has five full-time and eight part-time patrolmen on the force.
30 Years Ago
September 6, 1990
The new observation deck and trail at Bellevue's State Park's Nelson Unit overlooks one of Jackson County's most famous views.
Always a popular place for visitors, the new deck is even more popular as a place to photograph the river and the city of Bellevue.
Bellevue Council members are willing to aid nighttime athletics in Bellevue with installation of lighting at Cole Park. The council agreed to underwrite 50 percent of the estimated $40-50,000 cost of installation, with a $25,000 maximum last week.
A Bellevue band hasn't practiced in 2-1/2 years and hasn't been paid in about as long. But it hasn't stopped the Iowa Corn Fed Girls from taking top honors at parades in Jackson County and recently at the Iowa State Fair. The Bellevue quartet placed first in categories of best theme and most humorous for non-commercial floats in DesMoines. What started out as a wild idea over coffee, has turned into a full-time hobby for Barb Eggers, Carol Scheckel, Julie Scheckel and Cheri Griebel. They began as the Bellevue Goodtimers. The Iowa Cornfed Girls stuck when they were introduced as such in Chicago as an opening act.
20 Years Ago
August 31, 2000
Bellevue bids farewell to summer with an afternoon of kids' activities and a fireworks display that a rainy Fourth of July postponed.
10 Years Ago
September 9, 2010
At 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, ids in Andrew were just getting out of school. Country kids boarded buses, while some kids in the tiny town walked or ran home. At 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, two men were robbing the bank in Andrew with a "small silver handgun," making off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The single teller in the bank was unhurt in the robbery.
The Bellevue city council sent a "challenge" to the "ladies" of Bellevue, in the words of mayor Virgil Murray, to apply for three vacant volunteer board positions.
Some police uniforms will be changing hands: reserve officers Michael Peters and Chris Ernst resigned, while Alex Higgins, Colbey Medinger and Alex Weinschenk will step into their reserve officer shoes.
Andrew Holdgrafer, who was accused of a child endangerment charge in Jackson county in the death of his adopted son, died last weekend. The death of Holdgrafer, 32, of Andrew does not appear suspicious and appears to be from natural causes.
