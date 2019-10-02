100 Years Ago
October 2, 1919
The dangerous Pat Dunn Hill where a number of severe accidents have taken place is finally being improved so that the traveling public may use it without fear of injury. A joint meeting of the members of the board of supervisors, the township trustees, farmers who travel this hill most and the good roads committee of the Commercial Club was held last week and steps taken to straighten out the kinks as it were, do considerable filling, etc. The road at the foot of the hill will be widened. The improvement will cost five or six hundred dollars.
Last Tuesday at Springbrook occurred the marriage of Mr. Arnold M. Scheckel and Miss Clara A. Steines, two popular young people of that locality. Both the bride and groom are favorably known among a wide circle of friends who join in extending hearty congratulations and best wishes.
Dr. E.L. Lampe has taken the initiative in organizing a branch of the American Legion in Bellevue by circulating a petition the past week for fifteen signers who were quickly secured and who will make application for a charter for this city. The American Legion was first organized in Paris, March 15, 1919.
Two cases brought before the district court last week were both proven to be founded on solid ground and judgments were found against both offenders. Elmer Russell was found guilty of assault upon a five-year-old girl, was fined $100 which he paid and has left the city. Bud Palmer, indicted for owning intoxicants with intent to sell, was fined $200 and allowed to go free upon payment of the amount.
90 Years Ago
October 3, 1929
Tuesday morning Grover Bittner and wife, and father Louis Bittner, and sister, Mrs. George Zentner, started for Guttenberg in the former’s new Buick sedan to attend the funeral of a relative. All went well until they tried to pass an automobile driven by Walter Kott of St. Donatus. The Bittner car was forced to the side and to avoid collision, slid into a ditch and turned turtle. The Bittner car was damaged to the extent of about $100, which will be paid by the owner of the other car.
Ardo Keil of Route 3 called at the Leader office Tuesday to renew his subscription and says he has been busy with others in repairing the Green Island telephone line. The central office has been moved from Green Island to the Sam Lamborn property on this side of the Maquoketa River.
The Catholic cemetery at Spruce Creek has been improved and beautified under the direction of the Rev. Father Linkenmeyer and those who have loved ones buried there feel profoundly grateful.
George Ernst has purchased the oil station on State Street east of Beck’s furniture store which has been closed for some time. This station is on a good location and with judicious management, should be a success.
Mrs. Louis Efferding had the misfortune to fall at her home on Second street early Friday morning. Mrs. Efferding is well along in years so must use greater care in getting around.
80 Years Ago
October 3, 1939
The first killing frost of the season occurred Saturday night, Sept. 30. The temperature at 6 o’clock was 27 degrees above zero and all vegetation was badly blasted.
A record number of tons of freight was locked through lock No. 12 here during the past week-a total of 44,450 tons. Much of the freight consisted of coal consigned to the Twin Cities and other northern points.
The resignation of Raymond Hipschen as manager of state liquor store No. 115 here was accepted by the liquor commission last week, effective Nov. 1. Hipschen, a democrat, became the 111th employe on the readjustment casualty list as the republicans replace the democratic employees with men of the G.O.P. faith. George L. Beeler, a republican and postmaster here for many years, was appointed clerk in the store.
70 Years Ago
October 6, 1949
A chimney fire at the Louis Petesch farm south of town on Wednesday of last week summoned the rural fire truck into action. Firemen made the run of six miles in about ten minutes which is really fast service. No damage resulted. The farm is tenanted by Mr. Petesch’s son, Roland.
The members of St. John’s According to a report issued by County Supt. L.L. Long, 1262 pupils are attending the rural schools in this county.
The men’s Fellowship of the Presbyterian church will meet in regular session on Wednesday evening. on the serving committee are William Hodoval, Dr. John Tilton, Clarence Pinnell and Mahlon Hyler.
Bellevue merchants who are advertising special purchase for this weekend should enjoy a thriving business and shoppers should gain considerable earnings. With the Mootz Hardware “True Valu” sale on, grand opening of the Feltes market, now affiliated with the Clover Farm store organization, and Doland’s, Norpels and Shoeman’s fine offerings, Bellevue will be a popular shopping center.
60 Years Ago
October 1, 1959
A pay increase for the two regular policemen was granted at the regular meeting of the town council Wednesday of last week. Chief Frank Kirschbaum and Patrolman Vic Wemmers were each raised from $275 to $300 per month after the two men appeared before the council to make the request.
Tryouts for triple trio at M.H.S resulted in victories for Carol Koppes, Cleo Gerlach, Nora Scheckel, Jean Feltes, Connie Portz, Lila Ries, Carol Flogel, Jane Herrig and Judy Tebbe.
At B.H.S. the results of the student council elections are as follows: president, Norine Felderman; vice president, Leslie Yeager; secretary, Jean Felderman; treasurer, David Smithson.
Braves hold track meet in 14-1 win-The team kept their Prairie league slate clean Sunday by erasing Springbrook in a 14-1 contest at Cole Park. Bob Engleman gave up four safeties in the nine innings. Slim Clasen came on to pitch the last inning for the Braves, striking out the three men who faced him. Biggest bat in the Brave romp was Chuck Roling’s as he laid out a double and four singles in six times up. Willie Felderman kept up his hitting streak with five singles in six times at bat.
50 Years Ago
October 2, 1969
“Operation Edith” will be conducted in Bellevue next Wednesday to help every family practice a means of escape from their home should a fire break out. Fire chief Hardy Eggers has suggested that rural families also conduct the drill.
Noel Menard, retired Army colonel, has filed papers for candidate for mayor of Bellevue. Mr. and Mrs. Menard recently purchased the Gilles home at 402 North Third Street.
WITH THE SERVICEMEN-Pfc William Reistroffer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Reistroffer is on Army duty in Vietnam. Pvt. Duane Tietjen has completed basic training in the Army at Fort Polk, La., and is now undergoing advanced infantry training at the same base. Dale Ernst, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Ernst, is at Chanute AFB, having been stationed formerly at Sheppard AFB. David Ernst, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Ernst, and Glen Manders, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mathew Manders were inducted into the army and are now undergoing basic training at Fort Polk.
Many Marquette students are taking courses at Bellevue community high school. These students appreciate the opportunity to share the public school facilities and have a chance to work with the B.H.S. students and faculty. MHS enrollment in various public school courses is as follows: art 35, drivers ed. 30, home economics 44, math 24, phy ed. 167, physics 12, office practice 18, shop 86, practical shop 6, Spanish 49, and world geography 3.
40 Years Ago
October 4, 1979
During the 1978 and 1979 seasons, several Bellevue young people marched with the Colt Drum and Bugle Corps of Dubuque. Those who participated in 1978 were David Busch, Jon Jones, John Long, Martha Michaelson, Charles Michaelson, Carla Roling, Carol Roling, Roger Vaughn, John Wolfe and Todd Wolfe. Representing Bellevue in the colts for the 1979 season were Eric Busch, Beth Daniels, Julie Hoffman, Martha Michaelson, Charles Michaelson and Carol Roling.
Five persons filed as candidates for two seats on the Bellevue City Council. According to city clerk David Heiar, both council incumbents, Joe Beschen and Loras Herrig, filed papers before the Thursday deadline. Also filing were Mary Beck, Bernard (Junior) Medinger and Orville Michels.
