110 YEARS AGO, MARCH 11, 1913
The Pearce restaurant will close at the end of the month, a decision reached by the proprietors after a year’s experience in the business. They claim that the business is unprofitable and unsatisfactory. – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 26, 1918
Tony Dempewolf, who has been visiting his many relatives in this city and vicinity for the past two months, returned to his home LaSalle, CO Saturday. His visit was shortened on account of being in the next draft.
95 YEARS AGO
MARCH 1, 1928
Manager Wright informs the Leader that he has booked a number of big pictures for March. Heading the list is “Ben Hur”, conceded to be one of the very finest film productions that everybody should be sure to see. Others are “The Garden of Allah” and “Les Miserables”. Manager Wright is continually giving his patrons the best pictures that he can procure, and deserves the support of the public.
85 YEARS AGO, MARCH 8, 1938
The final mass was sung in the old SS. Peter and Paul church at Springbrook last Wednesday by the pastor, the Rev. P. J. Friedman. A little rock church was built at Springbrook by early Catholic settlers in 1866 and in 1890 It was enlarged by the late Father W. G. Knapstein. The church proved to be adequate for years but the old has to yield to the new, and under the able directions of Father Friedman a large, beautiful and modern church edifice is now being completed. – The Bellevue Herald
85 YEARS AGO
MARCH 1, 1938
Ivan Pfeiffer, proprietor of Pfeiffer’s Store, was elected president of the Chamber of Commerce at a meeting of the newly elected directors following the annual dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall Thursday night. Fifty-three businessmen and citizens attended the meeting, which was in charge of V. I. Rule, retiring vice president.
The new directors are Mr. Pfeiffer, Theo Neu, G. L. Beeler, Ben Mootz, C. C. Bisdorf, C. R. Byland, V. I. Rule, L. E. Kucheman, G. J. Bittner and Dr. A. W. Sunleaf.
75 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 26, 1948
Marvin Goetz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Goetz is a member of the Wartburg College a cappella choir that will leave February 27 for a two week tour of cities in Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. This year’s choir includes 51 student members and will be accompanied on their tour by the Rev. C. G. Shalkhauser, business manager and Helend Drewelow, senior, who will act as chaperon.
Churches will sponsor most of the concerts on the tour, but civic groups will sponsor a few.
70 YEARS AGO, MARCH 12, 1953
A new automobile electric shop will be opened in Bellevue this weekend by D. A. Kratzer in his building at the corner of Water and Market street. Mr. Kratzer will specialize in carburetion and ignition diagnosis and repair in the shop to be called Riverview Auto Electric.
The new business will use Sun Electric Corp machines for complete checking of automobile carburetion, ignition and electrical efficiency. Mr. Kratzer stated, The machines give scientific reports on engine operations to determine necessary work. – The Bellevue Herald
65 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 27, 1958
At their February meeting, the Board of Directors of the Jackson County Farm Bureau voted to send E. J. Gibbs, of Bellevue, to Washington D. C. during the week of March 9. Approximately 100 Farm Bureau member-leaders from all counties in Iowa will make the trip; the group will go by train. Purpose of the trip is to provide opportunity for county leaders to visit with Congressmen and to give support for Farm Bureau policies and also to provide opportunity for county leaders to see first hand some of the problems Congress faces in trying to solve farm problems.
60 YEARS AGO, MARCH 14, 1963
The name of Rev. Laurence Nelson of Bellevue was placed in nomination for a position on the Board of the State Conservation Commission Monday by Gov. Harold Hughes.
The name was sent to the senate asking his appointment to a six-year term to begin in July.
Rev. Nelson, 56, has been pastor of First Presbyterian church in Bellevue for 25 years. He is also pastor of Green Island Congregation Church and until recently was moderator for the Presbyterian churches in Andrew and Emeline.
His work for conservation and enthusiasm for the outdoor recreation is widely known. He has served in youth activities, with the Izaak Walton league, and promoted many improvement projects in Bellevue and Jackson county.
55 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 29, 1968
Patrons of the Bellevue municipal utilities will get a reduction in rates starting in April. The lower rates will go into effect with the bill to be mailed May 1. The new rates will be approximately 17 percent less than the rates now in force. There will be a savings of approximately 7 percent more than the 10 percent discount, which has been in effect for utilities customer for the last several
50 YEARS AGO, MARCH 15, 1973
Bargains this week at Mottet’s Circle Food Store include: Van Camp’s pork and beans, 6 cans for $1.00; Kraft Parkay margarine, 3 pounds for $1.00; Smuckers grape jelly, 49¢; Head lettuce, 29¢; Hen turkeys, 39¢ lb.; Beef short ribs, 35¢ lb. and Dubuque whole hog sausage, 89¢ lb. – Bellevue Herald-Leader
40 YEARS AGO, MARCH 10, 1983
Marquette Mohawk Rod Watters recently became the second in school history to log 1000 points during a basketball career. The milestone came during the sectional game in Clinton when Marquette played Preston. Mel Berendes was the first to reach the mark during the 1968-69 season. The Herald-Leader
30 YEARS AGO, MARCH 4, 1993
It’s not exactly a done deal, but Green Island, the municipality, is almost Green Island, former incorporated village.
Steve McCann, Iowa’s City Development Board secretary said this week about six months of paperwork remain, but the village, “for all practical purposes” is now dis-incorporated.
Francis Culver, Green Island’s last mayor, said last week there was no official ceremony to mark the occasion. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
