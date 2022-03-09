100 Years Ago
March 7, 1922
Mail carrier and Mrs. John Rolling were bereft Thursday night of their baby son, John Charles, aged two weeks and three days. The little fellow weighed four pounds at birth and found the battle for life too much for his tiny strength. His loss is a keen disappointment to the household, for he was only the second boy among a family of girls.
M.J.Streuser has purchase the lot north of Mrs. M.M. Reed's residence and expects to erect a modern bungalow thereon at a later date.
90 Years Ago
March 10, 1932
C.A. Beck, our veteran business man and baker, is past seventy years of age and is still found at his bakery on Market street, preparing daily bread, biscuits, pies etc etc.for the regular customers.
The Bellevue high school basketball squad won the state sectional basketball tournament at Davenport Saturday evening by conquering the strong Grand Mound aggregation 21 to 16. It was a thrilling battle with spurts by each team featuring. The boys who shouldered the greater part of the burden of bringing home the victories are Captain Gurius, Griebel, Swhwirtz, Jess, Gaylor and Felderman.
80 Years Ago
March 10, 1942
Weyghandt and Putman have all details completed for the operation of a ferry between Bellevue and the Savanna ordnance depot to carry local workers to and from the big plant.
Johnnie Schipper, the accommodating employee of Art's service station for several years, and Orville Haxmeier, a son of supervisor and Mrs. Paul Haxmeier of near Bellevue, will be among a number of Jackson county men who will leave Maquoketa Thursday to begin their period of service in the army.
The Iowa State Telephone Co. is installing a new switchboard at the Bellevue exchange today. The new board changes the system to eliminate the ringing at central to get an operator; all that is required to secure the operator is to lift the receiver.
Clarence Deppe, 24, is in Moulton hospital recovering from the amputation of his left hand just above the wrist, the result of a wood sawing accident.
Floyd Guenther and Charles Bevan of Bellevue left Jackson county for induction into the army last Tuesday morning.
70 Years Ago
March 6, 1952
Things were getting back to normal after eight inches of snow was piled over the area from Sunday through Monday night. High winds drifted the snow to make roads impassable Monday and Tuesday.
Colored views of the youngsters who entered the photograph contest sponsored by the Cozy Monday evening. Rickey, the small son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Remakel was chosen for first prize. David Lawwrence, small son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Ernst was awarded second place.
The following young men left by bus for Des Moines on Monday morning for induction: Orlyn William Till, Bellevue; Virtus Clasen, Bellevue, Donald Marburger, Sabula; Richard Tebbe, Bellevue.
60 Years Ago
March 8, 1962
The city council got an idea of how they sound in session. Part of the proceedings Monday night were tape recorded by E.E. Stamp.Using a small tape recorder, he covered nearly two hours of the long session. The council is investigating the recording of all meetings.
Bellevue will have daylight savings time again this summer. The city council adopted a resolution setting the opening of daylight time for June 3 and the close for September 2.
Greg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willard Eggers, is confined to his home after cracking his kneecap in a recent fall on the ice near his home in North Bellevue.
50 Years Ago
March 9, 1972
New third class postage rates will go into effect after midnight Saturday, March 11. Single piece rates for packages will begin at eight cents for two ounces and graduate up to 45 cents for a pound.
Mr. and Mrs. Scott Hachmann returned Sunday from Salida, Colo. where they were called when their son, Stuart, was involved in a car accident there on Friday. Stuart and Wayne Manders, son of Mrs. Veronica Manders of Bellevue, had gone to Salida during quarter college break and were going up Monarch Pass to the ski area when the accident occurred. Due to icy road conditions, they were attempting to turn back when the car slid over the side of the pass. Both boys escaped injury when they jumped from the car before it rolled over.
30 Years Ago
March 5, 1992
Bellevue welcomed riverboat gambling with plenty of fanfare and hope for its role in tourism development last year. But, last week Robert Kehl, Roberts River Rides, operator of the Mississippi Belle II, announced the weekend round trip schedule from Clinton is discontinued. 'It's unfortunate, I really believe he wanted to continue to serve Bellevue, but, if his numbers are correct, there doesn't seem to be any money in it, not with the mounting competition," said city administrator Tom Roth.
Bellevue city council members took the community by surprise last week when they voted 3-2 to construct a municipal cable system.
20 Years Ago
March 7, 2002
For the third time in three years Marquette Mohawk Coach Jim Squiers returns to Des Moines with a team to compete in the Iowa Boys Class 1A State Basketball Tournament. The Mohawks play at Veterans Auditorium on Monday, March 11, at 12:15 against old nemesis, sixty-ranked Boyden- Hull.
10 Years Ago
March 8, 2012
The Comet girls brought home their hardware after their loss to IKM -Manning in the Class 2A state tournament played in the Wells Fargo Arena, des Moines. The girls should be proud of this year's outstanding season. Their 25-1 record is the best in school history.
Sedgwick opened the doors on a brand new facility with an open house Friday evening. Hundreds showed up to tour the office building.
Barb and Doug Collins opened Farm Bureau Financial Services and have moved into a building you'd never guess was once a gas station, on Riverview between Park and Franklin Streets.
