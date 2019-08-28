100 Years Ago
August 21, 1919
River thieves have been giving owners of boats, fishing paraphernalia and clamming outfits considerable trouble of late.
The best item of news that the Leader has had for its readers in a number of years is the announcement that operations will be resumed at the piano factory in Bellevue upon a very large scale by outside parties.
Robt. H. Dyas and Merle Sims bought the farm of 157 acres owned by the Wm. Dyas estate just south f town. The consideration was $50,000, which is $318 an acre. The first furrow in this county was plowed on this farm.
Marshal Wm. Henneger received a telegram Saturday morning from the mayor of Sabula to arrest a traveling corn doctor who was wanted for committing an outrage against a Sabula woman. Marshal Henneger apprehended the fellow on Front Street near the post office. He took him to Sabula on the evening train and turned him over to authorities of that place.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Hoxmeier who reside eight miles northwest of Bellevue on the Tete des Morts ridge are the happy parents of a thirteen pound baby daughter, born to them last Thursday.
Chicago’s race war, which at bottom was largely industrial and partly political, practically came to an end, and on Thursday more than 3,000 colored employees of the packing houses returned to work. As they walked in, a large number of white employees laid down their tools and quit, some of them because most of the colored workers are nonunion and others because they objected to laboring under police and military protection.
90 Years Ago
August 22, 1929
A large crowd attended the annual picnic of the Knights of Columbus, which was held last Sunday at Kueter’s Grove, three miles north of town.
Maquoketa’s new chain store, the Ben Franklin, will open for business on Saturday of next week. Chain stores are beginning to dominate private business enterprises at the county seat.
The discovery during the past week of 25 cases of typhoid fever in a small city in Iowa, all of them ill at the same time, and in all of these cases the infection was conveyed by milk serves to remind us of the ever-present dangers of a raw milk supply. The only safe milk is pasteurized milk.
80 Years Ago
August 22, 1939
Twin colts on the Alfred Michels farm are attracting much attention as twin colts are rare in this locality. The mother, a 10-year-old mare belongs to Mr. Michels eight-year-old son Royal, who is very proud of his fine pair of chargers.
Slacks are virtually a “must” in this year’s vacation wardrobe fashions, according to a survey of Chicago stenographers.
WANTED: Cultured MARRIED lady, not over 45. Good earnings. Write Russell Hayes, YMCA, Dubuque.
70 Years Ago
August 25, 1949
The city council at its meeting on the advice of Dr. E.L.Lampe, city health officer, passed a resolution declaring the area in and around Bellevue and epidemic area for infantile paralysis. The resolution bans street carnivals and fairs and forbids children under 16 to attend theaters or other public gatherings during the period of the emergency.
Gerald Ernster, a steeple jack from Dubuque provided a real thrill for onlookers Saturday afternoon while he climbed the 90-foot flag pole in Riverside Park and gave same a coating of aluminum paint, and while at the very top of the pole attached a new flag rope.
FOR SALE-Houses from $1500 up; some immediate possession. Ned Fratus
COZY THEATRE-David Niven and Jane Wyman in “A Kiss In the Dark.”
In the fiscal year 1947-48 the FBI handled and solved 33 kidnapping cases.
All the college girls are getting ready for school now. They’re having fun. The loose buttons must all be sewn on tightly; new heels on the loafers; a new zipper notebook should be obtained.
Wedding Dance at Danceland Park-Music by Al Schneckloth and His Iowa Ramblers-given by LeAnna Kilburg and Elden Sieverding.
NOTICE-New Charred Barrels Available-28 and 55 gal-Shop the Modern Way -Dolands-air conditioned for your shopping pleasure-phone 73.
Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Bylund moved this week from the apartment over the Herald office to their newly acquired home, Montrest.
60 Year Ago
August 20, 1959
The BELL HAWKS are set to go on stage Friday night at the Dubuque county fair as contestants in the amateur night program. They are Joe Till III, Dan Melton, Michael Wagner and Ronnie Lampe.
SHOEMAN’S MARKET-open Saturday night-Cleaning Specials-Handy Andy, 55 cents-Giant Fab, 69 cents-Giant Vel, 69 cents, Wisk, 65 cents. Armours Bacon, 3 one-pound packages, $1.00. Swansdown cake mixes, 4 pkgs $1.00.
COZY THEATRE-Reopening-Cary Grant and Sophia Loren in ‘HOUSEBOAT.”
50 Years Ago
August 21, 1969
HOBNOBBING by L.N. (Laurence Nelson) I just saw a basket of blackberries, plump and juicy. What an appetizing sight. The owner, who had purchased them from a local picker, said she was going to make jam. But I saw a jug nearby and wondered whether they were putting jam in jugs now.
40 Years Ago
August 23, 1979
A car owned by L.D. Ernst fell victim to a dead elm tree Saturday afternoon when the tree fell over on the car. The tree fell just as Mary Jo Ernst and Karen Till were getting ready to leave the Ernst house and enter the car.
WEDDING DANCE-Honoring Anne Junk and Dave Heim-Music by “Sweetwater” -Lombardis
In Bellevue Softball Association action, the women’s teams of Gassman’s Marina and Ken’s Angels will play at & and the men’s teams of Goetz Inc. and Wick Homes will compete at 8:30.
YEARS AGO-100 Years, 1879-Clara the seven-months-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. D. Koster died August 6.
This little child was actually frightened to death by the loud whistling of the steamer Northwestern, while lying at the levee in close proximity to Mr. Koster’s house. It never recovered from its fright, which threw it into convulsions from which it soon died.
While voters across the county will vote August 29 on allowing river boat gambling in the county, Bellevue residents are the most likely to be directly impacted if the measure is approved.
An argument over food in a refrigerator led to a shooting of a rural Bellevue man by his brother. Richard Deppe, 58, was charged with attempted murder according to court documents. His brother Clarence, 74, was listed in satisfactory condition at Mercy with a gunshot wound to the head.
FOR SALE: Quasar VCR Recorder, $269.00, Keil Electric.
20 Years Ago
August 26, 1999
Marion “Junior” Miller, Bellevue Elementary School’s new principal, has a resume that defies stereotype. he didn’t go to college for ten years after high school, he worked in a feed mill, served in the military and sold textbooks. Junior Miller has also yelled “yer’ outa here as a professional baseball umpire. He has taught in the classroom and worked with students with learning disabilities. He loves kids, being close to his family, sports and believes his “customers” are his students and his parents.
Dempewolf Development & Construction is pleased to announce is underway in Bellevue’s newest subdivision. Lot sizes and price vary, starting at $25,500.
10 Years Ago
August 27, 2009
VOY THEATRES-G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra, “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” and “My Sisters Keeper.”
