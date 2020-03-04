100 Years Ago
March 2, 1920
Death, through his agent, the dreaded influenza, has claimed one of our finest young men in the person of Nicholas Herrig, who passed away yesterday at his home near St. Donatus after a two weeks’ illness.
Wm. Dempewolf and Michael Wagner were victims of influenza and pneumonia this past week.
Mr. Conrad Ernst and niece Miss Marie Ernst were buried n the same day after succumbing to illness from influenza and pneumonia.
The fire department was called to the Schoop residence and the Dennison home last week to extinguish blazes that started on the roofs from sparks from their chimneys.
The mass meeting of the stockholders and patrons of the new Bellevue Cooperative Creamery Co. was largely attended. The new boiler has arrived and is now being put in place. They expect to be ready to start operating next Monday.
Will F. Noerpel, local agent for Studebaker automobiles, has opened up a garage and showroom in the Ahlers building on Front Street.
President Wilson signed the railroad bill Friday and Saturday at midnight the roads went from government to private control.
Advertisement: Ask your soldier boy how “cooties” got such a hold. He’ll tell you that the battlefronts of Europe wee swarming with rats, which carried the dangerous vermin and caused our men misery. Don’t let rats bring disease into your home. When you see the first one get RAT SNAP. That will finish them quick.
The Potter Brothers, who have been operating the large Paradise farm as equal partners for many years, last week by mutual consent dissolved partnership.
Jos. Till received a carload of Samson tractors Saturday. One of them has been sold to Elmer Eganhuse.
The basketball game at the Rink Thursday evening between the girls’ team of the Maquoketa High school and the BHS girls resulted in a tie, the score being 14-14.
90 Years Ago
March 4, 1930
Those going to Dubuque Friday were Miss Susie Robb, Ben Roling, Ralph Millman, A.J. Efferding and Louis Till.
Mr. and Mrs. George Schlatter, Mrs. George Kranz, Mrs. J.A. Young and Miss Minnie Young made up a theatre party that took in the talking picture “Sally” at the Grand in Dubuque Friday.
Mrs. Joe Seiler gave two card parties on Saturday, ladies in the afternoon and ladies and gentlemen in the evening, and those playing 500 had a very good time at each gathering. Mrs. Seiler realized $23.75, which will go the building fund of the St. Joseph’s school.
“Sammy” the pretty little kitten that frisks about the depot, under the tutorship of Kenneth Yeager, is back at his old haunts after a brief sojurn Kenny found his pet at the Dunn’s barn in the lower end of town, much to his joy, to say nothing about the rest of the depot force.
Our prohibition “experiment” has cost the taxpayers $ 400,000,000 since 1920. Representative Mary Norton declared in an attack on the dry law Wednesday.
Chicago police don’t want anything to do with the Capone gang so when Hymie Levine, star collector for “Scarface” Al, was arrested for speeding, the police shooed him out of the station as quickly as possible with apologies.
Eighty one churches were confiscated last week in Russia. All were turned into granaries, elevators, flour mills, clubs and movies. The anti-religious campaign throughout the soviet is gaining momentum.
80 Years Ago
March 3, 1940
COZY THEATRE: Henry Fonda, Claudette Colbert, Edna Mae Oliver in “Drums Along the Mohawk”-filmed in Technicolor! Sunday and Monday.
Special for This Week-Priscilla Curtains; All woven marquisette including printed and dotted designs; Colors-white, rose, green, tan, etc. 29 cents per pair; PFEIFFERS -the home-owned federated store-phone 42-W
The ice in the Mississippi at this point is getting dangerous for traffic.
70 Years Ago
March 2, 1950
Bellevue city council met in special session Monday evening to take action in handling the acute coal shortage situation in the city. At the time of the meeting, 76 tons of coal remained in the city dealers’ two coal yards. The city governing group appointed Howard Taylor, police chief, as coal coordinator. Customers will receive coal only if less than a three-day supply is in their bins. The library and auditorium in the municipal building will be closed during the coal crisis.
The V.F.W. sponsored milk fund drive proved to be a great success and the Dragons basketball doubleheader was well attended. The children of both Bellevue Schools are now assured of milk for the rest of the year. You have to take off your hats to the old Bears for their part in this event. Some of them are up in the years and pretty much out of shape, but they put on a real show. Those who took part in the game were Ray Mootz, Fritz Theisen, Wib Theisen, Jack Blitgen, Moody Blitgen, Lester Dickman, Willard Eggers, Eddie Dunn, Royal Griebel and Richard Norpel.
At a special meeting of the Bellevue city council and Chamber of Commerce last Thursday evening, Mayor Harold Goetz and Councilmen H.J. Kueter, Floyd Dagitz, C.C. Bisdorf, Kenneth Yeager and Dr. J.J. Tilton formally announced they would not be candidates for re-elections at the March 27 election this year.
The underdog St. Joe’s came through with a surprise victory over highly rated Sabula by a score of 42-39 Friday night in the sectional tournament of champions played in the new Bellevue gym.
SJS School News: Question of the Week-Should boys wear neckties to school?
Newspapers elsewhere in Iowa have been carrying stories about smokers switching brands recently at an unusually fast rate. It seems these smokers are searching for the cigarette which has the least nicotine and some of them are resorting to the use of filter tips to achieve their end.
60 Years Ago
March 3, 1960
Installation of dial telephone service in Bellevue will take place this summer the town council learned at a special meeting Thursday evening of last week.
The new Bellevue Public Library rooms were opened last week, along with a workroom where books are prepared and repaired.
Anyone interested in the position of town park custodian please make written application to the Bellevue Park Board.
Jackson County schools are participating in a program of tuberculin testing to search for unsuspected active tuberculosis among members of the reactor’s household and close associates.
Mrs. John Callaghan is now linotype operator at the Herald office, taking the place of Mrs. Alvin Clasen, who had been the operator for the last two years.
The final curtain came down on Marquette’s most successful campaign since the school was founded. The Mohawks would up with a nine and nine mark, first .500 season for the boys varsity. Ron Sommers led the scoring with 314 points to set a new school record formerly held by Ron Lampe, 1959 graduate who had a 310 total for one season. Allan Eggers twice dropped in 14 of 15 free throws and finished with a .739 mark, a new school record.
50 Years Ago
March 5, 1970
A great change was recently wrought in the Bellevue scene and the town will never again be the same. The spittoons are gone from Keil’s tavern.
The modern choir of the University of Colorado will present a concert at the new high school gym at 1 p.m. today. Coal has been donated for the event.
40 Years Ago
March 6, 1980
The Bellevue Comets girls’ basketball team was pushed out of the district tournaments by the Vinton Vikettes, 57-43, but not without the local team recording one of the toughest games it has ever played. And with five pep buses carrying fans to the game, the stands were packed. Lead scorer for Bellevue was Ann Schroeder with 25 points. Carol Roling scored 12 points and Judi Brockhage scored 8. Deb Bowman impressed the crowd with 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots. Jodi Yoerger had two steals and two rebounds while Terri Edwards had three rebounds.
30 Years Ago
March 1, 1990
Travelers should have it so good. Central heating, a room with a view, choice of different foods and a number to call if you get sick. Jim and Nancy Kettmann’s new Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennel would be a good location for a motel. The modern facility north of Bellevue features indoor-outdoor runs for dogs, a separate room for cats and a protected exercise area for large dogs.
20 Years Ago
March 2, 2000
Sheriff Russ Kettman will seek his second term as sheriff. He believes his department is making good progress in meeting rural protection and investigation needs, working with other county law agencies and participating in regional narcotics task force efforts to reduce drugs.
