100 Years Ago
November 8, 1921
Wedding bells rang this morning for Miss Teresa Ries and Mr. Alban Mueller, who plighted their troths at St. Joseph's Church at 8 o'clock. Mr. and Mrs. Mueller are known among their friends as young people deserving the best that life has to offer, having and holding the esteem of all their friends and acquaintances.
The remains of the unfortunate stranger, who was found on the Efferding place a week ago Monday was interred in the North cemetery Wednesday, no coroner's inquest being held. So far no clue has been found that might lend to establishing the man's identity and no inquiries have been received from the outside from anyone seeking the whereabouts of missing relatives or friends.
A deal was closed yesterday whereby J.R. Collins disposed of his motion picture theatre, the Cozy, to J.E. Grimm, who formerly conducted the Cozy motion picture house at Dyersville.
Last week the presbyterian ladies sent out invitations for an apron party to be held at the church parlors. They were accompanied by a verse bidding the recipient to measure her waist line and return the invitation with as many pennies as the inches recorded on the tape line in her particular case. The money amounted to $50. A large apron and a small apron were awarded to Mr. Wm Hennegar and Miss Margaret Campbell, respectively, for the two extremes in waist lines.
All roads lead to Bellevue Friday, Armistice Day. Music, sports, speaking, etc.
Trespass Notice: No hunting or trapping allowed on my premises known as Montrest. Mary Weinschenk
A. Breit, Will Becker and Mike Kolkes, who drove over from Chicago a few days ago in five and one-half hours, are now visiting among the Zimmer, Kilburg and Till families.
The new residence of Ben Dagitz was stuccoed the past week by Wm. Snyder. Ben has one of the coziest bungalows to be found anywhere.
90 Years Ago
November 10, 1931
Grading work on the Scenic highway or federal highway No. 55 is progressing rather slowly in the vicinity of Green Island. North of the bridge the grading is completed to within a short distance north and east of the Sam Lamborn farm.
Norbert Scheckel, John Scheckel and N.A. Hingtgen returned from Minneapolis recently where Norbert purchased 28 Alaskan Roosevelt mink to start a fur farm. The animals are being kept in cages near the Scheckel hatchery.
Joseph Altringer, 23 years old, was hanged early Friday morning at the state prison at Fort Madison for the killing of Earl Fuller in Dubuque last year. To the very end he maintained the stoic, good humored indifference that he maintained since he confessed last year.
C.C. Bisdorf will soon start a new men's clothing and furnishing store in the room formerly used as a showroom in the Blue Bird garage on Second street. He will handle work clothing, shoes and all kinds of men's furnishings and will specialize in men's made-to-measure suits.
The first publication of the coming marriage of Leo Kueter and Miss Rosetta Fischer was made at St. Joseph's church Sunday morning.
Last Friday evening the St. Joseph's boys and girls basketball teams went to Sabula to begin the winter season of basketball. The final score for the girls was Sabula 54, St. Joseph's 8. The boys team of Theisen, Eganhouse, Lauterborn, Hingtgen and Sieverding won with a score of 10 to 9. Technical fouls-Meyers for Sabula, 2, and Hingtgen, 1.
Mayor Houck is circulating a petition to be presented to the UlS. Post Office department at Washington. It is a fact that Bellevue's mail service is deplorable and we are entitled to at least two outgoing mail trains a day.
Six months ago President Hoover stated that prosperity was coming around the corner. Maybe it was, but the corner seems to be round.
The long-continued depression has brought want and suffering to many thousands, the most pitiful side of which is the want and suffering that has come to homeless, helpless, little children and the institutions that are struggling to provide for them. Please do at Thanksgiving all you can to help this worthy work.
80 Years Ago
November 13, 1941
Herman Kueter clerked the Henry Barton estate personal p[roperty sale on Wednesday which totalled $12,000 one of the largest personal property farm sales ever held in Jackson county. The Barten place is near Green Island.
More than 4,000 farmers were killed in farm accidents last year. It is hardly creditable that more were killed accidentally in this business than in any other occupation.
Harold Kalmes of St. Donatus is in Mercy hospital with a broken leg, the result of an automobile crash early this morning near Dubuque, according to a radio announcement from Dubuque this noon. Young Kalmes had been to a dance near Dubuque and it is reported he was standing on the highway near a car which had been sideswiped when he was struck by another car. He is a 1941 graduate from Bellevue high school.
St. Joseph cagers lifted the lid on the basketball season Tuesday evening and took the count in a double header with the Sabula quintet. Roling scored 20 points as St. Joe boys piled up a 53 to 9 victory. For the girls' team Dempewolf rung up 18 points for the 61 to 11 decision.
70 Years Ago
November 15, 1951
A wedding of much interest to friends in his hometown was that of Harold Spiro of this city, and Miss Florence Wiener of Dubuque, the ceremony taking place in the Gold Room of Julien Hotel in Dubuque with the Rabbi of the Jewish Synagogue officiating.
Trains Nos. 35 and 38 between Savanna and Dubuque via Bellevue, will make their last trips on Friday, November 16. The trains, now Bellevue's only passenger service, are being discontinued because of the lack of patronage, say Milwaukee Road officials. In years gone by, Bellevue boasted of as many as six passenger trains daily.
Bud Weis, a local farmer, lost his left hand in a corn picker accident recently.
The annual BHS operetta will be presented by the Girls' Glee Club at the BHS gym on november 16. The cast includes Darla Lu Beck, JoElla Felderman, LaVonne Bolien, Rose Marie DeGear, Sharon Guenther, Loun Kelly, Kay Battrell, Mary Kay Griebel, Joan Palmer, Alice Blitgen, Dixie Lowe, Marlene Ringen and Phyllis Heckelsmiller. In charge of publicity is Greta Kinmonth.
The Chamber of Commerce plans to have the Christmas street decorations up on Front street and the three east and west streets ready to be lighted on Thanksgiving night. December 15th has been chosen for the day of the Kiddies Christmas Party, which will be a show at the Cozy Theatre and Santa's treats after the show. Ladies of the K.C. Auxiliary, the Presbyterian Circle and the Lutheran ladies aid in preparing the pop corn balls and sacking the treats.
60 Years Ago
November 16, 1961
Two home basketball games are ontap for Marquette high school teams this week. Sunday afternoon they will be host to Don Bosco of Gilbertville in the BHS for two games. Wednesday evening they will be in the St. Joe gym for two games with the new Cascade parochial high school, Acquin.
Bellevue high school basketball teams will open Friday night when they play host to East Dubuque. First game is at 7 p.m. On the varsity are Bill Griebel, Mike Gallagher, Dennis Downey, Ward Mikkleson, Jim Eggers, Mike Tillmans and Art Weis. The other team is made up of Milo Jaster, Steve Sommer, Ed Duesing, Stanley Reed, Ken and Ron Monner and Daryl Thompson.
Donald Schwager will join Charles Lucke in the Lucke barbershop starting next Monday.
50 Years Ago
November 11, 1971
On the walls in his basement museum, are thousands of arrowheads and spear points arranged in glass front display panels. Ardo keil also has many more Indian relics such as axe heads, tomahawk heads, carved breast plates, beads, knifes, bone needles, etc. There are also fossils such as a huge tooth from a hairy elephant which lived millions of years ago. The Keil collection goes back more than 60 years. Ardo's father "Little Henry" Keil had about 150 arrowheads and Indian relics when he died. The Keils then lived a mile west of the river in the upper Pleasant creek valley, on the farm now operated by Srdo's son Harold.
The city council authorized final payment on the Cozy theatre and lunchroom property on Riverview street at their Monday night meeting. The price paid for the property was $18,600 when it was auctioned in September. The Jaycees propose to operate the movie on weekends and keep the lunchroom area open as a youth center all during the week.
The Bellevue school board spent much of their Monday night discussing issues brought before them by Richard Norpel, Sr. Mr. Norpel first questioned the topic of birth control for a high school class. High School Principal John Bohy explained that matter to the board and Mr. Norpel. The principal said students in the speech class asked to debate birth control. Mr. Bohy said this would be done only if parents of all students agreed and a letter was sent to the parents asking their approval. Since the response was not 100% approval Mr. Bohy said the topic would not be debated in class. It was decided to invite members of the Marquette high school and the St. Joseph school boards to an informal meeting to discuss school needs in the community.
40 Years Ago
November 12, 1981
They came for a variety of reasons. Some to learn new skills, others are in class because they are bored with their lives and want a challenge. Some people attend night classes because they have a goal; they want college education very badly. Bellevue Community School's night class program is helping about 100 people discover something about themselves-that they are never too old to go to school.
30 Years Ago
November 14, 1991
Across Jackson County residents stopped Monday to remember the role veterans have played in maintaining a democracy now in its second century. t Bellevue, residents gathered at Bellevue Community High School gymnasium to honor the memory of area men and women who served in two world wars, Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm.
20 years Ago
November 8, 2001
Historically, Bellevue's high bank above the Mississippi River was the best insurance against a flooded city. That bank has taken a beating in the last decade though from record flooding and undercutting wave action from commercial shipping and recreational boating. To extend the bank stabilization program launched after the Flood of 1993, city officials and the army Corps of engineers approved another cost share rip rap project this time to protect about 1300 feet of South Riverview's steep, receding bank.
