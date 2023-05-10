110 YEARS AGO
MAY 20, 1913
The “Cozy” theatre, the new picture show, opened last night to a good business. The house was packed for the first show and about half full for the second. Manager Collins has spared no expense in giving Bellevue a modern moving picture show, which is equipped with opera chairs, raised floor and a very melodious electric piano. His film service is first class and was exceptionally good last night, with three reels of good subjects. Everybody seemed well pleased and none express themselves but what they got the worth of their money. We hope our people will give the new play house the patronage it deserves, and wish the management success. –The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
MAY 9, 1918
Tonight- “Freckles” with a cast of clever singers and dancers, eight fine musical numbers, all special scenery and effects. Seats on sale at Rexall Store. Prices 25 cents and 75 cents, which includes tax. Friday-Emmy Wehlen in a 5-act Metro wonder play of intrigue and love, entitled, “Miss Robinson Crusoe.”
Saturday-Gladys Hulette in “The Crooked Romance.” Unusual story, unusually fine acting and unusually interesting. 5 reels shows 8 and 9 o’clock. Sunday-May Murray in a 5-act Paramount feature “The Plow Girl.” Monday and Tuesday-Miss Edna Goodrich, the beautiful brunette of Broadway, is given a satisfactory role in her new American Red Cross play, “The American Maid.” It displays the American girl at her best and shows how she was evolved from the girls of all other nations. One of the most ingenious scenes in the piece is a quadruple exposure of Miss Goodrich, who wears a different national costume in each of her four incarnations, appearing on the stage at the same time. The drama is skillfully constructed and beautifully staged.
95 YEARS AGO
MAY 10, 1928
The city dads have designated Friday, May 11th as Clean Up Day. All citizens and organizations are requested to co-operate in the laudable work of cleaning up the town and making the surroundings more slightly and beautiful. Special attention will be given to the riverfront. Let everyone do his part.
85 YEARS AGO
MAY 10, 1938
A swimming pool was favored over a municipal building at a meeting of citizens at the K. of C. hall last Tuesday night. The meeting had been called to decide which project would be applied for under PWA or WPA terms and a committee composed of Mayor G. J. Bittner, Dr. E. A. Hanske, A. C. Schneider, Attorney Marvin Koppes and I. C. Pfeiffer was appointed to take the necessary steps to get the pool project under way. Preliminary plans for the pool will be drawn up by an engineer and submitted to public works officials and the citizens will be asked to vote on whether or not they want to issue bonds to build the pool. The election will be called after plans have been submitted and after the council has been petitioned to hold the election.
85 YEARS AGO
MAY 17, 1938
The Mississippi river has risen several feet during the past week and the stage here at 8 o’clock this morning was 12.2 feet, it was reported at the U. S. engineers office. The crest of the raise is expected to be about 16 feet and it will be reached some time Friday.
Most of the islands are covered with water in this vicinity. – The Bellevue Herald
70 YEARS AGO
MAY 21, 1953
Dr. Charles Bregman, veterinarian who has practiced for the last two years in Cascade, has opened his office at LaMotte. He will be located on the south side of the square.
A native of Dubuque, he was a 1950 graduate of the school of veterinary science at Iowa State College, Ames. Dr. Bregman is married and he and his wife are seeking a home in LaMotte. – The Bellevue Herald
60 YEARS AGO
MAY 23, 1963
Bellevue will get some signs to identify streets along Water and State streets.
The city council approved the request of a delegation from the Chamber of Commerce board of directors who appeared at Tuesday night’s meeting to ask for the street signs.
Ray Gallagher, president of the board, V. I. Rule and Joe Carton placed a request for the signs on the 200 street corners in the city. The council agreed to make a start by doing Water and State streets this year. This would involve approximately 20 signs along Water Street and six duplicate sets to Seventh street on State. Each sign and pole was estimated to cost $10. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
50 YEARS AGO
MAY 17, 1973
Howard Coon, park ranger at Bellevue State Park for the past eight years, officially retired May 15 after serving over 27 years with the park service
Donald Carrier from Cedar Lake State Park (Cerro Gordo County) has been named to replace Coon. Carrier’s transfer will become effective May 16. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.