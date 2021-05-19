100 years Ago
May 17, 1921
Mrs. Jos. Till, who had been combined to her bed for the past twelve weeks with rheumatism was able to be out for the first time Sunday.
Bellevue Brick-an official test was made of Bellevue Brick, by one of the most prominent testing laboratories in the U.S.A. and in accordance with the specifications of the American Society for Testing Materials; We invite comparison. Bellevue Pottery, Manufacturers of clay products of Quality, Bellevue, Iowa.
Now is the time to fill your porch boxes, hanging baskets, flower beds. You will find a good stock of Geraniums, Vines, Coleus, Verbena, Petunias, Salvia, Etc., at The Flower Store.
Saturday and Sunday nights a heavy frost visited this locality and a great deal of garden truck and potatoes that were two and three inches above the ground.
90 Years Ago
May 19, 1931
Word has been received from the state highway commission that bids will be opened at Ames next Tuesday for the resurfacing of primary No. 62 from Bellevue to Maquoketa and No. 117 from Maquoketa to Sabula.
Edgar Lutes had a real piece of luck Saturday morning when he found a pearl which weighs 32-1/2 grains. The stone was found while young Lutes was cooking out clams.
Under a new act passed by the forty-fourth general assembly of Iowa, operation of an automobile without a state driver's license will be unlawful on and after January 1, 1932. Penalty for failure to observe the new law will be a fine of not more than $100 or more than twenty days in jail.
Persons obtaining a driver's license for the first time must undergo an examination as to their physical and mental qualifications to operate an automobile in safety and to determine whether or not they are within classifications barred from obtaining a license.
Council Proceedings: It was moved by Roling and seconded by Bausch that Fred J. Schaub be granted permission to install one gasoline pump and storage tank abutting Lot 119 on Court Street. Motion carried.
80 years Ago
May 22, 1941
Brn Roling, Bellevue's boat builder deluxe, launched a sleek little craft last week. Ben fashioned his latest creation of plyboard and did a very neat job. It is powered with a 5-1/2 h.p. outboard.
Clarence Roeder recently completed a bow model boat and the Rev. Laurence Nelson, Ben Janssen and Atty. Paul Kempter are now at work on a boat along the same lines with which they plan to enjoy river fishing in this vicinity.
The framework of the new home of Dr. and Mrs. A.W. Sunleaf on one of the former Kelso lots in the northwest part of town, is going up fast. Victor Stualrt and son Arthur have the contract.
The summer cottage of Mayor and Mrs. G.J. Bittner, north of town and south of the F.H. Schwirtz cottage, if fast nearing completion. A basement, living room with fireplace, kitchen, two bedrooms and a screened porch will be fitted up for the comfort of the Bittners and friends. The view from this point both up and down the river, beggars description.
Bellevue High School closed the year's athletic program by defeating Miles in the baseball game played at Miles by the score of 19 to 6. Bellevue scored in every inning but one. "Butch" Bowman had control of the situation thruout allowing but 6 hits. Laverne Etting hit a home run.
The most recent of chain letters in use is the one asking for aprons. This type of letter or card is considered a lottery and will not be permitted to be sent thru the mails. It is a violation of the postal laws and regulations and anyone mailing this type of letter or card is laying himself liable to the penalty imposed by the postal department. according to Mrs. Gertrude Kueter, local P.M.
70 years Ago
May 24, 1951
A building lot just east of the Louis Till residence on West Market street was sold last week to Joe Gonner of Springbrook for $2200. Mr. Gonner will build a new house on the site. This price sets a new record for building lots in Bellevue.
Wilfred Till is remodeling his residence property near the ball field, recently vacated by the Eugene Ernst family and when completed, will move his family to town from the country.
Three Bellevueans left Tuesday morning from Maquoketa by bus for Des Moines for induction into the army. They are: Walter Eggers, Eldon Oster and Norvil Felderman.
At the morning service at St. Joseph's Church Sunday, seventy-one mothers with their babies, received the special blessing of the church at the hands of the rt. Rv. Msgr. J.E. Linkenmeyer. In this group there were three sets of twins with the grandmothers presenting them for the blessing. It was a beautiful ceremony.
Philco Refrigerator Offer: Limited time only-38 piece famous "Fire King" ovenware included at no extra charge with the purchase of any Philco Refrigerator. Keil Electric Service.
Announcement: Having purchased the Moch Grocery Store in North Bellevue, I solicit the business of old and new customers and promise the same courteous and efficient service as before. Full line of Groceries and eats; Try us First; Joe Weis.
60 Years Ago
May 18, 1961
More than 200 persons toured the temporary facilities of Ensign Coil Co. last Friday in the Goetz and Son building. The large turnout saw the production lines now set up here and watched a training film used by the firm to inspire new employees. At present, Ensign has 15 women employed here in Bellevue with the possibility that another line will be added at this time.
The Possibility of setting aside the will of the late Joe Young which has left $79,000 to the city to set up a museum was discussed before the city council meeting Monday. Forrest Doland appeared with a group of citizens to suggest the funds could serve a better purpose for the public. He said his group was interested in making the funds available for a swimming pool. Mayor Kinmonth told the group he was not against setting aside the Young will and abandoning the museum. "It’s a museum now," he said, referring to the cluttered condition of the Young residence and the many repairs needed. Appearing with Mr. Doland were Bob Ernst, Dr. R.D. Dempewolf, Dr. A.W. Sunleaf and Marvin Goetz.
Teen Hop-Friday, May 19, 7:30 to 10:30, Bellevue Legion Hall. Live music , Top "40" music by the "Shades" featuring Janie Walker and Bobby Smith. Admission 75 cents.
Have you tried Bellevue Creamery's Vita Slim? You will like this low fat milk for weight conscious people. Much of the butterfat is removed, yet it retains all of the healthful vitamins and minerals you need. And it's cheaper than milk!
50 Years Ago
May 20, 1971
George Beeler, at 76, Bellevue's oldest active golfer, isn't likely to forget Saturday May 22, 1971. After more than a half century of golfing, George had a hole-in-one that day, is first. It happened on the first hole of the Bellevue Golf course as he and Virgil and Harold Koppes were starting a round Saturday morning.
A plan to provide 'meals on wheels' to older residents of the community is being formulated by the senior Citizens of Bellevue. At a meeting of the directors of Bellevue Memorial Hospital Tuesday night it was agreed that the hospital would prepare the meals for the project.
Scholastic leaders of the senior class of 1971 at Bellevue high school are Debbie Griebel, valedictorian and Janell Gieseman, salutatorian.
Joan Stanek is now available for all professional services at Dot's Beauty Shop, Monday through Saturday. Riverside Addition.
40 Years Ago
May 21, 1981
Bellevue City Council took the final step Tuesday night toward the sale of the city owned Cozy Theater and ambulance garage in downtown. Last January, the council agreed to sell the buildings to Irene Collins of Chicago and David Kendall of rural Bellevue for $40,000. All that remained to close the deal was to zone the property for commercial use.
For the Fourth of July parade, Lester Michels has been chosen grand marshal in honor of service to his country and community.
30 Years Ago
May 16, 1991
Bellevue voters rejected an annexation proposal Tuesday by a tow-to-one margin in a special municipal election. Anti-annexation leader Mike Clemens was elated by the results Tuesday morning. at City hall, council members expressed disappointment in the outcome, and in the manner the anti-annexation campaign was waged. Anti-annexation proponents claimed they were already paying their fair share for access, but council members say city residents subsidize rural users.
City Administrator Tom Roth, the target of much of the anti-annexation advertising, asked "how do you combat that? The letters, the advertising contained absolute untruths. The truth is they don't pay as much to use those services. Former council member Loras Herrig first suggested annexation after business owner Chuck Schroeder sought extension of city water and sewer service to his Harbor Motel.
20 Years Ago
May 17, 2001
The woman accused of attempting to sell at auction $70,000 worth of valuable Civil War artifacts identified as belonging to Greg May sits in a Clinton County jail cell. The shadowy 51-year old tattoo artist she was arrested with in Arizona, the man known in Bellevue as "Moose" or Cody Johnson, is in a Wisconsin prison cell.
Bellevue will be dancing in the streets to live music this summer with once a month Friday evening bash through September.The first event is coming up Friday, May 25, at 100 court Street. The free summer concert series downtown begins next week with "Red Stallion."
10 Years Ago
May 19, 2011
Voy 3 Theatres, Downtown Maquoketa Now Showing: Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger tides, Water for Elephants, and Thor.
The Bellevue Heritage Committee would like to thank Mina Theisen for her dedicated service working to provide fun filled family celebrations for 26+ years.
