100 Years Ago
May 8, 1919
John Burcheding, one of Bellevue’s prominent citizens, was called upon to lay down the working tools of life at his apartments in Weck’s Hotel at 1:25 A.M. last Sunday. he had been n failing health for several years and seven months ago suffered a stroke of paralysis from which he never recovered. Brights disease developed and during the last few weeks of his illness he suffered much but bore it all without complaint.
Marshal Henneger has a force of men employed in cleaning alleys of Bellevue this week.
The Luten arch concrete bridge over Mill Creek west of town which has been in bad condition for some time was washed out completely in Monday night’s storm.
The victory loan campaign was launched last week and the results of the first few days were so satisfactory that the treasury officials were almost surprised. The slogan “Let’s Finish the Jog,” has caught the public mind and is catching the public’s dollars.
The 60th anniversary of the founding of St. John’s Lutheran congregation will be commemorated on May 18.
90 Years Ago
May 9, 1929
Eugene Lucke is driving a new Whippet coach, purchased from J.J. Till.
Sunday being a fine day for motoring, there were many visitors from surrounding towns at Bellevue State Park. At least several hundred were there, and from now on this popular park will be a mecca for tourists and folks from nearby localities as well. The road to the park is now in first-class shape.
At a night session of the Jackson county board of supervisors last Thursday that body adopted a resolution asking the State Highway Commission to include the Mississippi River Scenic Highway from Clinton to Dubuque via Bellevue in the primary road system of Iowa.
An eleven and a half pound son was welcomed at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Eggers Tuesday evening.
MAJESTIC THEATRE will show 6 big-time VITAPHONE vaudeville acts and Fox Movietone News. Usual Prices. Usual Hours.
The next big thing to be pulled for Bellevue State Park will be a wonderful Charity Ball to raise $1,000 for the purchase of playground apparatus, to entertain the kiddies. Everybody cooperate.
Subby and His Footwarmers played for a barn dance at the Henry Sturm farm Tuesday evening, a large crowd being in attendance.
80 Years Ago
May 9, 1939
Former Co. Sheriff Lost Life in River-Leo Heinecke Fell out of Boat North of Clinton Sunday. it is thought that a heavy wave caught the boat and caused him to lose his balance.
Thursday, May 25, is the tentative date set by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce for the official dedication of the new town hall. A program is being arranged and it is probable that free sauerkraut and weiners will be served to all those attending and rides and concessions will probably be secured for the day.
The 375 acre farm of the late August Schroeder was sold for $8,625 or $23 an acre. The buyers were four children of the late owner.
There is a possibility that Al Capone will be turned loose in about a month. It is known he is responsible for many murders. Yet it has never been proven in open court. Yet Chicago law enforcing officers know that he is guilty as hell.
The boys and girls baseball teams of Holy Rosary school motored to Peosta Friday and both teams were defeated.
Remember Mother- Gowns, Slips, Panties in a good variety of styles-white and colored gloves, silk hose in two famous brands. Pfeiffer’s -the Home Owned Federated Store-Phone 42-W.
70 Years Ago
May 12, 1949
Good progress is being made on the curb and gutter project by Roeder Bros.
Mr. and Mrs. John R. Portz are making plans to erect a Lustron house at 501 Court Street, just west of their present home.
73 babies and their mothers were blessed in a beautiful ceremony at St. Joseph’s church at the 9:30 mass. A fitting sermon was delivered by the pastor, the Rt. Rev. Msgr. Linkenmeyer.
A sectional baseball tournament comes to Bellevue for the first time. It will take place at Cole fields.
Here we go again but we can’t keep off the subject of the unpaved portion of highway 52-67 between here and Sabula, a section that should be paved at the earliest opportunity. It is the only stretch on two transcontinental highways that is muddy when it rains and during dry weather so dusty that at times a driver can’t see 20 feet ahead.
We Pay Highest Prices For Wool-Van’s Market-Phone 57.
60 Years Ago
May 14, 1959
Ralph Potter asked if the council wished to have him spread flakes to combat flies this year but was told that the town didn’t have sufficient funds for such work this year.
Plans have been completed for the annual alumni banquet of Bellevue high school to be held on May 22. Ruth Ann Dyas will play the processional and the invocation will be asked by Dr. Laurence Nelson. Serving as toastmaster will be Royal Griebel. Welcoming the class of 1959 will be Lester Dieckman, president of the alumni association. Carol Patterson, president of the class of 1959 will respond for her classmates.
George Schaub suffered burns about the face when an outboard motor on which he was working Monday at the Schaub garage exploded. After treatment by a doctor George was able to return to work Tuesday.
Herald Seeks Public Opinion-Straw vote on Daylight Time- The question is likely to come before the Bellevue town council at their next meeting.
50 Years Ago
May 8, 1969
Fred Maiers St. of Bellevue, steel worker on the addition to Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque is recuperating in the hospital there from a fall Friday, May 2. He suffered several broken vertebrae and injury to his head and arms in a 22 foot fall into a pit at the construction site.
Paul E. Kempter, Bellevue attorney, has been named special assistant to County Attorney Ralph Kauffman. He will work on the prosecution of William Sweeney and Richard Schmitz, alleged slayers of Bellevue police chief Earl Berendes.
Two weeks after Bellevue’s 1969 flood mark of 20.06 feet, the tail stage at the dam here stood at 14.75 feet.
Benefit Movie-In the Heat of the Night-at the Cozy Theatre sponsored by the Bellevue Pioneers 4- Club.
40 Years Ago
May 9, 1979
May 1 marked the first test of Bellevue’s tornado warning system. In the future the fire siren will be blown for three minutes at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. The routine test is crucial if local residents are able to learn to recognize the signal since both the fire and storm alarms use the same siren.
30 Years Ago
May 11, 1989
Anchors Putt Around-Miniature Golf-Highway 52 North-Fun for all ages!
