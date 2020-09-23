100 Years Ago
September 21, 1920
FOR SALE: A child's sulky. Inquire at this office.
Peter Till and family drove here from Cascade last week and spent several days visiting relatives in this vicinity.
Clarence, the eleven year old son of Mr. and Mrs. B.J. Manderscheid had the misfortune to cut his right foot in an unusual manner this morning. His father had sent him to get a corn knife from the field and while returning with the same he met another boy who was looking after some traps. He stopped to watch the boy remove a skunk from one of the traps and stuck the corn knife in the ground. Shortly afterwards he turned to walk away and stepped into the knife. He was barefooted at the time and the knife split the little toe wide open and cut a long gash in his foot.
WANTED: A girl at Hotel Weck.
Tubes free with tires sold this week. GO-GAS Station
Mahlon Hyler, Floyd Dagitz and Carl Lucke were passengers yesterday morning for Iowa City where they will attend college the coming year.
ATTENTION Mr.. Farmer! You will find "The Son of Adam," a 2-reel feature to be shown at the Cozy, Thursday and Friday evenings, is of much interest to you. Be sure and make an effort to see it.
The contract for the erection of the new creamery building was awarded to L. Bittner. The building will be 40 x 70 feet, one story, and will be built of red brick with a white enamel finish inside. The building will cost $9,000, the refrigeration system $9,000, and with the other equipment will represent a $24,000 plant.
WANTED: Steady work by woman at $40 per month.
90 Years Ago
September 23, 1930
A number of local people were interested spectators Thursday morning when a number of upperclassmen of the University of Dubuque hazed the freshmen on Second street. A double line of husky youths armed with business-like looking paddles was formed and each freshman, after having had an ancient egg broken on his head, was forced to run the gauntlet. After putting the first year men through the paces on Second street, the entire party drove up to the state park where their hazing process was completed. More than 50 young men and women were in the party.
Jake Medinger, 41 years old, was fatally injured last Tuesday when he was drawn into a corn shredder which he and his son were operating. The skin was torn from his arm, the bones were badly splintered and he was badly crushed in the chest and side. He was rushed to Moulton Hospital where he died late that afternoon.
Senator Wildman Brookhart, our republican bag of hot air, issued a statement in Washington last week which is up to par with his usual asinine utterances. He started out to flay Governor Roosevelt for his stand against prohibition but he soon forgot his intended subject and wandered astray.
80 Years Ago
September 26, 1940
As Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Gerlach and their two children and maid were coming to town last Sunday their car was sideswiped by a car driven by Jack Brooks of Clinton. The Brooks car was said to be traveling at a high rate of speed and the rear end sideswiped the Gerlach car on a gradual turn, skidded for some distance and then went down over a 30-foot embankment. Miss Iris Nelson, a Sabula high school girl, riding with Brookes was thrown through the top of the car, struck a tree and landed on the Milwaukee railroad track aout fifty feet from where the tree stopped the car. She was found to have only minor cuts and bruises.Mrs. Gerlach was bruised some and suffered from shock.
A small child of Mr. and Mrs. Aloysius Ties was bitten on the hand by a rat Sunday and is reported seriously ill with rat fever.
At 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon miss Lucille Eggers and Arthur Yeager were married in a simple but pretty wedding. The bride is a graduate of the Bellevue high school and is a popular and gracious young lady and has a host of friends. The bridegroom is a graduate of the St. Joseph's high school. He is employed at the Koppes grocery where he has won favor by his pleasant and courteous manner and like his bride has a wide circle of friends.
The Kempter Furniture is making some decided improvements in the funeral home just north of the store and a doorway has been cut between them.
70 Years Ago
September 21, 1950
A campaign for $250 to help pay for a single tennis court at the city park will be opened to popular subscription this week..The money will be raised by this method because of the lack of sufficient town funds to cover this item.
Jeanelle Bowman, five -year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Bowman is Bellevue's latest victim of polio. She is being confined to her home, where her recovery is said to be satisfactory. The case is the fifth of the summer for Bellevue, four children in town having suffered the disease and one rural youth.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Gothard and son, Jimmy, of Morrison, Ill., spent the weekend in the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Michels and family.
The possibility of setting a curfew for children in the town of Bellevue was discussed by council members at their meeting Tuesday night. Of the four aldermen present for the meeting, each was in agreement that some regulatory laws were needed by the town to curb "juvenile delinquency."
Scott Hachmann left Wednesday morning for Ft. Riley where he is too report for active duty in the Army. He was called from the reserves of a combat engineers unit. Marvin Goetz left for San Antonio following his enlistment in the Air Forces. Robert Lowe, Army reservist has been ordered to Camp Cook for a return to active duty.
A new device has been developed to give hope for the hard of hearing. Through the adoption of a new miniature electronic tube, science now brings restored hearing to the deafened.
BHS News: The student council held an organization meeting last Wednesday and elected officers: President, Elaine Heckelsmiller; vice-president, Laurence Greibel, Jr.; secretary-treasurer, Darlys Griebel.
This year's cheerleaders are Dixie Lowe, Sharon Guenther, and Alice Blitgen. They will be attending cheerleaders' clinic at Dubuque senior high on Saturday.
SJS News: Tuesday night, St. Joe's played host to Andrew and smashed them under a barrage of hits and Andrew errors, 9 to 1. Bob Engelman did the pitching for Bellevue and came up with his second straight one-hitter. Chuck Roling drove out two triples in three trips to the plate. In their first defeat, Lamotte beat them in a close 3-2 game. Chuck Roling hit his third homer of the season. Bob Engleman hurled for St. Joe's allowing three hits and striking out 12 batters.
60 Years Ago
September 22, 1960
An ordinance governing the establishment of the Young Museum was passed by the town council at their regular meeting Monday. The bequest to the town had been accepted by the council and the ordinance was prepared to cover the operation by the board of trustees.
Plans to move the herald and Leader to the former Leader location on South Second street were announced this week by Thomas Bates, publisher of the combined papers. A new 30 by 60 boot concrete block building is to be started this week at the rear of the former Leader building with the new portion to house the print shop.
MY TWO BITS: When Clarence Roeder makes a change he makes a real change. From selling International Harvester implements for Roeder Bros. for the last dozen years he went to work at John Deere plant at dubuque. Hope he doesn't forget himself and start daubing red paint on those green outfits.
Ed Yoerger, who with his wife live in the home they bought from the Art Stuarts in Riverside Addition, found a good sized pearl in a clam he had snagged to use for trotline bait. The pearl was as big as the tip of a man's little finger and was teardrop shaped.
50 years Ago
September 24, 1970
The Comet's Tale: A recent ruling by the school board now makes it possible for interested groups, or persons, to use the school gyms when they are not being held for school activities.
40 years Ago
September 18, 1980
Albert "Bud" Knake of rural Bellevue has been selected as district winner in the annual Iowa Soil Conservation Awards program. Albert, his wife Lillian and sons Mike and Pat own and operate 946 acres in Bellevue township for which they are being recognized for outstanding achievement in soil conservation.
30 Years Ago
September 27, 1990
The body of Joseph Luciano was recovered last week when a fisherman fishing on the Illinois side of the Mississippi across from Pleasant Creek public use area. He disappeared Sept 14 after he and a companion had been drinking on board their boat while docked at Point Pleasant boat landing. He became the fifth drowning fatality in eastern Jackson County this year; the fourth in the immediate Bellevue area.
20 Years Ago
September 21, 2010
About 100 people have applied for jobs with Sedgwick CMS, which announced plans for a new 44 person facility in Bellevue this August. This number refers to applicants who, "from where they live, would logically work in Bellevue," said Sedgwick CEO Dave North of Bellevue.
The Offshore bar and grill is set to open Friday, meeting an Oct. 1 goal of developer A.J. Spiegel. The restaurant hadd 20-25 staff people lined up, according to hospitality manager Bobbie Findley.
