100 Years Ago
March 1, 1921
Mr. and Mrs. John W. Ernst and little son, Jack, arrived here Friday from Dubuque for a few days' visit. They leave Dubuque this week for their farm at St. Onge, S.D., to remain. Oil has been struck one mile from his farm and they will drill for oil on his land this summer.
Hawkeye State News: Bessie O-Hara, a housewife, filed a voluntary petition in bankruptcy. She claims debts amounting to $3,659.50.
While searching for eggs in the haymow of his barn, John Bushnell fell and was caught in a noose of rope which strangled him to death.
Mrs. Annie Haldorf has been awarded $6,000 damages in her suit against her father-in-law, Charles Haldorf, a farmer, for alienation of the affections of her husband, William.
Adoption will be a legal proceeding of the same nature as marriage and diivorce, should the Russell Sage foundation bill introduced become a law. The bill makes adoption of a child a court proceeding and a matter of definite record, thus protecting the rights of the child to inheritance.
90 Years Ago
March 10, 1931
This locality experienced one of the worst blizzards of the season Saturday. The wind began blowing on Friday and turned cold during the night. Early Saturday morning, snow flurries were mingled with the wind and in a short time it looked as if we were in for an old fashion blizzard.
Mrs. Nellie Budde is seriously ill at her home with pneumonia and her many friends are hoping for a speedy recovery.
The spacious veranda of the Oak Lodge in the Bellevue State Park will be beautified this summer by a number of rustic chairs. This furniture is the handiwork of A.G. Esfeld, the custodian of the park, who has busied himself during the winter months, and is on display at the Young hardware. The chairs are fashioned of native wood.
As days, weeks, months and years pass and the dark days of the World War fade into the distance and become history, capitalists fight the proposed payment of the so-called bonus certificates to war veterans, we hear of business depression, panic, drought and famine; we, the veterans, often wonder if our being over there in the vermin-infected, muddy and dirty trenches, amidst poison gases, high explosive and shrapnel shells was nothing but a horrible dream.
Gasoline pipelines that have recently invaded the state entered without any legal restraint. The same is true of natural gas lines. Before anyone knew of the immensity of the enterprise agents were at work obtaining contracts with farmers for construction rights. The crossing of rivers and highways had no legal sanction anywhere.
The iris and hyacinths, which had daringly peeped through their coverings during the bright warm sunshine in February got their noses nipped Saturday and Sunday, and while rather pale seem to be weathering through it.
80 Years Ago
March 6, 1941
New service on the Milwaukee Road between Dubuque and Chicago will be inaugurated March 16. Schedules also will be shortened between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Sioux City, Sioux Falls and Omaha.
Capt. W.L. Hunter says he saw two robins feeding at his bird feeder on Saturday, but has not seen them since.
Mrs. G.J. Bittner reports she saw a robin, fat and of a very brilliant color with feathers ruffled up huddled near her back door Monday in the snow storm.
March came in like a lamb but before the day was over the roar of the lion could be heard but subdued before night. Rain started falling which turned to snow and at times the March wind did blow.
Cletus Sieverding is nursing a broken right arm, the result of a fall down a hay chute. The arm was broken at the wrist and Dr. E. A. Hanske reduced the fracture.
Mrs. Roosevelt complains that republicans do not applaud her husband's speeches. Lady, you don't know the half of it.
No one need wonder any longer about this country's neutrality. It doesn't exist. We are a nonbelligerent participant in the war.
When Iowa made the sale of beer legal back in the beginning of the New Deal, the Iowa law read that beer must be sold with food and that it was not intoxicating. Then came the squabble over what was food and the Iowa attorney general at that time ruled that beer could be sold with salt alone as salt was food. How silly. Now a bill is being introduced down in Des Moines asking that the sale of beer be prohibited where food is sold.
Bids will be asked within a few days for construction of a new $2,225,000 bridge across the Mississippi here.
Marvin (Coonie) Felderman left Saturday for Baton Rouge, La., to join the Nashville, Tenn. baseball club for a month's training before the season opens April 10. Felderman, a hard hitting catcher, was a member of the Nashville Brooklyn Dodger farm team last year in the Class A-1 league.
70 Years Ago
March 8, 1951
Edward Dunn has purchased a lot in the Brinker addition in the northwest part of town.
COZY THEATRE: Friday and Saturday, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans in "Trigger Jr." and Betty Hutton and Fred Astaire in "Let's Dance."
Here's an important message to all wives! In the American Weekly the great color magazine, read "Outgrown Wives," a warning to women who use wife-hood and motherhood as an excuse for their own physical and mental laziness. Don't miss Fannie Hurst's eye-opening article Sunday in the Chicago Herald.
60 Years Ago
March 9, 1961
Bellevue got its March blizzard Wednesday as seven inches of wet snow greeted the city at daybreak. The snow continued through most of the day.
BHS News: The co-editors became co-seamstresses on the day of the Basketball Banquet. Marilyn Budde hadn't had time to finish her new dress she was planning to wear to the banquet, and through the cooperative efforts of Marilyn, Nancy and Jeanette it was all ready to wear. The dress was very pretty at that.
50 years Ago
March 11, 1971
No apparent change was reported in the condition of Mrs. Joseph White who is in the burn center of University hospital at Iowa City. She suffered severe burns over most of the upper part of her body at her home on March 2. Her husband said early Wednesday that she is holding her own, but is still listed as critical.
Green Island News: Stanley Daniels, son of Mrs. Pearl Daniels left from Dubuque by plane for DesMoines to join the armed forces. From there he will go to Missouri for basic training.
LaMotte News: Tom Arensdorf, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Arensdorf, is now stationed at Norfolk Va., with the Naval Reserves.
MHS News: What is becoming a grand tradition at Marquette high school was enormously bolstered over the weekend with the production of "Finian's Rainbow."
40 Years Ago
March 5, 1981
A dream that began last July with a vacant piece of land on the west edge of Bellevue is slowly taking shape. Seven months ago, local officials announced that the BX-100 Company of Sunnyvale, Calif., had decided to build a factory at Bellevue.
If all goes according to plans, a new eight-lane bowling alley will open in north Bellevue next fall. Delbert Jackson, owner of the factory building that once housed Line-O-Tronics at the north end of Riverview street, said Monday that he hopes to have the bowling alley open by mid-August.
Opinions of the Herald Leader: Bellevue Ambulance Service volunteers last week asked the city council to consider building a $35,000 garage. The building proposed last week by the volunteers represented their "dream garage." It included such features as extra space between the two ambulance stalls, a large meeting room with kitchen facilities, a full bathroom and a storage room. The council would be condoning an extravagance if it approved a building that includes a meeting room for a group of volunteers who held meetings only twice last year. A modest framed structure could be erected, probably for less that $10,000, that would meet the needs of the ambulance service for the next 20 years. -- Dave Grossman
30 years Ago
March 7, 1991
Private enterprise will operate Bellevue's secondary wastewater treatment plant following approval of a three year contract with People's Natural Gas.
Nasser Shahrivar, a Guttenbuerg artist, recently completed his panoramic view of Bellevue. He used a series of 150 photographs to base the 36 inch long riverfront painting on when he began the project last summer.
A check for $10,000 is on its way to Moss Recreation, Iowa City for $41,496 in lighting equipment destined for Bellevue's Cole park baseball diamond. City administrator Tom Roth completed the order last week.
20 Years Ago
March 8, 2001
At Dubuque Senior High School, the Marquette Mohawks ended the unbeaten Bellevue Comets run for a state tournament bid with a 79-76 double overtime victory.
Marquette will make its fourth appearance in state tournament play under coach Jim Squiers since their first tournament game in 1993. The team posted a season record of 23-2.
The War Years: Scrap Drives-local residents quickly became accustomed to the frequent appeals for scrap and junk, valuable sources of steel and rubber to supplement raw materials As a result some old landmarks, like the cannons along the river bank here in Bellevue and old cars, trucks and tractors, disappeared into war production. uncle Sam declared he needed an additional 6 million tons of scrap steel to help build the tanks, guns and ships to fight the Axis Powers.
10 years Ago
March 10. 2011
At the Wells Fargo Arena: The Mohawk girls made school history by winning their first game in Iowa Class 1A state tournament play. The score was 34-32.
Class 1 A state Semi-final Ar-We-Va 52, Marquette 46. The Mohawks rallied from an early deficit and led 2nd ranked Ar-We-Va by10 points, with 8 minutes to play. Enter the worst 3-minutes in their tournament run, and the Mohawks history making season came to an end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.