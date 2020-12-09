100 YEARS AGO
December 14, 1920
The city council at their meeting Tuesday awarded the contract for the new sanitary sewer system to the firm of Hammen-Kruse Construction Co. of Spencer, Iowa, their bid being $67,305.60 for the job. There were eight other bids received for the work, the bids running as high as $86,945, the Spencer firm’s bid being the lowest. The work on the sewer will be started as soon as the firm’s bond is approved by the council and they can get their material and equipment here. The sewer will extend 100 feet into the river at low water and the firm is anxious to get this part of the system in while the river is at a low stage.
The American Legion will stage a big wrestling match at the Cozy Monday evening, Dec. 20. Price of Dubuque and “Kid” Hurley of Clinton, will be the main even on the card, while several good men have been secured for preliminaries. Both Price and Hurley are well-known wrestlers and will give those who attend a run for their money, Bellevue has always patronized wrestling wrestling matches very well and the Legion boys will no doubt make a go of their bout.
During the rain storm Friday evening two automobile accidents occurred on the upper pike, but luckily no one was seriously injured. Roscoe Conkling, enroute from Muscantine to Bellevue, drove over the south side of the pike onto the road below, his car turning over completely and alighting on one side. It was damaged to some extent and Conklin escaped with a bruised leg.
90 YEARS AGO
December 9, 1930
It was with the utmost difficulty that we finally got this issue on the press. Our type-setting machine broke down twice today and we lost several hours of time.
Mrs. Susan Wathier was claimed by death Sunday evening at 4:45 o’clock at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Margaret Mueller, on Second Street. Mrs. Wathier had been a patient sufferer from asthma and rheumatism for twenty years and the strain affected her heart, resulting in her passing. She was the daughter of John and Margaret Peshong and was born July 26, 1861 in Luxemberg, Germany and came to this country in 1864 with her parents.
The Bellevue High School quintet defeated Zwingle Friday by the score of 19-14. It took the Bellevue boys considerable of the game to decide that they were going to win, but once decided, they went to work with real enthusiasm. The result of the indecision meant that the first three quarters of the game were not good basketball. Were it not for the last quarter spurt, another defeat would surely be counted up.
Arion Sieverding is nursing a broken arm, the result of being kicked by a mule on Saturday.
According to authentic information received at Clinton yesterday, the Iowa state highway commission later this month will hold a letting to consider contractors’ bids for rough grading on primary road No. 99 from Clinton to Bellevue. The distance is approximately thirty-eight miles. Paving work is expected to go forward and be completed in 1931.
C.C. Putman, local river contractor, has been awarded the contract for the construction of four wing dams in the river near Lanesville. Work will start soon moving the 7,000 yards of rock.
The Cozy Theatre is now closed and will not be reopened until about December 20. Work will begin immediately on the installation of new sound equipment.
80 YEARS AGO
December 12, 1940
Snow falling this morning added to the Christmas cheer which is being spread about town by the decoration of the streets, the store windows and many of the homes have lighted Christmas wreaths and trees in the windows. The stores are beginning to take of the appearance of the holidays and are brimful of lovely gifts for everyone. Shop early while the selection is complete. Read the advertisement in the Leader and you will find the Bellevue merchants have lines for compete with larger towns and you will find the prices right.
On the farm page in today’s issue of the Leader will be found advertisements concerning farm sales to be held at the August Felderman farm near Lamotte and the Lawrence Deppe place south of Bellevue. Both sales will be held next week.
The St. Joseph high school basketball teams, girls and boys, met the Peosta squads on the local floor Friday evening and a victory and a tie were chalked up to the locals. The girls team trailed Peosta by 10 points for more than two quarters but spurted ahead to tie the score at 32-all in the final minutes of play. Portz and Yeager eached chalked up 12 markers for St. Joe while Heinz for the visitors did some mighty fine shooting accounting for 20 points. The boys team led from the start in the Peosta tussel and the final score was 33-24. Biskynis was the high point man with 19 markers while Breitbach scored 9 points for the visitors.
70 YEARS AGO
December 7, 1950
Martin Watters, who for the last seven years has been employed at the Bellevue Creamery, has become a partner with Dwain Junk in the Farmers Supply implement and feed business.
Mr. Junk, who took over the Farmers Supply just a year ago, has received a call to return to active duty in the Marines. He served with that branch of the Armed Forces during World War II. Mr. Watters will direct the firm during his partner’s absence.
The bazaar put on by the Bellevue Memorial hospital auxiliary was reported as very successful with $257.59 taken in. This amount does not include the amount taken in by the staff of the hospitl. The sales from their candy counter was $39.30. The auxiliary wishes to thank all those who helped and gave donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.