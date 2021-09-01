100 Years Ago
August 30, 1921
Friends of Henry Roling will learn with regret that the doctors at Rochester, Minn., where he was taken Wednesday by his brother Herman, found it necessary to amputate his left leg above the knee. Henry had the leg injured in an automobile accident some time ago and it did not heal up as it should. Tuberculosis of the bone set in which necessitated the amputation of the limb.
The Milwaukee will run another cheap rate excursion to Chicago next Sunday. "Red" Faber will pitch for the White Sox and this will be a fine chance to see him in action. The train will leave Bellevue at 5:10 in the morning and returning will leave Chicago at 10:. The fare will be $3.90 for the round trip.
The giant dirigible ZR-2, purchased from England by the United States for $2,000,000 was wrecked with heavy loss of life late Wednesday afternoon over the Yorkshire coast in England.
A number of localities have reported cases of infantile paralysis. State health officials say there is no epidemic of this disease but advise the avoidance of dusty roads where the trouble prevails.
90 Years Ago
September 1, 1931
An argument over which was the "fastest human" terminated in an interesting foot race Friday morning on Front Street when Mike Kilburg and Ed Engelman ran it out, Engelman winning by at least 25 puffs. The race was run over a two block distance from the bank to the button factory before a crowd of cheering spectators.
A set of lower molars was found on the sidewalk the other day. If someone has a matching set of uppers they may call this office.
"Dolly" Zimmer had a thrilling experience Monday. He was on his way up the river to fish, and was pulling a skiff in which two small sons of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Weimerskirk were enjoying a ride. At the head of Efferding Island the motor boat struck some heavy waves and was swamped, sinking rapidly in about 25 feet of water. But Dolly, with rare presence of mind, cut the rope to the skiff and saved it and the two lads from being pulled under.
The steamer Capitol failed to arrive Friday morning for the scheduled daylight trip to Dubuque and hundreds of people in this vicinity were disappointed. Why the boat did not arrive on time is not clear as the channel was open for the big boat, the Herbert Hoover, went down the day before and it draws much more water than does the Capitol. The Maquoketa high school band arrived early in the morning and the disappointment of the 29 members was so great when told that the boat would not be here that the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce decided to provide the food for a picnic dinner in the State Park for the youngsters.
Marvin Koppes, one of the proprietors of the Koppes Bros. grocery store for the past five years, has sold his interest in the business to his brother Harold. The former will leave in September to attend the University College of Law.
Willard and Harold Eggers attended the annual picnic sponsored by the Clinton Herald for their carriers. The boys had a fine time and were taken to Clinton and brought home by a Herald representative.
We regret to say that it is taking the United States longer to whip one man, Al Capone, than it took the allies to whip the central powers.
Reports are that agents are using women "decoys" in making their liquor buys to obtain evidence. The federal prohibition law must be in a sorry state to make such mean and sneaking methods necessary. The use of women snoopers is repugnant in the extreme.
The Deichelbohrer school south of town, which was closed last year owing to lack of the required number of pupils, will be reopened this year and Miss Luella Reichwein has been elected to teach there.
80 Years Ago
September 4, 1941
Ardo Keil, living south of town, is building a 36x76 foot modern dairy barn with all the modern conveniences for the handling of large quantities of milk. Glen Heckelsmiller is also building a double corn crib, 24x40 feet.
Robert Lucke, who for the past several years has been manager of the Lucke Bros. shoe store, received word this week from the civil service commission of his appointment as a chauffeur at the Savanna Ordnance Depot and started work there. Gerald Lucke, son of Mrs. Clarence Lucke, will now have charge of the store and Robert will help out at the establishment in the evenings and on Saturday.
We are sorry to report that Mrs. Emil Mueller is confined to her bed by rheumatism.
Bellevueans and people of this locality will have the opportunity of seeing another boat show for the showboat Dixie Queen. The depression of 1930 ruined the run of showboats and everyone will be pleased to again here the calliopes.
The opening of schools thruout America, although taken for granted by most of us, is probably the most important "defense project" undertaken since the schools closed last June. That is, it is the most important step when we consider it in relation to what would happen if our schools did not open and millions of boys and girls ceased to learn about the ideals of democracy.
Cost of a year's study in the University of Iowa liberal arts college will total about $500. The amount is broken down as follows: tuition, $130; books $25; board and room, $275 and $300; and miscellaneous, $50. For the first time, the tuition includes all special fees, a season ticket to athletic contests, free hospital treatment in case of illness or injury and Iowa Union membership.
70 Years Ago
September 6, 1951
Four local boys who enlisted in the Navy last week will take their final physical exams at Des Moines. They are Don Medinger, Allen Kilburg, Russell Koppes and Mark Kueter.
The last sound of the old Bellevue Public School bell was heard last Friday. Over the weekend, the cupola, in bad condition from time and weather, was removed and the bell taken down, and according to all we can learn, the bell will call no more Bellevue children to their classes. The bell has a date 1846 on it.
Legion auxiliary Notes: One complete hospital bed is being stored at the city hall. The remainder of the hospital equipment earned through the magazine subscription drive, is stored at Maquoketa. Those articles can be loaned out by asking Mrs. Jos. White, unit president. Save your butternut coffee strips and Nash coffee lids.
Miss Alda Bevan of Chicago, accompanied by her friend, David Kendell of LaGrange, Ill., spent Sunday with her mother, brothers and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. M.P. Potter at Paradise Farm, returning to the city Monday afternoon.
60 Years Ago
September 7, 1961
The new six-room addition to Bellevue public school will be dedicated in services to be held at the school Sunday afternoon.
Mid-Way café, operated by Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Thola, will hold a special grand opening Sunday, September 10. A special menu has been prepared for the day.
MHS News: This year we welcome our new lay teacher, John Ludescher. He teaches economics, history and physical education. Everyone hopes he will have an enjoyable year at Marquette. New also is Sister Julie Marie, music director. And welcome back, Sister Gerardine. With all the hustle and bustle of the beginning of school the sociology class was glad to hear that there was one "shy, silent type of person still around. Glad to have you Father Kruse.
50 Years Ago
September 2, 1971
If you had occasion to pass Cole Park at various hours this summer it must have been apparent that the city lot was getting a great deal of use this summer. The swimming pool has been popular ever since it was first opened in 1965. The fact that the city owns that property goes back to a fund raised immediately after World War II as a memorial to Bellevue men and women who served-and died-for this nation. Originally a building was to be bought as a community center, but it eventually worked out that the money was used to purchase the block from the Cole family heirs. Rightly the park should be called Veterans Memorial park, but common usage has been to call it Cole park.
40 Years Ago
September 3, 1981
Bids for remodeling the city's newly acquired community and senior citizen center were higher than expected when council members opened them at a special meeting. Gary Witter, Bellevue contractor, submitted the low bid of $49,850.
Movies now showing in the area: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Stripes, Superman II, Clash of the Titans, Nine to Five, Cannonball Run, Swiss Family Robinson.
Tears of joy, horn honking, clapping and cheering were the reactions as the Bellevue Braves captured the championship title of the Louis F. Jess baseball tournament.
