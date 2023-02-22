110 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 25, 1913
The last number of the lecture course, given by Halwood Robert Manlove, at the Rick Tuesday night, proved highly satisfactory to the large audience present. Mr. Manlove’s impersonations were true to life and of such varied character that high appreciation was manifested in every instance.
The season has been entirely successful in every way, and the promoters are encouraged to the point of arranging for another one next season on perhaps a larger scale. It is encouraging to note that Bellevue is in hearty accord for such high classed entertainments.
The past season was a success financially, there being some $20 left in the treasury after the expenses were paid. – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 19, 1918
Ed Engelman, carrier on route 5 out of here, had a day’s experience last Tuesday that he will not forget for many moons to come. Ed set out to cover his route, and when he makes up his mind to do a thing, duck ponds and tempo- rary lakes in his path won’ t even change it. He managed to buck through the water and slush until he got to the hollow near Ed Gibbs’ place where the road was completely inun- dated with nice cold, juicy slush to the depth of a foot and more, in the middle of which the horse got off the beaten track upsetting the cutter, Ed, the horse and the whole outfit being completely submerged. He was compelled to leave his cutter in the road and a kind farmer loaned him dry clothing to wear to town, reaching here at 9 o’clock in the evening on horseback, both rider and horse being just about petered out.
95 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 21, 1928
The people of Bellevue and vicinity were shocked Wednesday when the news spread that the Bellevue State Bank had failed to open its doors that morning. This notice appeared on the door: “On account of depleted cash reserves, the Board of Directors of this bank have ordered it to suspend business pending a reorganization.” Farmers who were forced by the poor crop year to buy corn and other feed from other parts of the country have withdrawn much money. Frozen assets are also given as a cause. The directors of the institution held a session Tuesday, which lasted into the night and after studying the situation, thor- oughly, it was decided to close the bank until a reorganization could be effected.
85 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 22, 1938
People of this vicinity were fortunate during the past week as snow storms and sub-zero cold waves that struck other sections failed to reach here. Temperatures were mild during the past week, seldom going below 20 above zero. About an inch of wet snow fell early this morning making roads and highways slick. – The Bellevue Herald
85 YEARS AGO
MARCH 1, 1938
Grover J. Bittner resigned as chief of the fire department at a meeting of Rescue Hose Co. Tuesday night. Mayor Bittner has been a member of the department for 31 years, all but eight years of that time being spent as chief, and he rendered the city most efficient service. He was assistant chief two years.
Harold Goetz, who had been assistant chief for several years, was elected chief to succeed Mr. Bittner and E. J. Brandt was elected assistant chief. Frank Eganhouse was reelected secretary-treasurer. – The Bellevue Herald
70 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 19, 1953
The Bellevue town council whisked through their routine Tuesday evening for one of the shortest sessions in recent months. The meeting was adjourned by 9 p.m. after which the councilmen went to the utilities plant. They inspected the manner of pumping water.
Approval of hiring Dorrance Koppes as lineman at $225 a month was completed after a review of the crew set-up of the utilities. – The Bellevue Herald
60 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 21, 1963
Bellevue Public Library reports a large increase in circulation for 1962 over that of 1961.
In 1962, the adult circulation was 12,662 and the juvenile circulation was 19,680 making a total of 32,342 which was an increase of 5,292.
Largest increase was in the juvenile circulation which was 5,150 over that of 1961, while the adult circulation showed an increase of 142.
During the year there were 127 new city borrowers registered, 13 adult rural borrowers and 120 rural student borrowers added, bringing the total number of borrowers to 961, with 545 adults and 416 juvenile. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
60 YEARS AGO
MARCH 7, 1963
Ensign Coil Co. announced this week they will proceed with construction of an addition to their Bellevue factory.
Frank Mangler Jr. has been hired to construct the 40 by 80 ft. addition to their present plant in north Bellevue. Work will start as soon as weather permits and is expected to be completed in July. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
50 YEARS AGO
MARCH 1, 1973
Sharp shooter Steve Roling received a trophy for winning fifth place honors at the Fort Hood rifle competition. Roling will be competing for championship honors of the 5th Army within the weeks to come. Steve is the son of Rich and Carol Roling of 400 N. 3rd, Bellevue. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
30 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 25, 1993
Marquette’s boys basketball team appears to be at top form for the tournament trail. The Mohawks completed an 18-1 regular season by winning a pair of non-conference games of contrasting styles.
Tuesday night the Mohawks trimmed Lincoln, 85-59 in the elementary school gym.
Friday night the Mohawks played their final home game and their guests, Olin-Oxford Junction used “slow-down” tactics.
The Lions held the ball in the mid-court area for long periods of time, even though they trailed throughout.
Marquette was held to their lowest point total of the season, but registered a 44-20 victory. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
