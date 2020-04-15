100 Years Ago
April 13, 1920
Governor Harding, in an answer to an inquiry whether Iowa women can vote in the November election, regardless of whether equal suffrage becomes a fact or not, says they can vote for presidential electors. He says: “Women of legal age and other requirements, the same as men, are entitled under the constitution of the United States and the law of the state of Iowa to take part in presidential caucuses and conventions and to vote for presidential electors at the November election.”
Evelyn Marie, the infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Budde, who was born March 28, passed away at their home Friday, April 9. Besides the parents, the child is survived by two brothers, Marvin and Vernon.
Henry Webber, Jr., departed for South Dakota Sunday evening.
COZY THEATER-Thurs. and Friday-Special 5-reel Fox production featuring Tom Mix in “The Wilderness Trail.” Prices 20 and 30 cents.
Fred Ragatz closed a deal yesterday for the sale of the John Reeg home in West Bellevue to T.J. Gibbs, who moved here from Marion, S.D.
For sale-40 shares Guaranty Mortgage & Finance Company Stock Cheap.
Notice To The Public-The speed limit of the city of Bellevue will be strictly enforced. Also running cars at night without lights. Car mufflers must be kept closed in the city limits. Riding bicycles on the sidewalks is strictly forbidden. Roller skating on the sidewalks in the business district of the city is prohibited. A violation of any of these laws is subject to a fine.
Ad: Bellevue State Bank-Money is the first essential in peace as in war-Money hoarded is idle and useless. Money deposited in the bank becomes the basis for credits of several times its own amount. Besides being always ready to your call, your funds are safer and patriotically employed if deposited here.
Health Notes: Do not eat too often, and never between meals. Two meals a day at an interval of six or seven hours is better for persons with slow digestion than more frequent meals. Food taken before the stomach has had time to empty itself and recuperate robs the stomach of needed rest.
A woman forgets all her troubles when she is wearing her new spring hat for the first time.
George and John Kloft went to Rockford, Ill., Wednesday and brought home the two new Oldsmobile cars which they were obliged to leave in that city last fall, when they were caught in a storm while driving the cars from Lansing, Mich., to this city.
90 Years Ago
April 15, 1930
The carbonator at the Royal confectionary blew up Friday night about 11 o’clock when the safety valve on the machine which was located in the basement failed to work. Service was curtailed at the Royal’s soda fountain until another machine was installed.
Andrew has a population of 213 and Green Island showed a population of 116, according to census figures released from Davenport showing a decrease of 62 and 16 accordingly.
The ladies of the Presbyterian church and members of the Social Circle are invited to come to the parsonage on next Monday, forenoon and afternoon in working attire to do some necessary work.
C.C. Putman and his crew of local men left last week in autos and trucks for the site of the dam which will be constructed near Keokuk.
It’s a shame, but honestly, it’s hard to keep from smiling when a fat woman puckers up her face to cry. Fat people just can’t look sad.
You are hereby notified to remove all rubbish, refuse, ashes, etc., abutting your property or the same will be done by the town and charged against your property. Ashes, sand,etc., may be dumped over the riverbank on North Water St. on property owned by the town near the new well.
Mrs. Lettie Norpel of Bellevue was in Lamotte Thursday at Mrs. Streff’s beauty parlor.
Green Island Notes: Mr. and Mrs. Corey Griffin motored to Bellevue yesterday afternoon.
We had a sample of mid-summer weather Thursday and Friday when the thermometer climbed to 90 degrees, record heat for early April. Rain fell Friday night and the temperature went down 20 to 25 degrees within a short time.
80 Years Ago
April 18, 1940
An event of special importance to the members of the First Presbyterian Church of this city and the many friends of the family of the Rev. Laurence will take place this evening at the church at Manitou Falls, Wisc when this popular young divine will be ordained to the holy ministry.
A banquet at which St. Joseph’s school boys and girls basketball teams were awarded letters was held in the Olver dining room at Weck Hotel on Monday night. The awards were given to Raymond Hipschen, Jr., Donald Kueter, Richard Roling, Joseph Schulte, Geo. Biskynis, Elmer Weis, Robert Manderscheid, Philip Lucke and Elmer Steil. Imelda Portz and Jean Callaghan, both freshmen, won letters, and others were Catherine Callaghan, Marion Rolling, Delores Berendes, Helen Dempewolf, Jean Daugherty, Elaine Yeager, Rosemary Michel and Helen Daugherty.
This is the time of year the average husband would trade his happy home for a few nights in a good hotel-while the little woman undergoes that spring madness known as house cleaning. It’s probably a good idea and the result is satisfactory enough, but the agony in getting through it is tough on the male.
Twelve head of Black Angus cattle were shipped recently from the Otto Battles farm near Maquoketa, to the ranch of Clark Gable, movie star in California.
Any census worker who violates his oath of secrecy may be fined up to $1000 or imprisoned up to two years, or both.
Floyd Patterson of Denver, Colo., is seriously ill with double pneumonia, according to word received here by his aunt, Mrs. George Weyghandt.
Miss Mariela Kegler who spent a week or ten days in the Kempter home here returned to Cincinnati, O., Tuesday morning. Miss Kegler has been spending the winter with her brother, W.C.Kegler.
Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Oberleitner and Mrs. Ella Puls drove to Bennet Sunday and visited in the home of Mr. and Mrs, Dick Eilers. John Puls, a student at the University of Iowa hitch-hiked to Bennett to join the group.
In the belief that Amelia Earhart famous flier and Fred Noonan, her navigator, may be stranded on some South Sea Island, Capt Johnson said that he will search for them with his schooner Yankee. They vanished in the summer of 1937 while on the last leg of a ‘round the world flight and hope for them generally has been abandoned.
70 Years Ago
April 13, 1950
Albert Wacker had one of the high herds in March in the Jackson County D.H.I.A. Wacker’s eight registered 890 lbs. of milk, 38.7 fat. Lawrence Hueneke had one of the high cows for March, a registered Holstein, had a record 1602 lbs. milk with a 5.1 test, 81.7 fat.
Color of growing corn is a good indication of how much nitrogen the soil is supplying.
Until electrical power supply can meet demand, especially at peak periods such as winter chortimes, Beaty recommends several practices that will assure farmers in shortage areas of having enough electricity to go around. Also, if the washing machine doesn’t run fast enough or the iron doesn’t heat well on Monday and Tuesday, he suggests doing those jobs on a day later in the week when electrical power demands are not likely to be as high.
Building permits: Geo.H. Hinke, erect residence, 1005 Washington street; Alvin Keil, erect residence, 401 Neu street; Melvin Bechen, erect residence, 207 N. 7th street; D.H. Pinnell, erect residence, Lot No. 105.
DANCE at Danceland Park, Bellevue, Iowa music by Dick and his Iowa Cowboys, playing your favorite tunes. Old Time, Western and Popular Requests.
Russell Tarr was in Bellevue on Monday. Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cloos, and Mr. and Mrs. James Cloos and sons Tommy and Stephen were Sunday guests in the James Pitts home near Lamotte.
HOSPITAL NOTES: Lou Ann Kilburg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nick Kilburg, surgery; Dale Junk, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ardo Junk, tonsillectomy; Kathy, John and Peggy Callaghan, children of Mr. and Mrs. John Callaghan, tonsils and adenoids removed.
China adopted tea drinking because the water was impure.
54 YEARS of Satisfied Funeral Service-Egelhof Funeral Home; Bellevue No. 2
NOTICE: Proper parking at the curb is necessary to keep traffic in line and avoid accidents. Improper parking will be prosecuted. John Weimerskirk, Bellevue town Patrolman.
50 Years Ago
April 14, 1960
Voters in Bellevue Community school district will go to the polls Tuesday to ballot on a proposed $125,000 bond issue to cover a six-room addition and remodeling of the present school.
MHS News: They may talk for a long time about the winter of ‘58 and the summer of ‘59, but the spring of ‘60 will become a legend. Consequence of the sudden thaw is reflected in the piles of dirty, dripping, and drooping boots and rubbers. Further evidence of the trials and tribulations of getting to school is the tardy and absentee record of the past weeks. One farmer drove a tArnold came to school on a tractor for a week.
COZY THEATRE: Rock Hudson and Doris Day in Pillow Talk.
BHS News: 2nd grade-Rita Ries, Diane Kilburg and Stuart Hachmann are back with us after having the mumps.
