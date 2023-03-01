Junie Putman

30 YEARS AGO in Bellevue, Junie Putman caught a 58-pound, 43.25 inch long Black Buffalo in Pool 13 while out on the river. He called then DNR Research Technician Maury Anderson to come take a photograph and document the catch. While weighing the fish was not complicated, determining the age of the creature was a bit more complex. Anderson said that he took samples and counted the number of ‘otolith rings’ to determine the Buffalo’s age. At the time, Anderson estimated the fish to be 38 years old. DNR researcher Ryan Hupfeld this January re-aged the otolith and instead found it to be 56 years old.

110 YEARS AGO, MARCH 11, 1913

The Pearce restaurant will close at the end of the month, a decision reached by the proprietors after a year’s experience in the business. They claim that the business is unprofitable and unsatisfactory. – The Bellevue Herald