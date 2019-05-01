100 Years Ago
April 24, 1919
The citizens of Bellevue have subscribed for $80,000 worth of Victory Liberty Loan Bonds. Our quota was $48,000 so that is way over the top. Of that amount, $40,000 was subscribed on Front Street alone.
The board of education met for the purpose of electing teachers for the ensuing year. All the members of the present faculty were re-elected with their salaries ranging from $75 for grade school teachers and up to $120 for high school teachers. E.L. Emerson, superintendent will receive $2,000.
Wm. Blossfield, a prominent citizen of Spragueville, died suddenly on the 12th inst., a victim of apoplexy. He had gone to his son’s store and while seated at the window the final summons came.
Iowa News: The city council at Ames has decided not to let pool halls open. Despondent because a young woman had rejected his advances, Alfred Taylor, son of a prominent farmer, hanged himself.
90 Years Ago
April 25, 1929
The men and women of Bellevue who are interested in golf are going to be able to boast of a regulation course since the size of the course has been enlarged to nine holes. A dance will be held to help secure the funds to help meet the expenses.
The new standardization law is directed at the mentally and physically unfit. Now if some wise statesmen will come forward with a law to compel the so-called upper crust of society to raise large families, the human race will rapidly improve, maybe.
Mrs. Homer Butt of Dubuque spent Monday here with her husband.
Sheriff Bodenhofer gave a public demonstration of the dumping of captured hootch down at the county jail last Saturday afternoon. The gutter from the jail down to Main street carried the ingredients of liquid fire and distilled damnation that would supply many a wild carousal and the air surrounding that locality was filled with a stench that smelled to heaven.
The state street paving is progressing with all possible speed between showers and the slab will be completed between Front and Second streets and the intersection today if rain does not stop the crew.
COZY THEATRE: Richard Dix stars in “Moron of the Marines” showing Sunday and Monday nights.
80 Years Ago
April 25, 1939
Louis Knake was elected manager of the Bellevue baseball team at a meeting held Friday night. The team will probably be a member of the Northeastern Iowa league and only local players will be used.
The 50th grandchild of Mr. and Mrs. M.P. Scheckel, prominent residents of the Springbrook community, was born April 10. The child was born on Mr. Scheckel’s birthday.
People of the United States are becoming heartily tired of seeing screaming headlines about the doings of Hitler and Mussolini and the “mugs” of the two trouble-makers on the front page of every daily newspaper they pick up. The should be “buried” on page 23 among the medicine ads and comic strips.
Another schoolhouse is in line to receive electric current. And then another has asked on bids for wiring. They are setting examples for other schools. The service is but the price of one pair of glasses.
“Those who advertise the least offer the biggest bargains at bankruptcy sales.”
70 Years Ago
April 28, 1949
About fifteen faithful members of the local Izaak Walton League planted out several hundred pine trees here last Sunday in the area just north of the Presbyterian cemetery adjacent to the river. It was tough diggin’, say those who participated.
Trout fishermen by the scores are expected to be on hand along trout-stocked streams in this vicinity when season opens May 1. The two Mill creeks have been stocked with 3,000 legal size trout each and another 6,000 trout were released in Twin Springs and Pleasant Creek south of Bellevue.
A farmer is not expected to enjoy your car in his lane, better as for permission to park in his yard, and on the way home leave some fish for him. He does not have the time to fish that you do.
A 40-mile wind Saturday afternoon made the work of the steeplejack quite hazardous as he placed the freshly gold plated cross on the steeple of St. Joseph’s church about 150 feet above the ground.
60 Years Ago
April 23, 1959
Dr. Meryl Michaelson, who joined her brother Manly Michaelson in his medical practice here in early March, went back to Dakota city to resume her practice there.
Unofficial plans revealed this week are that the rural schools within the newly formed Bellevue community unit school district will be closed after the current term.
Mike Schnee’s coffee shop and boat livery have opened for the season this week.
50 Years Ago
April 24, 1969
Residents of the Bellevue Community paid last respects to Police Chief Earl Berendes, 60, who was slain from earth Thursday morning, April 17. Two Dubuque men have been listed as prime suspects in the slaying.
Ray McLean has been named chief of police in Bellevue following a special meeting of the city council last Thursday.
Phyllis Yeager took league honors for both high game and high series in last week’s Pinnette league bowling. Her hot 578 series included high games of 203 and 207.
SN Donald J. Herrig has left for Vietnam where he will be stationed with the navy at DaNang. Pvt. Lawrence Schaefer completed advanced individual training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo. and is spending a leave here with his parents. and family.
40 Years Ago
April 26, 1979
LA Jaycees are sponsoring a DISCO DANCE Saturday, April 28 at Lombardi’s with music by Night Fever.
30 Years Ago
April 27, 1989
Day Commemorates Tragedy-Bellevue marks the 149th anniversary of the famous Bellevue War. It will be far less dangerous to walk the streets during the coming Bellevue War Day event.
20 Years Ago
April 22, 1999
Mont Rest Seeks Liquor Permit-Mont Rest, located in an R-1 district operates with a special exemption for tourist homes. City Attorney Mark Lawson said a Class B liquor license and a Class B wine permit would qualify it for a tavern technically, which must be located in a C-1 district. The recommendation from the city attorney? The council should turn it down for the precedent it would set for other bed and breakfast operations in Bellevue.
Everyone is Invited...to attend the retirement party for Cliff and Nancy Hammann on Sunday, May 2 at Horizon Hall.
10 Years Ago
April 30, 2009
Another Try? This week administrator Loras Herrig said efforts to secure another meeting with rail officials. The issues remain the same, crossings and speed limit and the future of a whistle ban.
Lampe’s True Value marks the expansion celebration for the hardware and variety store Saturday, May 2. The store has added over 5500 new items.
