105 YEARS AGO
MARCH 19, 1918
Work on the interior of the Moulton office and hospital was completed Saturday. The office fixtures and other equipment were moved into the same during the past few days, and the doctor is now located in the new building.
Other cities may boast of a larger hospital building than Bellevue, but surely none of them can lay claim to a better-appointed or equipped hospital. Before commencing work on his building, Dr. Moulton visited many hospitals and had the advice of the best-known authorities in order that he might secure the best ideas as to how to lay out and construct his building. No expense was spared in securing the best and most modern material and equipment and his efforts stand today as a monument to himself and a credit to our city.
95 YEARS AGO
MARCH 20, 1928
Raymond Kieffer, 17 years old, received a broken wrist the latter part of the week when a Ford automobile backfired when he attempted to crank it. The injured youth was rushed to the office of Dr. E. L. Lampe who reduced the fracture.
Arm Broken
Yesterday evening about 6:30 the same kind of accident happened to Maruice Kueter, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Kueter, when he attempted to crank his Ford auto. He was at the home of his grandmother, Mrs. Elizabeth Kueter, when the accident happened.
85 YEARS AGO
MARCH 24, 1938
After an absence of 25 years G. H. Lingle of Harlingen, Texas, arrived here Tuesday to see his father, William J. Lingle. It is 40 years since Mr. Lingle left Bellevue to seek his fortune and he is now a prominent real estate dealer and auctioneer in his home town of Harlingen.
75 YEARS AGO
MARCH 18, 1948
Warmer weather has prevailed during the past week with the thermometer climbing to the high 40’s some afternoons. Country roads are said to be in bad condition, some being so bad that a few farmers walk to town for supplies rather than brave the deep mud. Considerable ice moved thru the dam Wednesday afternoon and this morning but there is still a lot of ice above the dam and the channel remains closed.
65 YEARS AGO
MARCH 20, 1958
A/3C Milton G. Deppe Jr. has been selected for an intensive nine-month course of instruction in Russian at the US Army Language School in Monterey, under the Army’s stepped up program for overcoming a critical shortage of skilled linguists.
Airman Deppe, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Milton G. Deppe Sr., 105 North Fifth Street, Bellevue, was graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Bellevue in 1957. Upon completing his present course of study, Airman Deppe will be prepared to act as translator or interpreter, able to converse freely in Russian as well as to read and write the language.
55 YEARS AGO
MARCH 21, 1968
LaMotte Telephone Co. will hold an open house at their expanded building in LaMotte Saturday afternoon. On display will be the switchgear, which was installed prior to the Jan. 15 changeover to expanded telephone service to the communities of LaMotte, Zwingle, and St. Donatus. Open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Coffee and donuts will be served to the public following the tours of the new installation. Finishing touches were put on the building the week previous. It was the final part of a $105,000 renovation program for the telephone company.
45 YEARS AGO
MARCH 23, 1978
The majority of voters in the Bellevue School District seem to be undecided on how to cast their votes Tuesday in the special school bond election. Voters will go to the polls at Bellevue City Hall next Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m. to decide the fate of a proposed $125,000 steel building to be erected behind Bellevue High School. The 120 by 50 foot metal building would be divided roughly in half with one side for use by the school’s art department and the other side for use by the music department.
The vote Tuesday is the second attempt to provide additional space for those programs.
In an election last May 17 voters turned down a proposed $325,000 brick and masonry addition to the high school with a nearly two-to-one vote. Voters in that election apparently reacted negatively towards the high cost of the project.
35 YEARS AGO
MARCH 24, 1988
When the Bellevue War was actually waged in March 1840, no one could have guessed the event would be celebrated 148 years later. Bellevue’s Chamber of Commerce retail trade committee doesn’t intend to let this historic event linger in the shadows any longer. Saturday, April 30, Bellevue’s Riverview Street will echo with gunfire as armed men fight for control of the street, and future, of the river city. Gene Wright, a Savanna High School history instructor, and a group of Civil War and history buffs, will act out the turbulent drama that smashed William S. Brown’s gang of rustlers, thieves and murderers. The Brown Hotel, on South Riverview, is no more. A plaque on the side of a brick building marks the location of the infamous gang’s headquarters. Wright and his companions will work from two original scripts for a drama based on the Bellevue War. John Gibbs and Susan Lucke, a Bellevue native living in Ames, both produced scripts for a dramatization several years ago. Interest in the Bellevue War, the bloodiest confrontation between outlaws and a vigilante group in Iowa history, continues to grow and retail trade committee members decided to make it a part of the annual events staged in the community.
25 YEARS AGO
MARCH 19, 1998
Somehow it seems to work. Bring together a family in a small town in a rural Iowa county with a foreign student from another culture they’ve never met before and, somehow, it works. Hosting international exchange students has become a tradition for families in Bellevue and other Jackson County communities. One of the oldest of these exchanges, the Bellevue Rotary Club’s annual exchange student program, has placed a boy or girl with cooperating families regularly in the community in one of the earliest exchange programs. The relationships between these foreign students and their American families have prompted return trips to Bellevue, sometimes with a husband and a family. That doesn’t mean these students and their host families don’t experience some of the bumps every other family goes through including the phenomenon of “culture shock” in some cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.