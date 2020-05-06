100 years Ago
May 4, 1920
An exciting game of baseball was played between the Bellevue High School boys and a pickup team from the town, the latter winning by a score of 5 to 4. The game was played on the grounds north of the piano factory and judging from the crowd that witnessed it this city is ready to support a ball team if properly organized and suitable grounds could be secured. A feature of the game was a foul-fly batted through one of the large front windows of the X. Mueller home by Dagitz, the cost of replacing the same being borne by the players and spectators.
Thursday there were a number of Bellevue citizens who went to Dubuque on business. They all managed to get their business wants attended to in time to witness the “human fly” pull of his stunt at the B. and I. building.
The American Legion will hold a nationwide push for new members the week of May 17 to 22, the object being to get one million new members. Reveille Post. No. 273 now has a membership of about fifty members and every ex-serviceman in the jurisdiction of the local post will be solicited to join during this big drive in the hope of more than doubling their membership.
The Dubuque Electric Company and a committee representing the City of Dubuque reached a settlement Friday on the streetcar strike that had left the Key City with no streetcar service since the walkout on the 2nd of March last.
An unusually fine eclipse of the moon occurred at about 8:40 Sunday evening. This eclipse is known as the total eclipse of May 2.
90 Years Ago
May 6, 1930
Richard Gaylor, Bellevue’s clever 180-pound boxer, will be one of the principals in the main go at Maquoketa on Friday night of this week. His opponent will be Farmer Miller, 171 pounds, of Rock Island. Young Gaylor has been coming to the front swiftly during the season and is becoming a ring favorite.
Representative Letts caused some indignation here last week when he called upon the governor of Iowa to urge Bellevue and surrounding cities to clean the Mississippi River of sewerage for the protection of health and the fish and pearl button industry.
A son was born to Dr. and Mrs. C.L. Veach at Finley hospital Sunday night. The obstetrician was Dr. E.L. Lampe and the nurse was Mrs. Lampe, R.N. The new son has been given the name Thomas Charles. Mother and son are getting along nicely.
Two tornadoes which struck this vicinity Thursday evening about 9:30 o’clock caused heavy property damage, but luckily no one was injured. One tornado dipped and struck the homes of Frank Sommer and Nick Neu. Windows were broken and a part of the roof was torn off the house and trees uprooted. The heavy rain falling at the time caused much damage to the Sommer house as wallpaper, woodwork and furniture were drenched. Damage was also reported at the Henry Ernst home where a barn was moved off its foundation. The farm of Mike Gerlach was also hit, with the damage estimated at approximately $5,000 with no insurance.
Hospital Notes: Births-Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Steines, a boy; Mr.and Mrs. Joe Kloft, a girl; Mr. and Mrs. R.J. Sullivan, a girl.
Mrs. James Wright, local census enumerator, states that the correct population of Bellevue is 1,717 as five names have been added to the original count.
80 YeArs Ago
May 9, 1940
A group of state highway commission surveyors headed by John Wymore, arrived here Wednesday to make a preliminary survey for the overhead crossing on highway 52 at the south entrance to Bellevue. They expect to be here about ten days.
It came to our ears recently that a slicker, a check artist, pulled a fast one here on one of our garage men. The stranger with a story of having sold books to one of our local teachers, who by the way did not have a checking account in the First National bank, made a small purchase at the garage. As he raved on about the scenery and the school in an offhand way mentioned several of the school teachers, so when he presented the check for $5.50 signed by one of the instructors of the fair sex, the attendant at the garaged did not question the validity of the check and cashed it, giving Mr. Stranger four perfectly good dollars and some odd cents in change. The deception was not discovered until the check was presented for payment at the bank the following morning.
The Bellevue high baseball team came through Saturday at Miles to win the Jackson county championship. They will play at Davenport today in the initial game of preliminary state matches.
There is a rumor afloat to the effect that the Gasoroil factory, the former piano factory building, will change hands and the G.M. Gibson company of Davenport will open a factory here in the near future. Let us hope the story is not mere fiction for the opening of a live concern here would do much to benefit the town and stimulate business.
A state conservation truck arrived here Wednesday afternoon with 350 legal-size trout which were put in Little Mill Creek. Four hundred trout were put in Big Mill creek last Saturday.
Omer Heim, who specializes in sheep raising had two carloads of fine lambs, 441 head on the Chicago market last Friday that sold for $10.60, topping the market.
70 Years Ago
May 4, 1950
The body of a man was discovered near the bank of the Mississippi River near Bellevue Friday afternoon by Gus Dieckman and Jay Kelly, section men, who were doing track nearby. The men immediately notified county coroner Dr. John Tilton, who with Scott Hachmann, in the latter’s boat, went up the river to bring the body in. Later identified as Roxi Lee Pace, having been seen last on Oct. 27. Coroner’s verdict as to cause of death was suicide by drowning. Mr. Deickmen, one of the men who discovered the body, succumbed to a heart attack Monday while engaged in work on the railroad. His obituary is published in this week’s issue of the Herald.
The Bellevue Baseball club will officially open the 1950 season on Sunday meeting the Holand Furnace team of Dubuque. The organization will be managed this year by Willard Eggers, one of Bellevue’s outstanding “southpaw” pitchers. Behind the plate will be Tiny Etting, one of the best catchers in Eastern Iowa. Bud Deppe and Tom Michels are expected to see action this season. Fielders returning are Chuck Bailey, Ken Valant, George Ernst, and Cong Griffin.
The discovery of dynamite enabled Nobel to endow the famous Nobel Prize.
SJS New: By a vote of the junior class, Mark Kueter has been chosen the King for the banquet-prom to be held May 8. King Mark has chosen Judith Till as his queen for the gala event. Ladies-in-waiting, Rita Mae Herrig and Mary Ellen Clasen who with their escorts, Carl Kieffer and Robert Specht, respectively will constitute part of the royal court. As his personal attendants, Mark has Chosen Wayne Till and Robert Specht, who with the ladies of their choice, Alice Sieverding and Glenna Gonner, respectively, will also be members of the royal court.
Robert Specht, in the name of the Senior class of 1950, presented the red valeour stage curtain to the school Sunday evening.
60 Years Ago
May 6, 1960
Plans for exterior remodeling of the Knights of Columbus hall on North Water Street was revealed to members this week by the officers of the council. The KC plan to repair the front sidewalk and the canopy at the front door, replace the facing at the top of the front of the building and paint the exterior woodwork.
Bellevue’s meter maid will be released and hours extended for the regular policemen June 1 the town council was told by Mayor Donald Kinmoth at the Monday night meeting. Mrs. Merrill Budde will be released and Chief Franklin Kirschbaum and Patrolman Bic Wemmers will begin 10-hour shifts. Mrs. Budde has been receiving $216.66 a month for her work of ticketing cars for meter violations. It was this expense that the auditor said was unjustified, telling the council that the regular police should handle this. The mayor said if meter income slipped under the new arrangement the two policemen would “get their walking papers.”
COZY THEATRE: Doris Day, Richard Widmark in “The Tunnel of Love.” Cinemascope and Color!!!
50 Years Ago
May 7, 1970
Voters in Jackson County will mark ballots June 2 on a special proposition for a new jail. The proposition calls for $59,700 to construct and equip a modern county jail.
This cost would also include some remodeling of the sheriff’s residence, to which the jail will be attached.
Mothers and babies born during the past year will be blessed Mothers Day following the 9 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic church.
Eugene Roling of Bellevue escaped injury when his car slid into a bridge trying to avoid a Dubuque school bus north of St. Donatus. Mike Schnee of Dubuque was charged by Iowa Patrolman Dale Tharp with a failure to yield half the roadway. Charles Fondell, 16-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Fondell, Rt. 2 Bellevue, suffered extensive severe cuts and bruises and a sprained ankle in a farm accident last week. He is hospitalized in Mercy Medical Center where his condition is improving steadily. It happened while he was discing on the family farm.
He was thrown from the tractor when it struck a dead furrow. realizing the danger of the large tractor wheel crushing him, he rolled under the tractor and was struck by the disc and he was dragged along by the disc. Mrs. Fondell, raking in the yard at the house, heard her son’s cries for help and went to his assistance. He was taken to Mercy in the Gallagher ambulance.
40 Years Ago
May 8, 1980
After 10 years of inactivity, a move is underway to dissolve the Bellevue Development Corporation and to form a new, but similar organization. In a letter dated May 2, acting president of the corporation, Joe Beschen, called for the company’s 28 shareholders to sign and return a proxy to him prior to a meeting set for June at which an attempt will be made to distribute the remaining assets of the company. Bellevue Development Corporation is the organization formed by local investors in the early 1960s that was responsible for locating Ensign Corporation’s factory here.
New officers were elected Saturday by the Bellevue Jaycees. President this year will be Tim Theisen. External vice-president was Stan Kueter while Darrell Ernst was chosen internal vice-president. Secretary will be Francis Schwager and treasurer will be Jeff Mueller.
The Comet boys’ track team continued to break records last week as the boys walked away from the Maquoketa Cardinal Relays last Saturday afternoon with four new school and Cardinal Relay records. The Comets managed to take four first places, three second places a fourth and a fifth. Setting a new record in the 440 low hurdles was Jim Schroeder with a time of 57.6. Another new record was set by Gregg Hammann who came in with a time of 11.1 in the 100-meter dash, which also gave him the first place spot. The 880-yard relay team of Pete Deppe, Jim Schroeder, Dean Michels and Greg Hammann set a new record with a time of 1:33.7.
30 Years Ago
May 10, 1990
MHS: Jenny Eischeid, Kim Squiers and Marc Paulsen are the 1989-90 athletes of the year. These seniors were honored at the annual athletic banquet, along with Bernie Sagau award winner Kevin Steines, and the Marine Corps Distinguished Athletes juniors Jill Clasen and Jon marshall.
20 years Ago
May 4, 2000
After a career that began with art classes being taught in the basement of the Bellevue Elementary School, veteran art instructor Dave Eischeid says he will retire, but he will still remain involved with art and photography. There will simply be more hunting and fishing involved.
It wasn’t pretty, but the final result following discussion and a 5-0 vote council decision Monday evening is Bellevue Fire Department will see expansion for covered storage and perhaps some additional amenities.
Back in 1968, Bellevue High School junior Steve Lucke told his art instructor Dave Eischeid he was going to take his job someday and teach art at BHS. It’s taken 32 years to fulfill that statement, but I’m really looking forward to the opportunity, quipped Lucke last week.
10 Years Ago
May 13, 2010
Bellevue Herald Leader is hosting an Open House May 21st from 3-7.p.m. at the Bellevue Community Center to wish Lowell Carlson the best in his retirement and to welcome Sara Millhouse to our team.
