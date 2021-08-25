100 Years Ago
August 23, 1921
The next big event in Bellevue is the American Legion's big Labor Day picnic and sports carnival which will be on September 5. There will be a ball game between Maquoketa and Bellevue, a wrestling match between two well known grapplers, daredevil stunts by "Shorty" Aiken, and many more amusements. Don't miss it.You'll regret it if you don't celebrate Labor Day in Bellevue.
Don't forget the big Legion dance Friday evening, August 26, when the Ford automobile will be given away.
"All things come to him who waits" and now the city of Bellevue has become the possessor of something that is a necessary adjunct to an up-to-date municipality. Thursday the city council formally accepted the new sewer system recently completed and citizens may congratulate themselves on possessing one of the finest and best sewer systems.
The Odd Fellows and Rebekas of Jackson County will hold a big picnic at Preston tomorrow, and with Preston's well-known spirit of hospitality, the three-link boys are certain to have a good time.
The grandstand at the ballpark collapsed during the game Wednesday afternoon, the section holding the members of the Maquoketa band going down in a heap. Albert Day's big tuba was somewhat bent, but Albert was able to push harmonious notes through it after a few repairs. This is the second time this grandstand has collapsed with the Maquoketa boys, and it begins to look as though they are a hoodoo, or a plan to reduce the Maquoketa population.
State Fish and Game Wardens have been on the job with a vengeance this summer and bob up as a rule when least expected. The sheriff of Jackson county arrested 28 persons last week on complaints of game wardens. All the male members of a picnic party on the Wapsie were arrested and fined $10 and costs each for picking up fish with their hands while wading in the shallow water of that stream.
90 Years Ago
August 25, 1931
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Theisen at St. Donatus Saturday. He was named Gerald Joseph.
There will be a boxing show at Green Island Thursday, August 27. The main bout of six rounds will be between Dick Gaylor of Bellevue and Ty JcKee, colored champion of Davenport. Gents 50 cents; women and children 25 cents.
There will be an open season on pheasants in the northern counties of Iowa this year.
Harold Christ was fined $100 and costs Wednesday in court on a charge of possession of liquor not properly labeled, when he entered a plea of guilty. Joe Smith was sentenced to pay a fine of $300 and serve three months in county jail when he pleaded guilty to a charge of maintaining a liquor nuisance. They were arrested in Sabula Saturday night and small quantities of alleged liquor were found in each place.
The law should be enforced, but it seems unjust that the long arm of the law so often reaches out and grabs poor men with large families who are unable to pay fines for petty liquor law violations. Why not go after the big boys and make them pay? There is too much of a tendency these days on the part of dry officials to jail the little fellows and let the big men go happily on their way to riches.
80 Years Ago
August 28, 1941
Tony Till, proprietor of Danceland park announces a Labor Day celebration will be held there next Monday. He has secured numerous attractions, rides and concessions and numerous prizes will be awarded.
Fred Rathje, veteran Sabula grocer, disappeared from his home early Tuesday morning and has not been found since. He had been in poor health for some time. He is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
C.C. Putman became the owner of the Bellevue Clay Products building and equipment. He plans to use what is left of the pottery building after a portion of the front is removed for the overpass approach, as a fish market. An ice house will be at the rear and ice now stored in the house next to the Putman market moved there.
Much to the regret of our citizens the Bellevue Community band played their final concert of the season in Riverview park Wednesday evening. The band never played better and the splendid entertainment during the summer months has been greatly enjoyed.
H.L. Nicholson left today for Estes Park, Colo., where he goes to seek relief from hay fever.
Gene, 3 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Kurt fell from a bicycle and broke his arm Saturday.
70 Years Ago
August 30, 1951
St. Joseph's school began the fall term Monday morning. The enrollment shows a large increase over past years with 232 pupils in the grades and 115 in high school. The largest senior class in history number 33 with 14 boys and 19 girls.
One of the biggest business deals in Bellevue in recent months was consummated this week when Harold Goetz & Son took over the Bellevue Auto Service on Second street. Orion DeGear, owner of the handsome building and agent for Chevrolet, Oldsmobile and Buick cars for many years. was forced by ill health to give up his business.
Hospital Notes: A daughter was born August 28 to Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Budde. Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Theisen are the parents of a daughter, born August 29. and Mr. and Mrs. Luverne Clausen are the parents of a daughter, born August 26. James Cloos is a surgical patient. Miss Betty Jean Scheckel entered August 2 for surgery.
Patrick Daugherty, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.V. Daugherty, arrived home Saturday from San Diego Calif., for a ten-day furlough. George Kinmonth arrived home Saturday from San Diego for a 10 day leave in the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Kinmonth.
Iowans were cautioned today not to let down their vigilance against infantile paralysis during the weeks just ahead in the mistaken belief that the season of greatest danger is past. Official figures show that last September, 473 cases of polio were reported, the heaviest for any month in the year.
60 years Ago
August 31, 1961
Wilfred Till and four children decided to have two days at Lake Delton, Wisc. They got there right in the midst of the big manhunt for the killers of the policeman. Bill's car trunk was searched at one roadblock, although if they had known Bill they could have been sure he wouldn't have any truck with the young punks who were being sought. The Tills decided they would head for home.
Roland Roeder won the hind quarter of beef given by the Knights of Columbus at their dance last Friday. Front quarter of beef was given to Lester Deppe. Gene Steines won the 20 chickens.
Harry Roeder had one of those chilling experiences the other day that could make newspaper headlines if it hadn't turned out right. Fortunately for Hairbreadth Harry, he came through ok. Leaving the machinery Hill location of Roeder Bros about 9 p.m. he jumped from a retaining wall about 10 feet high and landed on a big spike sticking out of a bridge plank. The spike pierced his shoe and went through the steel arch support. Harry couldn't pull his shoe off the spike nor pull his foot out of the shoe. Everyone at the place had left work. He was able to bend his foot around enough to make the hole in the arch support bigger and thus release the nail.
50 years Ago
August 26, 1971
The neighbors of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Duesing baled 20 acres of hay Thursday and Friday last week for the Duesings. Their son, Allen, 17, was killed in a tractor accident on August 7. The neighbors who gave the helping hand were Larry Hingtgen, Dale Junk, Mike Sheehan, Floyd Schaefer and Lee Allen Herrig.
Three Bellevue girls appeared on the Ted Mack Amateur Hour show at the Dubuque County Fair Saturday. Participating were Ellen Eastman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Eastman; Debbie Victor, 13, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cletus Victor; and Carolyn Daugherty, 13, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pat Daugherty. Ellen played the guitar and sang "Release Me." Carolyn and Debbie appeared as a piano duet, playing "Stars and Stripes Forever."
Dale Joseph Weimerskirk, 18, escaped injury when the steering wheel of his 1966 car separated from the steering post as he was driving the car last Wednesday. he was in the vicinity of the Schaefer Bros. and Greg Herrig farms west of Bellevue when the steering wheel suddenly came off in his hands. The car, heading east, went into the ditch on the south side of a curve in the road.
Don Achen and Darwin Kilburg of Bellevue have purchased the Chevrolet dealership at DeWitt from Charles Rasmussen.
40 Years Ago
August 27, 1981
Coming! Aerobic Dance classes starting September 9 by Scheckel and Co. Teen Dances Friday nights 8-11 p.m. Lombardi's
Rick's Silk Screening and Pro Shop. Opening Monday August 31, Horizon Lanes, featuring a full line of bowling shirts, shoes, bags and accessories, also silk screening and accessories.
Horizon Lanes may be proof of the old adage about making a "sows ear into a silk purse." And Bellevue farmer Delbert Jackson is apparently the person who can make it happen. Like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon, Horizon Lanes bowling alley looks beautiful on the inside although the building's exterior would never make a passerby suspect there are eight lanes inside.
30 Years Ago
August 22, 1991
Robbie Sieverding, son of Donald and Darla Sieverding of Bellevue, has been declared an international champion of the 1990-91 Knight of Columbus Free throw championships. Sieverding was declared the winner of the 11 year old age group by sinking 62 of 65 free throws in local, district and state competition.
20 Years Ago
August 23, 2001
The first of three readings on a new Bellevue Municipal Cable television rate ordinance passed unanimously Monday night at council. The channel offerings will go to 43 including a local access channel and a live broadcast Lutheran channel. The proposed rate change will see the city-owned system's basic rate go from the present $21.50 to $23 per month.
Students returning to school Wednesday saw a new face in the office at Bellevue Elementary School. Karla Weinschenk became school secretary after Gloria Medinger retired last spring.
10 years Ago
September 1, 2011
Sedgwick CMS officially "broke ground" Monday on a new business, now estimated to employ 60 people and scheduled for completion in March, as Sedgwick CEO Dave North repeatedly reminded contractor Rod Konrardy to laughter during the morning ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.